FTC refiles antitrust suit against Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has refiled a claim in federal court alleging that Facebook (FB) is breaking antitrust laws, buy running an illegal "buy-or-bury" scheme.

“Facebook has maintained its monopoly position in significant part by pursuing CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy, expressed in 2008: 'it is better to buy than compete,'" the agency wrote in its refiled suit. "True to that maxim, Facebook has systematically tracked potential rivals and acquired companies that it viewed as serious competitive threats."

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg dismissed the FTC's previous filing in June, saying that the agency didn't properly identify how Facebook held an illegal monopoly over the personal social networking space, despite the agency's claims that its acquisitions of Instagram and What's App were meant to quash competition.

Asked about the amended complaint, Facebook stated to Yahoo Finance: "We are reviewing the F.T.C.’s amended complaint and will have more to say soon."

The FTC was tasked with rewriting the complaint under the agency's new chair, Lina Khan, a fierce critic of the tech industry. In July, Facebook requested that Khan be blocked from handling the agency's antitrust investigations into the company based on her public criticism of its market power.

The commission's Office of the Secretary, however, dismissed the petition.

In a tandem case brought against Facebook in the same court by 48 attorneys general, Judge Boasberg also ruled in Facebook’s favor and held that the states were barred from bringing their lawsuit because they waited too long to file their claims. The states had long known about Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram and 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp, Boasberg noted, and therefore were legally barred from raising the issue.

On July 28, the states filed a notice indicating their intent to appeal the judge’s dismissal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The two cases against Facebook are among a handful of closely watched antitrust litigations that states, the federal government, private parties, and consumers have brought against dominant tech firms that also include Google and Apple.

Much like other cases targeting competition tactics of Big Tech, the states and the FTC claim that Facebook used its profitable subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp to illegally monopolize social media markets. In turn, the lawsuits said, the company should be required to divest either company, or both.

“We are pleased that [the] decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints,” Facebook told Yahoo Finance following judge Boasberg’s dismissals. “We compete fairly every day to earn people’s time and attention — and will continue to deliver great products — for the people and businesses that use our services.“

