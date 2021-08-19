U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.18
    -0.09 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,845.04
    -115.65 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,550.53
    +24.62 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,137.12
    -21.66 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.52
    -1.94 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0098 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,710.50
    -110.69 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.67
    +38.62 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

FTC refiles antitrust suit against Facebook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexis Keenan and Daniel Howley
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York&#39;s Times Square. A German federal court has faulted aspects of Facebook&#x002019;s handling of &#x00201c;hate speech,&#x00201d; at least in the past. It ruled Thursday that the social network giant can&#x002019;t delete posts without at least informing users afterward, and must give users advance notice when it moves to suspend their accounts. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has refiled a claim in federal court alleging that Facebook (FB) is breaking antitrust laws, buy running an illegal "buy-or-bury" scheme.

“Facebook has maintained its monopoly position in significant part by pursuing CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy, expressed in 2008: 'it is better to buy than compete,'" the agency wrote in its refiled suit. "True to that maxim, Facebook has systematically tracked potential rivals and acquired companies that it viewed as serious competitive threats."

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg dismissed the FTC's previous filing in June, saying that the agency didn't properly identify how Facebook held an illegal monopoly over the personal social networking space, despite the agency's claims that its acquisitions of Instagram and What's App were meant to quash competition.

Asked about the amended complaint, Facebook stated to Yahoo Finance: "We are reviewing the F.T.C.’s amended complaint and will have more to say soon."

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg makes a speech as he attends the 56th Munich Security Conference at Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany on February 15, 2020. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg makes a speech as he attends the 56th Munich Security Conference at Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany on February 15, 2020. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The FTC was tasked with rewriting the complaint under the agency's new chair, Lina Khan, a fierce critic of the tech industry. In July, Facebook requested that Khan be blocked from handling the agency's antitrust investigations into the company based on her public criticism of its market power.

The commission's Office of the Secretary, however, dismissed the petition.

In a tandem case brought against Facebook in the same court by 48 attorneys general, Judge Boasberg also ruled in Facebook’s favor and held that the states were barred from bringing their lawsuit because they waited too long to file their claims. The states had long known about Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram and 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp, Boasberg noted, and therefore were legally barred from raising the issue.

On July 28, the states filed a notice indicating their intent to appeal the judge’s dismissal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook on Wednesday, July 14 2021, is asking that Khan, the new head of the Federal Trade Commission, step away from antitrust investigations into the social network giant, asserting that her past public criticism of the company&#x002019;s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. (Graeme Jennings/Pool Washington via AP, Pool, File)
FTC Chair Lina Khan. (Graeme Jennings/Pool Washington via AP, Pool, File)

The two cases against Facebook are among a handful of closely watched antitrust litigations that states, the federal government, private parties, and consumers have brought against dominant tech firms that also include Google and Apple.

Much like other cases targeting competition tactics of Big Tech, the states and the FTC claim that Facebook used its profitable subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp to illegally monopolize social media markets. In turn, the lawsuits said, the company should be required to divest either company, or both.

“We are pleased that [the] decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints,” Facebook told Yahoo Finance following judge Boasberg’s dismissals. “We compete fairly every day to earn people’s time and attention — and will continue to deliver great products — for the people and businesses that use our services.“

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20% for some flagship products

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20% for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook. The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7 announcing the change. The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall $168 billion in sales.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of driverless-truck start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were trading sharply higher on Thursday in a dramatic rebound following a sell-off that may have been triggered by a short-seller's report. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, TuSimple's shares were up about 15.6% from Wednesday's closing price. TuSimple, founded in 2015, is a San Diego-based developer of autonomous-driving systems for heavy trucks.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Fell 5% Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock stumbled 6% in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange this morning, and remain down 5% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Citigroup this morning gave AMC a price target hike from $3.70 per share to $5 even. Problem is, right now AMC stock is trading closer to $35 a share than to $5.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • 3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    When you find wonderful businesses, buy their stocks at attractive prices -- and hang on, for a long time.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Successful technology companies are often very profitable and generate a lot of free cash flow. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a name that virtually everyone has heard of. Microsoft owns a collection of businesses, ranging from enterprise software to cloud infrastructure to consumer electronics and more.

  • Nvidia's biggest weakness is crypto: Analyst

    Nvidia reported earnings that beat expectations. Mizuho Managing Director & Senior Tech Analyst Vijay Rakesh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • TerrAscend Reports Second Quarter Net Sales of $58.7 Million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $24.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin of 41%

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • The Cannabis-COVID Connection: What We Know And What We Don't Know

    As the world continues to contend with COVID-19, much about the virus remains uncertain, including its interactions with cannabis. In the early months of the pandemic, various studies linked pot to both adverse and beneficial results. The trend continues today, with little conclusively known about the cannabis-COVID medical connection if indeed there is one. That said, it is much clearer to see that the pandemic created a significant beneficial impact on the marketplace. Almost All Conclusions R

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.

  • BIC’s Video News Show: Cardano’s Potential Begins to Show

    In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker will take a look at the recent surge in Cardano. Cardano's price has jumped 60% since the beginning of August, after the team behind it set a date for its smart contract launch. Will there be a correction after such a serious jump, or is this just the beginning of a larger rally in the coming years?