FTC may file suit against Amazon later this month - WSJ

A logo of Amazon is seen on a company's logistics centre

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission may file a lawsuit later this month against Amazon.com after the company did not offer concessions to settle antitrust claims, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the regulator declined to comment.

The lawsuit will target the company's logistics program, Fulfillment by Amazon, pricing on its website by third-party sellers and will suggest "structural remedies" that could break the company up, the report added.

The probe began during former President Donald Trump's administration when the government decided to investigate Amazon, Google, Meta Platforms and Apple for allegedly breaking antitrust law.

Amazon has been criticized for allegedly favoring its own products and disfavoring outside sellers on its platform, among other allegations. The company has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)