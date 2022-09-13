FTC Moves to Join Crypto Lender Celsius’ Bankruptcy Case

The Federal Trade Commission wants to get involved with failed crypto lender Celsius’ bankruptcy case.

On Tuesday, two lawyers with the business regulator, Katherine Johnson and Katherine Aizpuru, asked the judge overseeing Celsius’ proceedings for permission to represent the FTC. She also requested a copy of all relevant documents. The requests had not been granted by press time.

The FTC declined to comment.

The short-on-specifics filings don’t shed any light on FTC’s intent in the Celsius case.

The regulator has joined previous bankruptcy cases however. In 2015 the agency made a motion tied to RadioShack’s bankruptcy proceedings to limit how much customer information – such as names and purchase histories – could be shared or sold.