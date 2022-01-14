U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,214.42
    +596.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

The FTC is reportedly probing Meta's VR business for antitrust violations

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Following news that the FTC's antitrust suit against Meta cleared a critical hurdle earlier this week, the agency is apparently also taking a sharp interest in the company's VR business.

Bloomberg reports that the FTC and multiple state attorneys general are probing Meta's virtual reality division for "potential anti-competitive practices." New York reportedly leads the state-level investigation, which has been chatting up outside software developers who make apps for Meta's VR experience.

The state and federal officials are examining how the company may have engaged in anti-competitive behavior to suppress competition in the VR market. The officials were also interested in how the company subsidizes the price of its Quest 2 VR headset to push it on consumers and box out the competition, according to Bloomberg.

The fact that the FTC is digging around about Meta's app store, hardware and software practices suggests that the company's acquisitions aren't its only angle in what could be a landmark antitrust case that defines the next era of internet businesses.

In December, The Information reported that the FTC was looking into Meta's proposed acquisition of Supernatural, a VR fitness app, in a deal worth more than $400 million.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the FTC's major antitrust case against Facebook (owned by parent company Meta) could continue, throwing out the company's effort to block it. In December, Facebook asked the court to dismiss the suit and pushed for FTC Chair Lina Khan, a proponent of breaking up big tech, to recuse herself.

In that suit, the FTC accuses Facebook of abusing its market power to quell rivals in the social media space and goes as far as asking a judge to make parent company Meta divest itself of Instagram and WhatsApp.

"The facts alleged this time around to fortify those theories, however, are far more robust and detailed than before, particularly in regard to the contours of Defendant’s alleged monopoly," U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote.

"... Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations, the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery."

New antitrust suit from Phhhoto alleges Facebook copied and killed the competition

UK class action lodged against Meta seeks $3.1B for breach of competition law

Recommended Stories

  • The FTC is reportedly investigating Meta's VR unit for anticompetitive practices

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as well as several states, including New York, Tennesse and North Carolina, are reportedly investigating Meta’s virtual reality division in relation to potential anti-competitive behavior.

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovi

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of [retirement] money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

    High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are paying nearly triple pre-pandemic trucking rates to ship things like lettuce and berries before they spoil. Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, which grows onions, watermelons and asparagus along the border of Idaho and Oregon, said he has been holding off shipping onions to retail distributors until freight costs go down.

  • PayPal faces lawsuit for freezing customer accounts and funds

    Three PayPal users who've allegedly had their accounts frozen and funds taken by the company without explanation are proposing a class-action lawsuit.

  • Buttigieg makes recruiting truck drivers a priority amid shortage

    According to the American Trucking Associations, the U.S. needs another 80,000 truckers.

  • Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

    Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020 choked shipments from Asia, producer of about 80% of the world's medical masks and protective gear, OSF and some other hospital groups started investing in U.S. production of key supplies including masks, gowns and critical pharmaceuticals. The goal: Avoid a repeat of the early pandemic's life-threatening shortages of essential protective gear - an effort that has become vitally important as schools, employers, consumers and the federal government are snapping up high-quality N95s and other masks to shield against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

  • Google's loss to Sonos settles it: Big Tech has an IP piracy problem

    The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on January 6 that Google infringed Sonos’ patented innovations in wireless speaker technology. Years ago, Big Tech companies like Google decided that they profit more by stealing smaller companies’ intellectual property than buying or licensing it. Google, Apple, Samsung and others -- with cash reserves in the tens, even hundreds, of billions of dollars -- do not sweat legal fees, court costs or even damages they might have to pay for this theft.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023, Elon Musk begins accepting dogecoin for some merchandise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla's Cybertruck delay until 2023 and how dogecoin is surging after Elon Musk begins accepting the crypto for some merchandise.

  • Entrepreneurs accuse UnitedHealth of not paying them for $1B business

    Two former high-level executives with UnitedHealth Group Inc. are suing their old company, claiming they haven't been paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start. UnitedHealth Group denies the allegations.

  • Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive

    Global banks have had to come up with perks like higher pay and bonuses to attract and retain talent as the economy recovers and people look to shift around. "Hiring has been very competitive across the business," Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a call with reporters. "We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent," said Mason.

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Walgreens, CVS shut some stores as Omicron variant complicates staffing issues

    CVS said the store closures on one or both days of the weekend are temporary and in response to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant as well as a nationwide staffing shortage. "The adjusted operating hours in these stores are temporary," CVS said in an emailed statement. U.S. department stores and drugstore chains, including Walmart and Macy's Inc, have been forced to cut working hours or shut stores amid the spike in infections due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Block is officially building an 'open Bitcoin mining system,' says founder Jack Dorsey

    Dorsey first announced in October last year that the digital payments provider, then known as Square, was considering working on the project.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Former employee sues Nuance Communications, alleging fraud

    A new lawsuit has been filed against Burlington-based Nuance Communications Inc. by a former employee who accuses the company of fraud, malicious prosecution and defamation.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals pursues Covid-19 vaccine as it continues work on treatment candidate

    The Radnor company is also working on a Covid-19 therapy, which is currently part of an ongoing legal dispute with its one-time collaborator.

  • Cummins Engineer Enjoys Freedom to Pursue Passion for Diversity

    Whether he’s wearing his official engineers’ hat or his unofficial translators’ cap, Cummins Inc.’s Antonio Robinson enjoys a lot of freedom in his career.