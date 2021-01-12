U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

FTC settlement with Ever orders data and AIs deleted after facial recognition pivot

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read
Facial Recognition System

The maker of a defunct cloud photo storage app that pivoted to selling facial recognition services has been ordered to delete user data and any algorithms trained on it, under the terms of an FTC settlement.

The regulator investigated complaints the Ever app -- which gained earlier notoriety for using dark patterns to spam users' contacts -- had applied facial recognition to users' photographs without properly informing them what it was doing with their selfies.

Under the proposed settlement, Ever must delete photos and videos of users who deactivated their accounts and also delete all face embeddings (i.e. data related to facial features which can be used for facial recognition purposes) that it derived from photos of users who did not give express consent to such a use.

Moreover, it must delete any facial recognition models or algorithms developed with users’ photos or videos.

This full suite of deletion requirements -- not just data but anything derived from it and trained off of it -- is causing great excitement in legal and tech policy circles, with experts suggesting it could have implications for other facial recognition software trained on data that wasn't lawfully processed.

Or, to put it another way, tech giants that surreptitiously harvest data to train AIs could find their algorithms in hot water with the US regulator.

The quick background here is that the Ever app shut down last August, claiming it had been squeezed out of the market by increased competition from tech giants like Apple and Google.

However the move followed an investigation by NBC News -- which in 2019 reported that app maker Everalbum had pivoted to selling facial recognition services to private companies, law enforcement and the military (using the brand name Paravision) -- apparently repurposing people's family snaps to train face reading AIs.

NBC reported Ever had only added a "brief reference" to the new use in its privacy policy after journalists contacted it to ask questions about the pivot in April of that year.

In a press release yesterday, reported earlier by The Verge, the FTC announced the proposed settlement with Ever received unanimous backing from commissioners.

One commissioner, Rohit Chopra, issued a standalone statement in which he warns that current gen facial recognition technology is "fundamentally flawed and reinforces harmful biases", saying he supports "efforts to enact moratoria or otherwise severely restrict its use".

"Until such time, it is critical that the FTC meaningfully enforce existing law to deprive wrongdoers of technologies they build through unlawful collection of Americans’ facial images and likenesses," he adds.

Chopra's statement highlights the fact that commissioners have previously voted to allow data protection law violators to retain algorithms and technologies that "derive much of their value from ill-gotten data", as he puts it -- flagging an earlier settlement with Google and YouTube under which the tech giant was allowed to retain algorithms and other technologies "enhanced by illegally obtained data on children".

And he dubs the Ever decision "an important course correction".

Children’s privacy costs just $170 million for Google in settlement with the FTC

Ever has not been fined under the settlement -- something Chopra describes as "unfortunate" (saying it's related to commissioners "not having restated this precedent into a rule under Section 18 of the FTC Act").

He also highlights the fact that Ever avoided processing the facial data of a subset of users in States which have laws against facial recognition and the processing of biometric data -- citing that as an example of "why it's important to maintain States' authority to protect personal data". (NB: Ever also avoided processing EU users' biometric data; another region with data protection laws.)

"With the tsunami of data being collected on individuals, we need all hands on deck to keep these companies in check," he goes on. "State and local governments have rightfully taken steps to enact bans, moratoria, and other restrictions on the use of these technologies. While special interests are actively lobbying for federal legislation to delete state data protection laws, it will be important for Congress to resist these efforts. Broad federal preemption would severely undercut this multifront approach and leave more consumers less protected.

"It will be critical for the Commission, the states, and regulators around the globe to pursue additional enforcement actions to hold accountable providers of facial recognition technology who make false accuracy claims and engage in unfair, discriminatory conduct."

Paravision has been contacted for comment on the FTC settlement.

Tech in the Biden era

  • EV-Tech Company Proterra to Go Public Through ArcLight SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-bus maker Proterra Inc. agreed to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.The deal represents an enterprise value of $1.6 billion for Proterra and includes $415 million from investors Daimler Trucks, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and funds and accounts from BlackRock, among others, according to a statement. It’s expected to close in the first half of 2021 subject to approval by ArcLight Clean’s shareholders.ArcLight Clean’s shares surged more than 30% before trading was halted.The Proterra merger is the latest in a wave of deals between makers of electric vehicles, or EVs, and SPACs as auto companies seek to raise capital quickly and compete with industry giant Tesla Inc. Blank-check companies such as ArcLight Clean have emerged as a preferred way to do that, with SPACs raising a record $79.2 billion in 2020, to become one of the biggest segments of initial public offerings during the year.Lucid Motors Inc., which is in talks to go public through a merger with one of Michael Klein’s special purpose acquisition companies, would be one of the most established EV companies to take this route. Nikola Corp. and Fisker Inc. also went public via blank-check deals last year.“For us, this is really an inflection point of the industry,” Jack Allen, Proterra’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in an interview. “Doing a SPAC allows us to go faster and to be able to really accelerate the investments that are ahead of us in all three of our business segments that are driving revenue today.”Also See: Renault, Plug Power Form Venture for Hydrogen Delivery VansProterra delivers battery systems to commercial-vehicle manufacturers, manufactures transit-bus equipment and offers energy-management solutions. It has produced and delivered more than 300 megawatt-hours of battery systems, more than 550 heavy-duty electric transit buses and installed 54 megawatts of charging systems.The company said it generated $193 million of expected 2020 revenue. Upon completion of the deal, Proterra expects to have up to $825 million in cash to fund growth initiatives, including R&D and the expansion of its next-generation battery program, it said in a statement.Allen is expected to lead the company upon close of the transaction and Jake Erhard, ArcLight Clean’s president, will join the manufacturer’s board. Proterra’s existing shareholders have agreed to convert 100% of their ownership stakes into the new company and are expected to own more than 60% of the pro forma company at close.The deal is expected to deliver about $648 million in cash at closing, including about $278 million of cash held by ArcLight Clean from its IPO.Arclight Clean rose 2% in New York on Monday.Proterra was advised by BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley while the SPAC was advised by Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc.(Adds shares in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • Trump’s about to leave D.C. That’s bad news for these stocks, strategist says

    We're going to be watching less news and digital media and getting out more in the coming years, says our call of the day. It's time to ditch those stocks.

  • Zoom Video, Shake Shack, Albertsons - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

    Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include Zoom Video, Shake Shack, Albertsons and Intel.

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: Apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • Nio stock pulls back after Citigroup downgrades on Tesla competition concerns

    Shares of Nio Inc. slipped 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, pulling back slightly after back-to-back record closes, after Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung backed away from his bullish stance on the China-based electric vehicle maker, citing concerns over competition from Tesla Inc. . Also pressuring the stock, Nio said late Monday it was offering $1.3 billion in convertible debt, which can be converted after Aug. 1, 2025 to shares or cash. Nio's stock closed at records the past two sessions, as investors cheered the unveiling over the weekend of the company's ET7 luxury sedan. "ET7 is good but not enough to make any critical changes from Tesla's challenge," Chung wrote in a note to clients. He estimates that ET7 will only register "limited incremental sales" of 3,000 to 4,000 units per month from the first quarter of 2022, and is likely to be challenged potentially by a Tesla Model-S "facelift" in the future. Tesla's stock rose 2.9% ahead of Tuesday's open, after the stock dropped 7.8% on Monday to snap a record 11-day win streak. Over the past three months, Nio's stock has rocketed 187.0% and Tesla shares have soared 83.4%, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.5%.

  • Buy Ballard Stock Because 2021 Could Be Big For Hydrogen Technologies

    The coming year will be big for hydrogen-based technologies and bring with it plenty of good news for shares of (BLDP) a Raymond James analyst predicts. Hydrogen gas—whether burned or used in a fuel cell—doesn’t emit greenhouse gases blamed for global warming. While most hydrogen gas is made using natural gas, a process that produces harmful emissions, hydrogen can be made by passing renewable electricity through water, which would not contribute to climate change.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker: MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • 12 Tax Deductions That Have Disappeared

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major changes to the tax code and were a mixed bag for some households. While the standard deduction nearly doubled and the child tax credit increased, many other deductions and credits were eliminated.

  • Cannabis companies continue their rally as Curaleaf chairman applauds 'quicker' reform

    Cannabis companies continue to rally in 2021. The next chapter could come down to which company capitalizes on reforms, says Curaleaf Chairman Boris Jordan.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Offer a Lifetime-Income Option

    Target-date funds will soon include annuities and maybe even private equity, as the $1.5 trillion industry tries to improve retirement security

  • Elon Musk Told Twitter to 'Use Signal.' Investors Plowed Into the Wrong one

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5,100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.Despite reports about the confusion on Friday, the stock has continued to rally. Shares of the Rosharon, Texas-based company surged as much as 885% on Monday before paring the gains.“We strongly recommend people do their due diligence and always invest with care,” the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Chris Hymel, said when reached by phone on Monday. Signal Advance doesn’t have an association with Musk or the Signal app, he said.Signal Advance hasn’t filed an annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2019. The company had no revenue from 2014 to 2016, according to the filing. The misunderstanding is the latest example of ticker mixup. The popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in recent years resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol ZOOM with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to ZTNO.The other Signal is a closely held not-for-profit organization with a messaging service that’s similar to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.In response to a comment on Twitter, Musk said he donated to Signal a year ago and plans to give more in the future. (Adds comment from Signal Advance chief executive in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Bitcoin Regains Lost Ground, Options Traders Bet on $52K Move by Late January

    Some bitcoin traders are buying bullish call options at $52,000 and higher strike prices.

  • Zoom Video to offer $1.5 billion shares in underwritten offering

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. said Tuesday it has commenced an underwritten offering of $1.5 billion shares of its Class A common stock. J.P. Morgan is sole bookrunner on the deal and has a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional $225 million of the shares. Zoom has been one of the tech companies to have benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, as many people have been forced to work from home and use its service to communicate with co-workers, family and friends. Zoom shares fell 2.6% in premarket trade on the news, but remain up 362% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

  • It’s Going Be a Tougher Year for Cloud Stocks. Here Are 10 You Can Buy.

    As noted in a previous article, Thill on Monday issued a list of his top internet stock picks—and some forecasts for 2021. In a separate mammoth research note—this time close to 200 pages—Thill provides an outlook on the other half of his coverage universe, enterprise application, infrastructure and security stocks. Thill notes that as a group software outperformed the S&P 500 by 36 percentage points, the biggest gap in 20 years.

  • Lilly Rockets On Alzheimer's News — And 3 Other Highlights From Key Health Care Meeting

    Eli Lilly stock rocketed to a record high Monday after the pharmaceutical company said its experimental drug slowed cognitive decline in a Phase 2 test of patients with Alzheimer's disease.

  • 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2021

    These five chipmakers have all become important players in the digital transformations going on now at data centers, smart factories and automakers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Modest Gains As Bitcoin Recovers; Nio, Tesla Set To Rally, While Zoom Slides

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market rally fell from record highs. Tesla stock dived amid a potential climax top.