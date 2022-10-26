U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +2.88 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    +10.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    +0.0114 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1626
    +0.0154 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3790
    -1.6380 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,737.92
    +666.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.74
    +14.15 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

FTC Solar to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Wednesday, November 9, 2022

FTC Solar, Inc
·1 min read
FTC Solar, Inc
FTC Solar, Inc

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. that same day, during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2022 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar corporate website at investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:
Bill Michalek 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
FTC Solar
T: (737) 241-8618 
E: IR@FTCSolar.com

FTC Solar Media Contact:
Scott Deitz
For FTC Solar
T: (336) 908-7759


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live blogs Meta's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsTo

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Microsoft beats on earnings but cloud and PC sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Microsoft.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Investors Heavily Search Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Amgen (AMGN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.