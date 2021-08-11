U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,181.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.25
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.50
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.62
    -0.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.40
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.85
    +0.13 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7300
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,121.33
    +736.18 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.57
    +906.89 (+373.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.05
    +37.01 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

FTC Solar Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FTC Solar, Inc
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Second quarter revenue of $50.1 million; total 1H’21 revenue up 39% y/y;

  • Added to executed contracts and awarded orders, now totaling $419 million YTD through Aug. 1*;

  • Continuing to win new customers, including another top 5 construction firm/EPC;

  • Recognized first revenue for our SunPath software solution;

  • Sold stake in minority investment (Dimension Energy) for $22 million; and

  • Targeting significant 2H’21 revenue growth, with increased logistics cost impact in Q3 followed by significant progress toward profitability in Q4

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Revenue for the second quarter came in above the high-end of our guidance range for the period, with lower-than-expected non-GAAP operating expenses,” said Tony Etnyre, FTC Solar President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite an additional $10 million of expense incurred in a continued challenging and tightening global logistics environment, our Non-GAAP net loss was within our guidance range.”

“While the solar industry continues to contend with higher commodities and logistics pricing, FTC Solar has taken meaningful actions to mitigate the impact to our business, while providing compelling solutions for our customers. During this difficult time for the industry, we continue to work with our customers to limit the impact of these short-term cost disruptions, while at the same time developing innovative logistics solutions that provide price certainty for our customers and drive significant improvement towards profitability for Q4.

“This approach has helped support a continued growth in demand for our products. This demand is reflected in growth of our contracted and awarded orders, which have grown 385% on a year-to-date basis through August 1, with another $203 million added since our last update as of June 1. Excluding the amount included in reported first-half revenue, executed contracts and awarded orders as of August 1 were $478 million, with expected delivery dates in 2021 and 2022.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 (in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

50,108

$

51,157

$

50,108

$

51,157

Gross margin

-32.04

%

-2.70

%

-16.82

%

-2.54

%

Operating expense

$

59,906

$

4,576

$

8,325

$

4,179

Operating loss

$

(75,963

)

$

(5,958

)

$

(16,746

)

$

(5,479

)

Net loss

$

(55,841

)

$

(6,776

)

$

(16,971

)

$

(5,623

)

Diluted EPS

$

(0.70

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.08

)

See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

*Includes amounts included in first and second quarter reported revenue. We define executed contracts and awarded orders as orders that have been documented and signed through a contract or where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed. See press release text for current balance of executed contracts and awarded orders.

Second Quarter 2021 Results
Total second quarter revenue was $50.1 million, ahead of the company’s target range. This represents a decline of approximately 2% compared with the second quarter of 2020, on slightly lower product volume.

GAAP Gross loss was $16.1 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by $10 million in increased logistics expense that was not passed along to customers, a strong ramp up in employee count and other overhead expenses to support the company’s strong growth trajectory, and a $7.2 million increase in stock-based compensation associated with the transition to a public company.

GAAP operating expenses were $59.9 million, including $49.0 million in stock-based compensation as a result of the company’s IPO, relating to one-time or catch-up charges for prior-issued stock. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, operating expenses were $8.3 million, better than the company’s original guidance range due to timing between quarters, which compares to $4.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by necessary growth in staffing and other public-company preparations.

GAAP net loss was $55.8 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million, or $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes a $20.6 million gain from the sale of a minority investment in Dimension Energy, and a $56.2 million impact of stock-based compensation, IPO related expenses and consulting fees and other non-cash items, was $17.0 million, or $0.21 per share. This was also within the company’s guidance range, despite absorbing an additional $10 million in logistics expense in the quarter as the global logistics environment worsened, and not all of these costs were able to be passed along to customers. This result compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Second Half 2021 Outlook
Looking ahead, the company expects to see sequential revenue growth for the remainder of the year. The third quarter should see improved revenue; however, a continued worsening of logistics costs will delay improvement in profitability until the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the company expects to see significant sequential revenue growth and a transition toward profitability, driven by the timing of deliveries on contracted projects, cost-saving initiatives and the implementation in the quarter of alternative shipping methods.

Several factors are included in FTC Solar’s outlook for the second half of 2021, including:

  • Strong demand for the company’s solar solutions, which is expected to drive significant increase in 2H shipments, even in the face of elevated steel, logistics and other solar project input costs that are causing solar developers to re-evaluate construction timelines for uncontracted projects;

  • Innovative ways to reduce project logistics costs using alternative shipping methods, which will help to mitigate the margin impacts during the second half of the year, primarily in the fourth quarter. The anticipated logistics impact to Q3 is approximately $12-$15 million;

  • Continued implementation of a cost-reduction roadmap that is expected to yield measurable results in the second half of this year, further mitigating potentially unfavorable commodity and logistics impacts;

  • Customer decision and steel procurement timelines driving more volume to Q4 vs. Q3; and

  • The potential for revenue shifts between periods which, given FTC Solar’s size, fast pace of growth and the large size of several projects in the pipeline, can have a meaningful impact.

Based on these and other factors, including our current backlog and forecasts, and accounting for direct cost uncertainty for the third quarter, the company expects:

($ in millions)

2Q 2021 Actual

3Q 2021

Revenue

$50.1

$56.0-$62.0

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$8.3

$8.7-$9.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$(16.7)

$(19.7)-$(14.7)


For the fourth quarter the company currently expects a significant increase in revenue relative to the third quarter. With the partial implementation of our new logistics methods beginning to take effect in the quarter, as well as our cost roadmap reduction initiatives, we are targeting significant progress toward profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis.

For the full year 2021, we expect revenue to exceed $310 million.

This outlook would result in full-year revenue growth in excess of 65% which is anticipated to be substantially faster than overall market growth expectations.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
FTC Solar’s senior management will host a conference call for members of the investment community that will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. today, during which the company will discuss its second quarter results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar website at investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar Inc.
Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:
Bill Michalek
Vice President, Investor Relations
FTC Solar
T: (737) 241-8618
E: IR@FTCSolar.com

FTC Solar Media Contact:
Scott Deitz
On behalf of FTC Solar
T: (336) 908-7759


FTC Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:

Product

$

35,755

$

42,849

$

92,217

$

73,318

Service

14,353

8,308

23,598

10,215

Total revenue

50,108

51,157

115,815

83,533

Cost of revenue:

Product

43,885

44,623

98,881

68,370

Service

22,280

7,916

32,872

9,565

Total cost of revenue

66,165

52,539

131,753

77,935

Gross profit (loss)

(16,057

)

(1,382

)

(15,938

)

5,598

Operating expenses

Research and development

5,585

1,515

7,539

2,609

Selling and marketing

3,258

818

4,358

1,333

General and administrative (Note. 9)

51,063

2,243

56,147

4,718

Total operating expenses

59,906

4,576

68,044

8,660

Loss from operations

(75,963

)

(5,958

)

(83,982

)

(3,062

)

Interest expense

(200

)

(121

)

(214

)

(233

)

Gain from disposal in equity investment

20,619

-

20,619

-

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

-

(41

)

790

(41

)

Other expense

(46

)

-

(46

)

-

Loss before income taxes

(55,590

)

(6,120

)

(62,833

)

(3,336

)

(Expense) benefit from income taxes

(115

)

(19

)

(96

)

139

Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary

(136

)

(637

)

(354

)

(159

)

Net loss

$

(55,841

)

$

(6,776

)

$

(63,283

)

$

(3,356

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments

7

(16

)

6

(8

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(55,834

)

$

(6,792

)

$

(63,277

)

$

(3,364

)

Net loss per share:

Basic

$

(0.70

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.87

)

$

(0.05

)

Diluted

$

(0.70

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.87

)

$

(0.05

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

79,229,174

74,612,811

73,106,935

70,994,078

Diluted

79,229,174

74,612,811

73,106,935

70,994,078


FTC Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

149,672

$

32,359

Restricted cash

1,014

Accounts receivable, net

46,981

23,734

Inventories

7,810

1,686

Prepaid and other current assets

30,950

6,924

Total current assets

235,413

65,717

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiary

1,857

Other assets

5,252

3,819

Total assets

$

240,665

$

71,393

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

27,620

$

17,127

Line of credit

1,000

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,525

18,495

Accrued interest – related party

207

Deferred revenue

8,201

22,980

Total current liabilities

55,346

59,809

Long-term debt and other borrowings

784

Other non-current liabilities

4,547

3,349

Total liabilities

59,893

63,942

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

Stockholders’ equity

Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021

Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares
authorized; 66,155,340 and 84,301,595 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021

8

1

Treasury stock, at cost; 9,896,666 and 10,762,566 shares as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021

Additional paid-in capital

286,687

50,096

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3

(3

)

Accumulated deficit

(105,926

)

(42,643

)

Total stockholders’ equity

180,772

7,451

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

240,665

$

71,393


FTC Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(63,283

)

$

(3,356

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

Stock-based compensation

56,641

933

Depreciation and amortization

42

40

Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary

354

160

Gain from disposal of equity investment

(20,619

)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(790

)

41

Warranty provision

1,627

4,091

Warranty asset

(511

)

(447

)

Bad debt expense

23

Deferred income taxes

(2

)

Other non-cash items

32

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(23,270

)

(29,067

)

Inventories

(6,123

)

4,121

Prepaid and other current assets

(23,892

)

(6,191

)

Other assets

678

(137

)

Accounts payable

9,719

149

Accruals and other current liabilities

190

16,684

Accrued interest – related party debt

(207

)

(153

)

Deferred revenue

(14,779

)

(9,836

)

Other non-current liabilities

224

424

Other, net

(319

)

(401

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(84,295

)

(22,915

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(293

)

Proceeds from disposal of equity method investment

22,122

Net cash provided by investing activities:

21,829

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

784

Repayments of borrowings

(1,000

)

(2,000

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(54,155

)

Offering costs paid

(5,334

)

Deferred financing costs for revolving credit facility

(1,959

)

Proceeds from stock issuance

241,207

30,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

178,759

28,784

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

6

(8

)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

116,299

5,861

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

33,373

8,235

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

149,672

14,096

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$

154

$

Unpaid offering costs included in accounts payable

$

619

$

Non-cash gain on extinguishment of debt from PPP loan forgiveness

$

(790

)

$

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

247

$

378

Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash at period end

June 30,2021

December 31, 2020

Cash

149,672

32,359

Restricted cash

1,014

Total cash and restricted cash

$

149,672

$

33,373


Because of these limitations, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expense, Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share (Adjusted EPS) should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Gross Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP gross profit (loss)

$

(16,057

)

$

(1,382

)

(15,938

)

$

5,598

Stock-based compensation

7,170

82

7,236

164

Other costs

460

-

460

-

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)

(8,427

)

(1,300

)

(8,242

)

5,762

Non-GAAP revenue

$

50,108

$

51,157

115,815

$

83,533

Non-GAAP gross margin

-16.82

%

-2.54

%

-7.12

%

6.90

%


The following table reconciles GAAP Operating Expense to Non-GAAP Operating Expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP Operating expense

$

59,906

$

4,576

$

68,044

$

8,660

Depreciation expense

(19

)

(4

)

(28

)

(7

)

Amortization of intangibles

-

-

-

(33

)

Stock-based compensation

(49,022

)

(393

)

(49,405

)

(769

)

Other costs

(2,540

)

$

-

(3,437

)

$

-

Non-GAAP Operating expense

$

8,325

$

4,179

$

15,174

$

7,851


The following table reconciles GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP Operating loss

$

(75,963

)

$

(5,958

)

$

(83,982

)

$

(3,062

)

Depreciation expense

33

4

42

7

Amortization of intangibles

-

-

-

33

Stock-based compensation

56,192

475

56,641

933

Other costs

2,992

$

-

3,889

$

-

Non-GAAP Operating loss

$

(16,746

)

$

(5,479

)

$

(23,410

)

$

(2,089

)


The following table reconciles Net Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. All shares and per share amounts have been adjusted for a 8.25-for-1 share forward stock split which took effect on April 27, 2021:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net loss

$

(55,841

)

$

(6,776

)

$

(63,283

)

$

(3,356

)

Amortization of intangibles

33

Amortization of debt issuance costs

115

115

Stock-based compensation

56,192

475

56,641

933

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

41

(790

)

41

(Gain) from disposal of equity investment

(20,619

)

(20,619

)

Non-routine legal fees

775

775

Severance

295

295

Other costs

1,968

2,865

Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary

136

637

354

159

Income tax expense of adjustments (a)

8

(3

)

Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss

$

(16,971

)

$

(5,623

)

$

(23,647

)

$

(2,193

)

Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS)

Basic

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.03

)

Diluted

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.03

)

Weighted-average Non-GAAP common shares outstanding:

Basic

79,229,174

74,612,811

73,106,935

70,994,078

Diluted

79,229,174

74,612,811

73,106,935

70,994,078

(a) Represents incremental tax expense of adjustments made to reconcile Net Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss driven from loss from unconsolidated subsidiary.


Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) income tax (benefit) or expense, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) amortization of debt issuance costs, (vi) stock-based compensation (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) gain from disposal in equity investment, (ix) non-routine legal fees, (x) severance, (xi) other costs and (xii) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of debt issuance costs (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) gain on extinguishment of debt, (v) gain from disposal in equity investment, (vi) non-routine legal fees, (vii) severance, (viii) other costs, (ix) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary and (x) income tax expense of adjustments. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share using the weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EPS because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on an ongoing basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Supercharged Growth Stock

    Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently announced second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. But weak guidance sent shares tumbling, and the stock is now down 23% off its 52-week high.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.