U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.82
    +17.73 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,464.24
    +151.71 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,371.21
    +61.83 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.32
    +17.26 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    +1.74 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,666.01
    +2,245.55 (+4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.33
    +2.82 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.00
    +14.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

FTC bans spyware company SpyFone and its CEO from the surveillance industry

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The Federal Trade Commission has banned spyware maker SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from operating in the surveillance industry. The company has also been ordered to delete the data it allegedly illegally obtained and to inform targets of the stalkerware apps that the software had been covertly installed on their Android devices.

The FTC claims SpyFone "secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use, and online activities through a hidden device hack." It says SpyFone sold real-time access to that information, which could have enabled domestic abusers and stalkers to track their targets. Some of those who bought the spyware were allegedly able to see live locations of devices and view targets' emails, photos, web browsing history, text messages and video calls.

The agency says SpyFone gave its customers instructions on how to install the app secretly and ensure the device user was unaware their activity was being monitored. The spyware had to gain root access to devices for some functions, which the FTC said "could expose the device to security risks."

What's more, SpyFone allegedly didn't secure the data it harvested. The FTC contends that the company didn't have basic security measures in place. "The stalkerware apps’ security deficiencies include not encrypting personal information it stored, including photos and text messages; failing to ensure that only authorized users could access personal information; and transmitting purchasers’ passwords in plain text," the agency said. That enabled a hacked to obtain personal data of around 2,200 people in 2018, according to the FTC.

Commissioners voted unanimously to ban SpyFone and Zuckerman from the surveillance industry. Specifically, the company and its CEO are prohibited from "offering, promoting, selling or advertising any surveillance app, service or business."

In 2019, the FTC banned Retina-X Studios from promoting and selling spyware apps unless it was able to prove the services were only being used for legitimate purchases. This time around, the agency is letting the public comment on the SpyFone and Zuckerman decision.

Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in a statement that the FTC action doesn't absolve SpyFone and Zuckerman from any criminal liability. "While this action was worthwhile, I am concerned that the FTC will be unable to meaningfully crack down on the underworld of stalking apps using our civil enforcement authorities," Chopra wrote. "I hope that federal and state enforcers examine the applicability of criminal laws, including the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the Wiretap Act and other criminal laws, to combat illegal surveillance, including the use of stalkerware."

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • What Elon Musk's Offbeat "Tesla Bot" Could Really Be

    During the AI Day event of electric automaker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the company's maverick CEO Elon Musk revealed a new product concept, the "Tesla Bot." A humanoid robot or android, the robot was represented by a Tesla employee wearing a tight full-body jumpsuit who cavorted and pranced about onstage to the accompaniment of a rhythmic techno soundtrack, followed by remarks from Musk. After using the company AI Day to discuss the artificial intelligence used in the Tesla vehicle Autopilot, and the Dojo supercomputer intended to "educate" the Autopilot in successfully identifying the hazards of metropolitan streets, Musk presented the Bot and said it will operate using the same systems.

  • Why iQiyi Is Soaring Today

    Chinese tech stock iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) was a rocket on Wednesday. After U.S. market hours on Tuesday, iQiyi unveiled its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the QIYU 3, in a splashy, live-streamed event. Among other features, iQiyi is touting the set's iQUT feature cinema, which it says provides a 2,000-inch screen that matches the collective display of 20 80-inch TVs.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels will be key, however, to support another breakout day ahead.

  • Bitcoin 2 Scenarios For The Low Volume Environment

    Bitcoin continues to linger around the 50K resistance which can be interpreted as strength since resistance levels are usually rejected quickly in a weak market. That does not guarantee a bullish break out will follow, BUT broader price structure favros such a scenario at the moment.

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • Apple makes major changes to App Store rules after investigation

    Apple will make changes to the way the App Store works after an investigation by regulators. Until now, Apple had required that all such apps go through directly, and the companies were banned from even suggesting to users that they could sign up in other ways. The concession is part of a deal with Japan’s anti-trust regulator, which said the change was enough for it to close a five-year investigation into Apple that focused on video and music apps but did not consider games.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference. The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money. NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model

  • Bitcoin Gets Back To The Key Resistance At $50,000

    Bitcoin settled above $48,000 and is testing the major resistance at $50,000.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • Best Technology ETFs for Q4 2021

    The technology sector includes companies focused on the research, development, and sale of a broad range of hardware and software used by consumers and businesses. It includes giants such as Apple Inc.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • Report: India may be next in line to mandate changes to Apple's in-app payment rules

    Summer is still technically in session, but a snowball is slowly developing in the world of apps, and specifically the world of in-app payments. A report in Reuters today says that the Competition Commission of India, the country's monopoly regulator, will soon be looking at an antitrust suit filed against Apple over how it mandates that app developers use Apple's own in-app payment system -- thereby giving Apple a cut of those payments -- when publishers charge users for subscriptions and other items in their apps. The move would be the latest in what has become a string of challenges from national regulators against app store operators -- specifically Apple but also others like Google and WeChat -- over how they wield their positions to enforce market practices that critics have argued are anti-competitive.

  • Apple offers small concession in easing App Store rules for Netflix, others

    SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO (Reuters) -Apple Inc will let some apps like Netflix Inc provide links to their websites for user payments, a small concession that would allow app developers to bypass the controversial 30% App Store fee the iPhone maker charges. The concession was part of a settlement with Japan's anti-trust regulator, which said the change was enough for it to close a five-year investigation into Apple that focused on video and music apps but did not consider games. The U.S. tech giant, however, must still contend with a raft of other legal and regulatory challenges to rules it forces game makers to follow, including a closely watched antitrust lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-faces-down-fortnite-creator-epic-games-major-antitrust-trial-2021-05-03 brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games.

  • Samsung has made a 200-megapixel smartphone sensor

    It promises amazing clarity, detail and low-light performance.

  • The Best Turntables You Can Get Online Right Now

    Amazon has thousands of turntables to choose from, but we found the best ones you can get in 2021

  • New Apple Watch reportedly running into production problems, delays

    The new Apple Watch is running into production problems that will likely result in delivery delays, according to new reports Tuesday.