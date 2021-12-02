U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.10
    +64.06 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,639.79
    +617.75 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,381.32
    +127.27 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.33
    +58.91 (+2.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.26
    +0.76 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.20
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3302
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0800
    +0.3000 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,635.13
    -593.68 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.10
    +11.22 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.21
    -39.47 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     

FTC sues to block NVIDIA's purchase of ARM

Jon Fingas
·2 min read

NVIDIA's plan to acquire ARM just hit a major stumbling block. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the merger over concerns the $40 billion deal would "stifle" competition for multiple technologies, including datacenters and car computers. ARM is a "critical input" that fosters competition between NVIDIA and rivals, the FTC said, and a merger would give NVIDIA a way to "undermine" those challengers.

The FTC was also worried NVIDIA would have access to sensitive info from ARM licensees. The merger could reduce the incentive for ARM to develop tech that might run counter to NVIDIA's business goals, officials added. The administrative trial is due to start August 9th, 2022.

The company didn't appear bothered. NVIDIA characterized the lawsuit as the "next step" in the FTC process, and repeated its arguments in favor of the buyout. The acquisition would "accelerate" ARM's product plans, foster more competition and still protect the chip architecture designer's open licensing model, according to NVIDIA. You can read the full statement below.

Despite the claims, an FTC lawsuit is a huge issue for NVIDIA. The Commission files lawsuits like these when it believes a company is breaking the law — concessions might not be enough. It also comes after the European Commission launched an investigation into the purchase in October. NVIDIA is facing questions from major regulators clearly wary of the acquisition, and those agencies might not accept the answers.

As it stands, NVIDIA's competition likely isn't happy. Qualcomm reportedly objected to the ARM deal in communications with the FTC (among other bodies) over fears NVIDIA might refuse to license designs. And when heavyweights like Apple, MediaTek and Samsung also depend on ARM, it's doubtful the rest of the market would be enthusiastic. At the least, the trial would likely delay closure of the union past NVIDIA's original 2022 target.

As we move into this next step in the FTC process, we will continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition. NVIDIA will invest in Arm’s R&D, accelerate its roadmaps, and expand its offerings in ways that boost competition, create more opportunities for all Arm licensees and expand the Arm ecosystem. NVIDIA is committed to preserving Arm’s open licensing model and ensuring that its IP is available to all interested licensees, current and future.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Windows starts telling users off if they try to download Google’s Chrome browser

    Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser. If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative. Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Micron Technology (MU)?

    Hazelton Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter. The portfolio declined by 7.8% at the end of the third quarter and has returned 7.0% year-to-date. By comparison, the S&P 500 returned 0.6% during the same quarter and 15.9% year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Own Apple stock? Take slowing iPhone demand seriously, says analyst

    Pay close attention to reports on slowing iPhone demand, says Tom Forte, DA Davidson analyst.

  • Apple warns suppliers of weak demand for iPhone 13 lineup - Bloomberg

    The company had cut production of iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units, down from a target of 90 million, due to a global chip shortage, but now it has informed vendors even those numbers look unlikely, the report said. Apple's shares fell over 3%, dragging down those of iPhone component and semiconductor suppliers Qualcomm, Skyworks, Europe's ASML and Infineon. Apple and its suppliers did not respond to Reuters requests for comments.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Invest in the Metaverse

    These companies are connecting all the hardware and software dots to enable the future of social interaction.

  • Nio Returns to Growth With Its Best-Ever Month for Sales

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) said that it delivered 10,878 vehicles in November, its highest-ever monthly total and more than double its year-ago result. It's a result that shows that Nio is -- for now, at least -- back on its growth path after several months of up-and-down results, and well-positioned for further growth in 2022. Nio announced the results in a short statement released early on Wednesday.

  • Apple Tells Suppliers iPhone Demand Has Slowed as Holidays Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., suffering from a global supply crunch, is now confronting a different problem: slowing demand. Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, people

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid a day in the red…

  • Microsoft Unveils Cheap Version of Teams, Taking Dead Aim at Zoom

    Teams Essentials is the first version of the software offered as a stand-alone service separate from Microsoft's Office 365 software suite.

  • Nvidia Stock: U.S. Antitrust Officials Sue To Halt Nvidia Takeover Of Arm

    The FTC is suing to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion takeover of U.K. chip design provider Arm. Nvidia stock rose.

  • Is Target a Better Growth Stock Than Amazon?

    Don't look now, but Target (NYSE: TGT) is taking market share from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the U.S. retail business. After more than two decades of fighting against Amazon's e-commerce model, the brick-and-mortar giant seems to be on solid footing once again. What's new in the battle between these two is that Target is actually growing faster than Amazon in the retail space.

  • Metaverse won't be turning point in cryptocurrency adoption, investor Chesnais says

    The growth of online virtual worlds will help advance the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies for payment transactions but it won't be a game-changer, according to Frédéric Chesnais, chief executive of French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries. In blockchain-based 3D virtual worlds, often referred to as metaverses, users can purchase and trade virtual assets and services using cryptocurrencies. "I think it will be important but I don't think this is the key turning point," Chesnais, who was until earlier this year the CEO of videogame company Atari told a Reuters NEXT panel on Thursday.

  • Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices

    Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday released a new chip designed for gaming-specific handheld devices offering 5G connectivity, a potential new mobile platform for video gamers offering more flexibility to play streaming games on the go. The San Diego-based firm said it has partnered with gaming hardware company Razer Inc to create an initial test device for game makers. Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for smartphones, which have become a key platform for video games, which in turn are one of the biggest revenue generators in mobile app stores.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $58,500 would be needed to deliver support to the broader market.

  • 2021 was the year of the metaverse, but it will be years before it's a reality

    The metaverse might be coming, but it'll take years before it reaches its potential.

  • Microsoft is testing a few ways to improve Windows 11's Start menu

    Microsoft isn't ready to backtrack on Windows 11's major design changes yet, but at least it's testing out a few new ways to customize the OS.

  • Why Crypto Polkadot Fell 1.2% Today

    In what was a generally positive day for cryptocurrencies overall, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) fell 1.2% over the last 24 hours as of this writing. Polkadot was designed to tackle some pretty big problems with web 3.0, the next phase of web evolution (like further decentralization and more high-quality use cases for the internet, which as of late are tied to the buzzword "metaverse"). Polkadot uses a "heterogeneous multichain framework," basically meaning it was designed to connect different blockchain technologies and make them interoperable.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk’s whistle has already sold out

    B&N updates the Nook, we test a futuristic new e-bike and the best 2-in-1s you can buy.

  • Toca Life World, LumaFusion: These are Apple's top apps for 2021

    A kids game and a video editing tool are the top apps in 2021 for the iPhone and iPad available on Apple's App Store.

  • iPhone 13 shortage has an unusual side-effect on demand

    The iPhone 13 series sold out online immediately after preorders started in mid-September. Since then, Apple has been struggling to keep up with demand. The iPhone 13 shortages have been ongoing, with buyers waiting several weeks to get the model they want. This meant the iPhone 13 price stayed higher than usual two months after … The post iPhone 13 shortage has an unusual side-effect on demand appeared first on BGR.