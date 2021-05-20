U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.50
    -22.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,639.00
    -192.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,166.00
    -67.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.60
    -17.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.24
    -1.12 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -14.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    27.67
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    +2.01 (+9.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4123
    +0.0011 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9710
    -0.1980 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,016.56
    -376.51 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.82
    -88.65 (-7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.07
    -17.13 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

FTC sues Frontier for 'misrepresenting' internet speeds

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and six states have sued Frontier Communications for misrepresenting internet speeds to consumers, The Hill has reported. The FTC accused the internet company of failing to provide consumers the maximum speeds promised and charging for "more expensive and higher-speed" tiers than customers received.

"The complaint alleges that Frontier violated the FTC Act and various state laws by misrepresenting the speeds of Internet service it would provide consumers and engaged in unfair billing practices for charging consumers for a more expensive level of Internet service than it actually provided," the FTC wrote in a press release. 

Along with the FTC, law enforcement agencies from Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and California are parties to the suit. Frontier Communications services around 1.3 million consumers in 25 states, many of whom live in rural counties, according to the FTC. About 87 percent of its customers are in areas with little to no competition.

"Frontier believes the lawsuit is without merit. The plaintiffs' complaint includes baseless allegations, overstates any possible monetary harm to Frontier's customers and disregards important facts,” a Frontier spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

Frontier recently emerged from bankruptcy filed in 2020 with plans to overhaul its network and replace copper lines with fiber. The company settled similar lawsuits with West Virginia, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington and Minnesota, but denied any wrongdoing. "Despite these settlements, Frontier has failed to remedy its practices, and consumers continue to be harmed nationwide," according to the complaint. 

Recommended Stories

  • Apple exec Craig Federighi calls the state of Mac malware 'not acceptable'

    Faced with a legal battle that could decide the future of its business, the company offered a surprising admission: macOS has a malware problem.

  • Microsoft used AI to generate a never-ending remix of Warren Hue's new song

    Microsoft teamed up with Asian record label 88rising on an AI-generated never-ending remix of Warren Hue's latest track "Too Many Tears."

  • TBS and TNT will start airing HBO Max exclusives this summer

    WarnerMedia is bringing HBO Max exclusives over to TBS and TNT.

  • Google tests an RSS follow feature in Chrome

    Google is testing an RSS-based follow button to help you track your favorite websites in Chrome.

  • Bang & Olufsen's latest speaker is waterproof and made of aluminum

    The Beosound Explore is a small portable speaker built for the outdoors, but it's still made of premium materials.

  • New trailers show what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

    The Indiana Jones movies will be available in 4K and HDR for the first time on June 8th.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 drops back down to $800 at Amazon

    Save $100 on Apple's Mac Mini M1 with 512GB of storage at Amazon.

  • Ford unveils its electric F-150 with 300 miles of range and 563HP

    Ford's electric F-150 goes on sale next spring with up to 563HP, the most torque of any F-150 ever, and 300 miles estimated EPA range.

  • China reveals first Mars photos taken by the Zhurong rover

    China's space agency has released the first photos taken by the Zhurong rover on Mars, showing parts of its lander and the red planet itself.

  • PornHub used AI to remaster the oldest erotic films in 4K

    A machine learning system taught an algorithm to colorize skin flicks from as far back as 1896.

  • U.S. backing on Gaza won't last much longer, Blinken tells Israeli counterpart

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Israel needs another few days to complete its Gaza operation, but Blinken stressed that the U.S. expects the operation to end soon, an Israeli official tells AxiosWhat they're saying: In their call, Blinken told Ashkenazi the U.S. was blocking a French initiative at the UN Security Council on Gaza but cannot keep backing Israel publicly and diplomatically, mainly at the UN, for much longer, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The call between Blinken and Ashkenazi was part of the intensifying diplomatic squeeze to move toward a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel is still fending off for now.Driving the news: Blinken's call with Ashkenazi followed calls between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz.Ashkenazi told Blinken that Israel still has several military goals it hopes to achieve in Gaza, and needs more time.Israeli officials said on all three calls, the issue of domestic political pressure from Congress for a ceasefire was mentioned.Meanwhile France circulated its draft Security Council resolution on Wednesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. mission to the UN said it opposes the move and will not engage on the text.The state of play: In recent days, Egyptian intelligence officials and UN envoy Tor Wennesland have held talks with Hamas officials and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat regarding a possible ceasefire. Ben Shabbat listened to the proposals, but hasn't received any authorization from Netanyahu to enter into negotiations, Israeli officials say. Hamas, on the other hand, did actively engage.Israeli officials said they expect the Israeli policy to change on Thursday and negotiations to begin. Meanwhile, Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said Wednesday that he expects the talks to produce a ceasefire within a day or two.Nevertheless, getting an agreement could take between 24 and 72 hours, Israeli officials say — time Israel wants to use to complete its military plans in Gaza. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • iPad Pro (2021) review: Apple’s hardware may have outpaced its software

    For the last week, I’ve been living with Apple’s new iPad Pro, and there are two thoughts I haven’t been able to shake. The first is that this might be the best portable computer Apple has ever made. I mean, think about it: This iPad uses the exact same chipset you’ll find in the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, and even the new iMac. That’s unheard of for a tablet, especially one with 5G and a screen that puts Apple’s laptops to shame. Tim Cook once said the iPad was the company’s vision of the future of computing, and it’s actually starting to feel like it’s coming to fruition. Which leads me to my second unshakeable thought: Because this thing is so powerful, it’s begging for more robust software. The new iPad Pro very much feels a portent of dramatic changes to come, but in this moment, it’s — for better or worse — just an obscenely powerful tablet.

  • Netflix's Fear Street trilogy arrives over three weeks, starting July 2nd

    Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy, adapted from the popular teen novels by R.L. Stine, is premiering with a bold new release strategy.

  • The 'Zelda: Skyward Sword' Switch remake locks a fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

    Tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky, even if you find yourself in the middle of a dungeon.

  • Android 12 Beta hands-on: A fresh look with few major changes for now

    Despite missing some key upcoming features, the Android 12 beta is a nice look at what we can expect when the OS officially launches.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, passed away May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s shares plummeted 11% in pre-market trading in the U.S.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with share decline in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bitcoin regained some ground on Thursday from the previous session's brutal slide to four-month lows but was weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world. Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, rose 8.75% to touch $40,000, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.