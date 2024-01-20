FTCS Jumps 12%: ETF Flows as of Jan. 19

Benzinga

For the past several months, the main event in crypto has been the looming approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The new ETFs have gone through a lengthy application process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with several amendments, meetings and lengthy filings — a process that has brought immense hype to Bitcoin. The ETFs are expected to bring a new host of investors to the token. This is because the ETFs improve upon the current Bitcoin ETFs, which use futures