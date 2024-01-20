Advertisement
FTCS Jumps 12%: ETF Flows as of Jan. 19

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,993.14

405,034.63

0.49%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

1,395.04

376,550.88

0.37%

FTCS

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

1,179.73

9,833.79

12.00%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

778.62

46,204.92

1.69%

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

598.98

8,729.26

6.86%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

493.13

4,855.60

10.16%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

447.88

36,255.94

1.24%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

444.89

15,533.00

2.86%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

407.23

231,854.13

0.18%

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

398.94

19,629.98

2.03%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,487.81

473,940.72

-0.31%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-682.32

61,048.97

-1.12%

SPYV

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

-578.20

19,245.96

-3.00%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-460.61

24,791.75

-1.86%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-321.77

49,135.84

-0.65%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-280.00

9,968.14

-2.81%

IJS

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

-273.29

7,163.10

-3.82%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-263.49

8,739.96

-3.01%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

-225.60

100,803.08

-0.22%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-213.78

48,950.02

-0.44%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-3.83

6,699.77

-0.06%

Asset Allocation

-20.26

16,184.98

-0.13%

Commodities

-62.47

125,009.99

-0.05%

Currency

125.37

31,185.67

0.40%

International Equity

-489.95

1,323,577.46

-0.04%

International Fixed Income

116.19

169,443.34

0.07%

Inverse

-494.07

14,584.07

-3.39%

Leveraged

1,160.87

78,570.31

1.48%

U.S. Equity

2,817.30

4,898,397.35

0.06%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,017.47

1,358,410.52

0.07%

Total:

4,166.61

8,022,063.47

0.05%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

