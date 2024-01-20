FTCS Jumps 12%: ETF Flows as of Jan. 19
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,993.14
405,034.63
0.49%
1,395.04
376,550.88
0.37%
1,179.73
9,833.79
12.00%
778.62
46,204.92
1.69%
598.98
8,729.26
6.86%
493.13
4,855.60
10.16%
447.88
36,255.94
1.24%
444.89
15,533.00
2.86%
407.23
231,854.13
0.18%
398.94
19,629.98
2.03%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,487.81
473,940.72
-0.31%
-682.32
61,048.97
-1.12%
-578.20
19,245.96
-3.00%
-460.61
24,791.75
-1.86%
-321.77
49,135.84
-0.65%
-280.00
9,968.14
-2.81%
-273.29
7,163.10
-3.82%
-263.49
8,739.96
-3.01%
-225.60
100,803.08
-0.22%
-213.78
48,950.02
-0.44%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-3.83
6,699.77
-0.06%
Asset Allocation
-20.26
16,184.98
-0.13%
Commodities
-62.47
125,009.99
-0.05%
Currency
125.37
31,185.67
0.40%
International Equity
-489.95
1,323,577.46
-0.04%
International Fixed Income
116.19
169,443.34
0.07%
Inverse
-494.07
14,584.07
-3.39%
Leveraged
1,160.87
78,570.31
1.48%
U.S. Equity
2,817.30
4,898,397.35
0.06%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,017.47
1,358,410.52
0.07%
Total:
4,166.61
8,022,063.47
0.05%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.