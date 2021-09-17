U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,534.75
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.70
    +2.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.29
    -0.32 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,891.81
    -496.43 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.14
    -8.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

The FTE Summit Kicks off the Mykonos Decade

·4 min read

ZURICH and ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Investment Partners AG announces its 12th Annual Follow The Entrepreneur (FTE) Investor Summit – FTE Mykonos 2021 – at the Royal Myconian Hotel kicking off on the 1st of October until the 5th of October – https://globalftenetwork.com

VIP believes that Greece will become one of the most important investment opportunities over the next decade. The risk and uncertainty previously associated with the Greek market is leaving, and VIP sees a future in Greece and Mykonos where institutional capital will be pursuing the investment opportunities that are emerging. Greece's position as one of the most ecologically gifted, beautiful to live in locations will also help to position the country as a net beneficiary of the post COVID world.

Due to the Mitsotakis Government's continued focus on growth and innovation and the Digital Property ID, an unprecedented increase in Foreign Direct Investment into the country from institutional sources is already starting to occur. Less than two weeks ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis set new growth targets for the Greek economy with a focus on youth and climate. This program was set against a Greek economy which is now expected to grow by 5.9% in 2021, up from 3.6% forecast previously. A wide-ranging set of measures will see the introduction of a digital card providing access to services for young Greeks in addition to specific revisions to tax on income and consumption across the economy.

We share Greece's ambition. From our perspective, Technology Disrupters Continue to Grow Bringing Ecosystem Economics® to Industries by which we mean Clear Economics and a new Common Sense. New Beneficial Business Models are emerging in industries which incorporate shared economics for all parts of the ecosystem – the consumers, the providers of the platform, and legacy players from the industry.

The FTE Mykonos 2021 will showcase contributions from industries as varied as EVs, sustainable mobility, home technology, digital assets and securities, and venture capital. In the same way that VIP identifies opportunities in the technology and venture capital arenas, we are spotting them in a variety of markets today. There is a multiplier effect for our investors by collaborating across tech, VC, and property.

Thematically, VIP's medium term investment strategy will be highlighted in Mykonos through a focus on six key Ecosystems, each of which we see emerging and evolving into mature investable sectors. These will be represented by key participants from each Ecosystem at the FTE Mykonos 2021:

  • The Electric Vehicle /Sustainable Mobility Ecosystem
    - Kevin Loman, IQ Power
    - Rob Gorby, DRIVE Software Solutions
    - Richard Parris, SABIEN Technologies, Green Technologies
    - Grant Stem, Proton Energy

  • Property/ Home Technologies
    - Miltos Kambourides / Dolphin Capital Partners
    - Christos Vlachos, a leading Architect in Nature-related Architecture
    - Ellie Perlman - a real estate investor who owns multifamily properties across the U.S.
    - Anthony Codling – Twindig – Fractionalised Property

  • Digital Assets & Digital Securities
    - Bill Barhydt / ABRA
    - Tal Elyashiv / SPICE VC
    - Christian Schmitz/RICEX

  • Personal Digital Security
    - Adam Roosevelt – National Security Expert and Military Intelligence

Supporting these innovative entrepreneurs are the New Investment Models which are emerging to support and nurture them. The FTE Mykonos 2021 will host presentations and opinion from a range of investors who have made it happen.

  • AnD Ventures – leading the reinvention of venture capital with their Studio concept

  • Agada Nameri / Sarasin Safra in Israel – private banks focused on backing entrepreneurs

  • Tim Shields – how to build a tech firm today versus how to build one 20 years ago

  • Dermot Hill – Stakeholderz, a leading angel network in the United Kingdom

For 12 years, we have hosted the FTE Summit in locations across Europe, bringing 200 investors and entrepreneurs together each year. Our delegates represent a diverse group from 30 nationalities, with a strong (40%) female representation. A third of delegates are accompanied by their partners. The average net worth of our audience is £25m and a significant proportion fly privately to the Summit's location.

Commenting on the 12th annual FTE Summit, Julie Meyer MBE, CEO of VIP, said:

"Society works best when it's organised around the entrepreneur. We showcase the best on stage at the FTE each year. This year we begin our Mykonos Decade."

Notes for Editors

VIVA Investment Partners is an investment firm based in Zollikon, Switzerland, led by Dr Julie Meyer, MBE. VIP manages 4 venture capital funds, and invests their own capital into technology disrupters.

VIP's unique approach to supporting entrepreneurs and investors stems from its Investment Strategy: Ecosystem Economics®. VIP is able to identify new beneficial business models in which all players in the ecosystem – consumers, providers of the platform and legacy firms from the industry – can prosper. VIP can help start-ups accelerate their growth trajectory to achieve the maximum valuation at exit. Equally, for investors, VIP helps de-risk the investment management process; it offers the VIP Multi-Manager Investment Platform, providing advisory services to venture capital funds.

VIP was founded by leading PE and tech entrepreneurs including John Porter (Tesco, Verifone, AML Analytics, Copperfield), Richard Parris (SABIEN Technologies), Michael Moszynski (London Advertising), and Julie Meyer (First Tuesday, Ariadne Capital, EntrepreneurCountry). From this provenance, we see this opportunity, and for these reasons, we host our FTE Investor Summit in Mykonos this year and for the decade to come.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fte-summit-kicks-off-the-mykonos-decade-301379164.html

SOURCE VIVA Investment Partners AG

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient, Tesla Strong Amid ARK Sales; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Triple Witching to Hit Market Where Traders Pay Up for Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- Like clockwork, the S&P 500 just endured another mid-month swoon before Friday’s options expiration. What’s less certain is whether the market can resume its record-setting rally at a time when traders are busy loading up on hedges. The expiry of stock and index options this time is part of a quarterly event known as “triple witching,” where futures on indexes also expire. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that roughly $3.4 trillion of equity options are set to mat

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Fell Again Today, Despite Bullish New Analyst Notes

    A short seller's stinging Twitter diatribe against the company continues to affect investor sentiment.

  • Square Stock at $371 a Share? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    It's been a month and a half now since Square (SQ) shocked the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) market with its announcement that it would acquire Australian BNPL player Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. The deal hasn't closed yet -- and won't before perhaps Q1 2022. Nevertheless, in anticipation that the merger will clear regulatory hurdles and close as expected, Evercore ISI analyst David Togut took a closer look at the likely scenario that will emerge once Square gains control of Afterpay a few mont

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 12 Best Meme Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best meme stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Meme Stocks to Invest In. Retail trading has increased dramatically as a result of zero-commission online trading platforms and fractional share trading. In a Bloomberg TV […]