FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Recognized as Leading Firms at Who’s Who Legal Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were honored as firm of the year in six categories at the annual Who’s Who Legal awards.



FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories:

Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year





Consulting Firm of the Year





Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year





Investigations Digital Forensics Firm of the Year





Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year



Compass Lexecon was recognized as Competition Economics Firm of the Year.

FTI Consulting is the only firm to receive the Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year awards since they were introduced in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Compass Lexecon is the only firm to receive the Competition Economics Firm of the Year award since it debuted in 2015. The awards are based on Who’s Who Legal research and the firms’ performance compared to peers.

In addition to those recognitions, Gino Bello, a Senior Managing Director in the Technology segment at FTI Consulting, received Who’s Who Legal’s Investigations Digital Forensics Expert of the Year award; Paul Braithwaite, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Global Insurance Services practice, received the Insurance Expert of the Year award; and Andrew Morrison, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, received the Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Expert of the Year award.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

