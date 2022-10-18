U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.25
    +52.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,582.00
    +352.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,295.25
    +185.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.50
    +24.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.67
    +0.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    -0.98 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2810
    +0.3250 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,564.08
    +303.94 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.16
    +8.69 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.96
    +71.72 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

FTI Consulting Continues Expansion of Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in EMEA with Three Senior Hires

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·3 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) with the appointments of Connie Chan and Emma Donnelly in the United Kingdom and Raphaël Miolane in France as Senior Managing Directors. The appointments add further depth and expertise to FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation and Tax practices in the region.

Ms. Chan, who joins the firm’s Business Transformation practice in London, has more than two decades of experience in transformation initiatives. Her areas of expertise include the planning and implementation of global change and restructuring programmes, particularly those focused on organisational design and performance improvement. Ms. Chan, who has worked in Asia and Europe, is fluent in English, German and Chinese.

Mr. Miolane joins the Business Transformation practice in Paris and brings considerable senior management and consultancy experience in retail and the foods industry. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he ran his own advisory business, and he was the chief executive officer of three French food businesses. Mr. Miolane spent nearly a decade at Yum! Brands, where as Managing Director and CEO, he led various performance improvement, digital transformation, expansion and turnaround programmes for the Pizza Hut and KFC business units in Europe, Russia and Canada. He previously worked as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and earlier in his career he worked at Procter & Gamble.

Ms. Donnelly joins the firm’s Tax practice in London, having spent over 20 years working in transactions and the last 12 years specialising in transfer pricing at a Big Four firm. She has deep experience advising on pricing for transactions and arrangements that affect private capital, including those for private equity houses, funds across a range of sectors and portfolio companies. Ms. Donnelly advises on transfer pricing arrangements, the implementation of tax effective models and transfer pricing disputes. She has worked with businesses ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to the largest international organisations across multiple sectors. Her arrival continues to build on the firm’s depth of experience in transactions and transfer pricing with a focus on private capital in conjunction with the recent hire of real estate tax expert Rob Williams, who joined the London Tax practice as a Managing Director in August.

“We are constantly investing in the growth of our teams to reflect the demands and needs of our clients and the market,” said Diederick van der Plas, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “I am delighted to welcome high-calibre experts such as Connie, Raphaël and Emma to the firm. Their arrival builds on our ability to provide clients with exceptional sector-focused strategies and advice and reflects the wider growth strategy for our Corporate Finance & Restructuring business in EMEA.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HD
United Kingdom

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
helen.obi@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) investors are having a brutal 2022. Shopify has endured more than a year of quickly decelerating growth rates. Through late 2021, Wall Street was predicting that these boom times would never end and that a permanently elevated level of e-commerce activity would sustain Shopify's high valuation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    An economic bellwether's financial results suggest the U.S. consumer may be stronger than many investors expected.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Rebounded on Monday

    Shares of enterprise software companies Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) bounced back strong today, up 9.1%, 7%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Overall, the macroeconomic picture seemed to improve slightly today, as the United Kingdom's new government announced it would be reversing its prior tax cut plan, which caused chaos in the currency and government bond markets. Long-term U.S. bond yields also retreated slightly, perhaps helping sentiment for high-growth software stocks.

  • Stocks Extend Their Rally as Investor Angst Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rebound amid a focus on earnings and as the UK’s efforts to foster greater stability in its volatile bond market buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Wi

  • FuboTV stock rallies after outlook hiked, sports-betting business dropped

    FuboTV Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the streaming TV platform hiked its sales forecast for the third quarter, said it was dropping its sports-betting businesses, and reaffirmed its outlook of positive cash flow four years from now.

  • Momentum Builds for Creating a Treasury Bond Buyback Program

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-simmering idea that the US government should stand ready to buy back Treasury securities from investors to improve market functioning is moving closer to reality.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv W