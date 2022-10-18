FTI Consulting Continues Expansion of Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in EMEA with Three Senior Hires

FTI Consulting, Inc.

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) with the appointments of Connie Chan and Emma Donnelly in the United Kingdom and Raphaël Miolane in France as Senior Managing Directors. The appointments add further depth and expertise to FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation and Tax practices in the region.



Ms. Chan, who joins the firm’s Business Transformation practice in London, has more than two decades of experience in transformation initiatives. Her areas of expertise include the planning and implementation of global change and restructuring programmes, particularly those focused on organisational design and performance improvement. Ms. Chan, who has worked in Asia and Europe, is fluent in English, German and Chinese.

Mr. Miolane joins the Business Transformation practice in Paris and brings considerable senior management and consultancy experience in retail and the foods industry. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he ran his own advisory business, and he was the chief executive officer of three French food businesses. Mr. Miolane spent nearly a decade at Yum! Brands, where as Managing Director and CEO, he led various performance improvement, digital transformation, expansion and turnaround programmes for the Pizza Hut and KFC business units in Europe, Russia and Canada. He previously worked as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and earlier in his career he worked at Procter & Gamble.

Ms. Donnelly joins the firm’s Tax practice in London, having spent over 20 years working in transactions and the last 12 years specialising in transfer pricing at a Big Four firm. She has deep experience advising on pricing for transactions and arrangements that affect private capital, including those for private equity houses, funds across a range of sectors and portfolio companies. Ms. Donnelly advises on transfer pricing arrangements, the implementation of tax effective models and transfer pricing disputes. She has worked with businesses ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to the largest international organisations across multiple sectors. Her arrival continues to build on the firm’s depth of experience in transactions and transfer pricing with a focus on private capital in conjunction with the recent hire of real estate tax expert Rob Williams, who joined the London Tax practice as a Managing Director in August.

“We are constantly investing in the growth of our teams to reflect the demands and needs of our clients and the market,” said Diederick van der Plas , a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “I am delighted to welcome high-calibre experts such as Connie, Raphaël and Emma to the firm. Their arrival builds on our ability to provide clients with exceptional sector-focused strategies and advice and reflects the wider growth strategy for our Corporate Finance & Restructuring business in EMEA.”

