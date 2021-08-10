U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,426.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.75
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    +1.16 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +0.54 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.2050 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,225.42
    -506.72 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.63
    +56.30 (+5.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.48
    -5.82 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

FTI Consulting Enhances Financial Services Practice with Two Senior Appointments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting today announced continued investment in its Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group within the Financial Services practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Jason Sabot as a Senior Managing Director and Stephen P. Glascoe as a Managing Director.

Mr. Sabot, who will be based in New York, has extensive in-house, government and regulatory experience, having led and defended complex civil and criminal investigations involving federal securities laws. He will advise and assist FTI Consulting’s financial institution clients with internal investigations, civil and criminal investigations, non-financial regulatory reporting, and remediation plans.

Mr. Glascoe, who will be based in Washington, D.C., has more than 40 years of experience in the brokerage and investment banking businesses, including 21 years with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). He joins FTI Consulting from his most recent post in the Office of Investigative and Market Analytics within the SEC Division of Enforcement. Mr. Glascoe will assist financial industry clients with regulatory investigations and provide expert insight and testimony in these matters.

“Jason and Stephen are experienced decision makers with exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills that will benefit financial services firms as they address complex regulatory and operational challenges,” said Anthony Italiano, Co-Head of the Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group at FTI Consulting. “It is my pleasure to welcome them both to the firm, as they will further enhance our ability to help clients respond to regulatory examination and enforcement actions while meeting their business objectives.”

Mr. Sabot joins FTI Consulting from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”), where he supervised investigations involving member broker-dealers and registered representatives for violations of FINRA/SRO rules and federal securities laws and regulations. Mr. Sabot also served for more than a decade as in-house counsel at two global financial institutions — JPMorgan Chase and BNY Mellon — where he was responsible for supervising and conducting internal investigations and responding to significant government investigations and inquiries by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”), SEC, FINRA and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He also served for more than 10 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (“SDNY”) and the Enforcement Division of the SEC in its New York office. At the SDNY, Mr. Sabot tried 10 federal criminal cases to verdict before juries involving, among other things, securities fraud, insider trading, and accounting fraud.

At the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, Mr. Glascoe led investigations of insider trading and market manipulation, testified in federal court, served as a liaison with the Market Regulation and Enforcement Divisions of FINRA and other self-regulatory organizations and has assisted the DOJ with several criminal prosecutions. He was also the recipient of seven Enforcement Division Director’s Awards for investigative work on insider trading and market manipulation cases.

Commenting on the appointments, Stella Mendes, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting, said, “Jason’s and Stephen’s appointments reflect our continued commitment to growing our practice and providing support for our clients. The firm’s strengths enable us to attract leading specialists in the industry, and these two new additions are further proof of that.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Moderna, BioNTech Extend Record Rally Ahead of Booster Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE are extending this year’s stock rally ahead of new guidance on the need for boosters.The two companies have each surged more than 480% the past year to record highs. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech’s partner on the shot, which has a fulsome list of other marketed drugs driving its valuation, has broken through a 21-year high as investors pile into vaccine-tied stocks.“It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if you don’t own it,

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.