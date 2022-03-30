U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.54
    -0.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1163
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0710
    +0.2110 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,120.97
    -351.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

FTI Consulting Expands RelativityOne Solutions to Singapore

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·4 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced its Technology segment has expanded its partnership with Relativity to provide the cloud-based e-discovery solution RelativityOne in Singapore.

Worldwide, legal teams face mounting challenges and concerns relating to increasing corporate risk, the expanding data landscape, investigations and other pressures. According to FTI Consulting’s Resilience Barometer, remote work has made it more difficult to respond to regulatory and legal matters, prompting an increase in demand for both technology expertise as well as solutions that can reduce the cost and complexity of conducting defensible investigations and discovery.

“Our team in Singapore has long-established experience assisting clients using leading technology platforms, including Relativity, in investigations and disputes,” said Gino Bello, a Senior Managing Director and the Southeast Asia Leader within FTI Technology. “The landscape of risk and data challenges continues to grow more hazardous for our clients, which is why we consistently adopt and develop the solutions needed to ensure matters can be carried out efficiently, defensibly and as cost-effectively as possible. This expansion of our RelativityOne offering in Singapore adds flexibility, speed and more control for our clients in their time of need, which will help them address persistent challenges and overcome barriers getting in the way of their technology integration goals.”

By offering RelativityOne, FTI Technology will provide law firms and in-house legal, compliance and risk teams with expert workflows, advanced analytics and a flexible and secure platform to reduce the cost and complexity of large, and often global, matters. FTI Technology also provides its clients with an enhanced Relativity solution that leverages its own proprietary technology and add-ons from software partners, alongside the global consulting expertise of FTI Technology professionals. Services include:

  • Customization of tools, applications and workflows to optimize and evolve technological efficiencies within the Relativity ecosystem.

  • Workflow development to ensure advanced analytics and technology-assisted review capabilities are aligned with the legal team’s unique needs. FTI Technology’s experts help facilitate standardized procedures, implement best practices and build solutions to integrate emerging data sources into e-discovery workflows.

Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology, added, “Traditional e-discovery processes are evolving rapidly in the face of new challenges stemming from growing data volumes and the increasing variety of emerging data sources. This expansion of our RelativityOne offering to Singapore is a continuation of our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the most effective and impactful solutions, for every type of matter, in every major region around the globe.”

Over the last three years, FTI Technology has grown its Relativity-managed e-discovery services and RelativityOne offerings across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. This global reach provides clients with continuous efficiency and localized expertise across dozens of countries. The expansion of these offerings in Singapore furthers the firm’s reach in helping legal teams in the region manage data challenges and cost containment for matters of all sizes, including those that span multiple jurisdictions.

FTI Technology is widely recognized as a leading provider of high-quality e-discovery consulting and services throughout the entire discovery process. From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology experts are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes, to targeted internal investigations. As part of this, FTI Technology provides clients with a choice of technology and service options to best meet their particular needs and preferences. Relativity augments other technologies offered by FTI Technology worldwide.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contacts:
Ashley Allman
+1.206.369.5209
ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com


