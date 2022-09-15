U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

FTI Consulting Expands Risk and Investigations Practice in Canada with Addition of Anita Patel

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·3 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Anita Patel as a Senior Managing Director in its Risk and Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Patel, who is based in Toronto, brings more than 18 years of experience providing consulting and expert services in forensic and investigative accounting, quantification of complex economic damages and expert litigation support. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will help drive growth and investment in the firm’s forensic investigations, litigation consulting, disputes and compliance services in Toronto and across Canada.

“FTI Consulting is the firm to call when organizations are facing complex regulatory enforcement action or situations involving financial crime,” said Andrew Rosini, Leader of the Global Risk and Investigations practice. “In today’s increasingly complex regulatory and financial landscape, we welcome Anita, who is highly sought after by clients for her expertise to determine what happened, in a way that is rapid, efficient and credible with boards, regulators and governments.”

Ms. Patel’s professional tenure includes Big Four forensic and investigation consultancy experience, international management consulting experience, and investigative and compliance experience in a regulatory environment. Ms. Patel has a broad range of case experience including financial statement fraud and misstatements, securities fraud, tax evasion and money laundering schemes, regulatory investigations involving misconduct and compliance matters, intellectual property infringement matters, class actions and large-scale government investigations and public commissions of inquiry. Ms. Patel also serves as an expert witness and has extensive testimonial experience. She has prepared numerous expert reports for submission to all levels of Canadian courts with matters leading to case precedence in Canadian law.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Patel said, “It is an honor to join a remarkable firm known for its expertise and experience in both North America and internationally. I look forward to collaborating with exceptional professionals to grow the Risk and Investigations practice in Toronto and across Canada.”

Ms. Patel’s appointment is the most recent strategic hire in 2022 to increase FTI Consulting’s presence in Toronto. In June, Denis Reynolds joined as a Senior Managing Director to grow the firm’s Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Canada.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


