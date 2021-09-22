U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,994.00
    +196.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.00
    +42.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.00
    +15.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.09 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    -2.81 (-10.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5110
    +0.2910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,942.12
    -1,511.04 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.96
    -20.88 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.51
    +87.53 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

FTI Consulting’s Jason Frankl Named to 2021 NACD Directorship 100 List

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jason Frankl, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) Directorship 100 list, which highlights the most influential leaders in corporate governance.

Mr. Frankl, who has been named to the list for four consecutive years, leads FTI Consulting’s Activism and M&A Solutions practice, which works with companies that are the subject of shareholder activism.

“It’s comes as no surprise that Jay was recognized again by the NACD,” said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “He not only embodies FTI Consulting’s values through an unwavering commitment to leadership and quality, but also continuously demonstrates his impact on the community and drive to never stop learning and enhancing the profession.”

Mr. Frankl works with companies and investors to develop and implement strategies to maximize shareholder value. He also advises management teams and boards of directors on how to proactively develop and implement defense strategies associated with shareholder activism and contested M&A. In the community, Mr. Frankl was appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019 to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System, where Mr. Frankl also serves as Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee. He is also actively involved with the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs (“WLC”), where he serves as a board member and as Chairman of the WLC’s Corporate Advisory Board.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Frankl said, “I am honored and humbled to be named to the NACD Directorship 100 list alongside so many notable experts in corporate governance. Our clients face many challenges, particularly in the face of COVID-19. This recognition affirms our team’s ability to rise to any task and continuously shift priorities to help board members and management work though their most complex and unexpected challenges.”

The NACD will honor this year’s winners at the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9. Honorees will also be featured in the November/December issue of NACD Directorship magazine.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • BP Traders Lost $100 Million in West Africa Deals ‘Debacle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’BP Plc’s traders lost $100 million in a “debacle” of a deal with a West African commodities firm, according to details from a London emplo

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Pull Back

    Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation again. Because of this, it looks like we have a deeper correction on our hands.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement expert: It's time to 'take profits' amid 'modest' outlook

    One expert is telling her clients to take profits and "rigorously" rebalance portfolios.

  • Oil prices rise on expected U.S. stocks draw

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.6%, to $71.65 a barrel by 1055 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

  • Enbridge: Safe Operations

    There’s no question that building a bridge to a better future starts with safety; if we don’t get this right, nothing else matters. It’s our duty to keep the public, the members of our team and the...

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • UiPath CEO: Automation will not replace knowledge workers

    Daniel Dines discusses workplace transformation on a recent episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.

  • U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank Unit in $8 Billion West Coast Push

    The combination will bring MUFG Union Bank's approximately 1 million retail banking customers in California, Washington, and Oregon to U.S. Bancorp.