U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,709.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,621.00
    -87.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.50
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.34 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0074 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.94
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1810
    -0.0087 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8540
    +1.5290 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,124.32
    -410.13 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.65
    -20.43 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.85
    +3.33 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

FTI Consulting Launches Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Québec with Appointment of Restructuring Expert Martin Franco

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·3 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec with the appointment of restructuring expert Martin Franco as a Senior Managing Director in Montréal. The addition of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec expands the firm’s existing capabilities in the market, which include forensic and litigation consulting services.

Mr. Franco brings more than 25 years of experience in restructuring, working with clients across industries to provide reorganization and insolvency advisory services. He has served as a monitor under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, as a receiver and trustee under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, as a consultant to debtors and as a consultant to banks in the analysis of operations and financial projections.

Establishing the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec provides clients extensive turnaround and restructuring expertise in Canada with coverage across the country, including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and now Montréal. Mr. Franco will focus on expanding FTI Consulting’s restructuring capabilities in Québec while helping corporations, boards, private equity sponsors, creditor constituencies and other stakeholders navigate challenges arising from liquidity problems, disruption and underperformance.

“Martin is one of the leading restructuring experts in Québec, and I am thrilled to welcome him to FTI Consulting,” said Greg Watson, Leader of Canada and Latin America Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “Martin’s extensive knowledge of and deep experience in the Québec market will enable us to advise clients locally on restructurings, turnarounds, transformations and transactions when they face financial difficulties, building on our existing presence in major commercial capitals in Canada.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Franco worked at Big Four firms for more than 30 years. He is a Chartered Public Accountant, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee and a Chartered Insolvency and Restructuring Professional.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Franco said, “FTI Consulting is a recognized leader in the restructuring space, and I’m delighted to work with my colleagues to establish and grow the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec. FTI Consulting’s platform will enable me to combine global expertise with my background and experience in Québec to provide clients with world-class insolvency services to help them navigate times of crisis.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:  
Matthew Bashalany 
+1.617.897.1545 
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketDamien Viel, who co

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares of all five of these tech giants have fallen a lot in 2022. But their risk levels vary quite a bit.

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • How $10,000 will help my newborn granddaughter have a better retirement

    Earlier this month, my wife and I were delighted to welcome a new granddaughter into the world, and we wanted to give her the very best gift that we could. My readers won’t be surprised to learn that this meant a contribution to her long-term financial security.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Goldman Sachs Strategists Say Bear Market Will Last in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housi

  • Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, and investors would be wise not to miss it, says Goldman Sachs

    Our call of the day from Goldman Sachs says the bear market isn't over and it will be a 'volatile' ride to the bottom. But at some point in 2023, the "hope" phase will kick in.

  • 'Not the time to get greedy': Home flippers getting burned by the US housing downturn are now slashing prices to cut losses — here are the 2 big reasons why

    No one wants to be left holding the bag.

  • FTX Collapse: 50 Creditors Seeking $3 Billion

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said its top 50 creditors are seeking $3 billion in claims. The insolvent company released the amount of the claims of each of the top creditors, but did not name them or disclose any information about their headquarters, according to a Nov. 19 filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The exchange founded by former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried owes about $1.45 billion to its top 10 creditors.

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • World stocks on back foot as China COVID cases rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one factor cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Can Rocket Higher in 2023, According to Wall Street

    If your answer's yes, the biotech industry has you covered. Last week, two biotech companies independently announced some surprisingly good news that got the attention of investment banks on Wall Street. Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a commercial-stage biotech that markets a drug called Ibsrela for irritable bowel syndrome.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • Roth Conversion Makes Sense at Today's Low Tax Rates

    Historically low tax rates are in effect until 2025. That makes this a good time to consider converting your traditional IRA or 401(k) to a Roth.

  • The average 401(k) balance plunged a nasty $29,000 over the past year — but these 3 large-cap stocks have protected investors from the pain (and could do it again in 2023)

    The market is down. But your portfolio doesn’t have to be.