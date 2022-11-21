FTI Consulting Launches Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Québec with Appointment of Restructuring Expert Martin Franco

FTI Consulting, Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec with the appointment of restructuring expert Martin Franco as a Senior Managing Director in Montréal. The addition of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec expands the firm’s existing capabilities in the market, which include forensic and litigation consulting services.



Mr. Franco brings more than 25 years of experience in restructuring, working with clients across industries to provide reorganization and insolvency advisory services. He has served as a monitor under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, as a receiver and trustee under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, as a consultant to debtors and as a consultant to banks in the analysis of operations and financial projections.

Establishing the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec provides clients extensive turnaround and restructuring expertise in Canada with coverage across the country, including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and now Montréal. Mr. Franco will focus on expanding FTI Consulting’s restructuring capabilities in Québec while helping corporations, boards, private equity sponsors, creditor constituencies and other stakeholders navigate challenges arising from liquidity problems, disruption and underperformance.

“Martin is one of the leading restructuring experts in Québec, and I am thrilled to welcome him to FTI Consulting,” said Greg Watson, Leader of Canada and Latin America Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “Martin’s extensive knowledge of and deep experience in the Québec market will enable us to advise clients locally on restructurings, turnarounds, transformations and transactions when they face financial difficulties, building on our existing presence in major commercial capitals in Canada.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Franco worked at Big Four firms for more than 30 years. He is a Chartered Public Accountant, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee and a Chartered Insolvency and Restructuring Professional.

Story continues

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Franco said, “FTI Consulting is a recognized leader in the restructuring space, and I’m delighted to work with my colleagues to establish and grow the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Québec. FTI Consulting’s platform will enable me to combine global expertise with my background and experience in Québec to provide clients with world-class insolvency services to help them navigate times of crisis.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



