FTI Consulting Launches Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Japan with Appointment of Kenneth Smith

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Strengthens Global End-to-End Transaction Capabilities

TOKYO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Japan with the appointment of transactions expert Kenneth Smith as a Senior Managing Director in Tokyo. The addition of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Japan bolsters the firm’s existing capabilities in Strategic Communications and Technology.



Mr. Smith brings over 35 years of consulting and transaction advisory experience across several industries, including technology, media and telecom; energy; and manufacturing. His areas of expertise are in post-merger integration, deal strategy and commercial due diligence. Mr. Smith began his career assisting Japanese companies with their U.S. investments and divestitures, and subsequently assisted multinationals in Japan with their investments and operational improvement initiatives. In his new role, he will focus on building on-the-ground capabilities for end-to-end transaction solutions, business transformation and restructuring in Japan.

The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting advises on many of the world’s most complex restructurings, turnarounds, transformations and transactions, helping companies and their stakeholders address major financial, operational and transactional challenges.

Establishing a Corporate Finance & Restructuring presence in Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, will enable FTI Consulting experts to better assist Japan-headquartered clients to expand outside their domestic markets, as well as address the renewed interest by Western multinationals that view Japan as a stable market in the Asia region.

“I am delighted to welcome Ken, who brings deep industry expertise to FTI Consulting,” said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “The launch of our Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Japan represents the next milestone in the growth of FTI Consulting’s footprint into another key financial market. Ken is highly regarded within the market and will be a great asset – it is my pleasure to welcome him to the team.”

Story continues

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Smith held leadership positions at Big Four firms, most recently running the inbound and outbound trade networks for the Americas region. Before this role, Mr. Smith was the Managing Partner of the Transaction Advisory practice at a Big Four firm in Japan, where he served on the global board. He has also led the sales and strategy operations for a global telecommunications and data center firm owned by a private equity firm.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Smith said, “I am delighted to join FTI Consulting at what is a key period of transformational growth for the business as the firm continues to expand across Asia. In particular, I look forward to focusing on building our Corporate Finance & Restructuring capabilities in Japan and growing our Transactions practice, working with colleagues across our global network to support our clients seeking advisory services in Japan and for Japanese companies that have needs overseas.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Annie Malone

+852.3768.4606

annie.malone@fticonsulting.com



