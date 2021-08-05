FTI Consulting Named Global Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year, Public Relations Firm of the Year by Global M&A Network

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the Company has been named Global Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year and Public Relations Firm of the Year by Global M&A Network. The firm also was recognized for its work on 14 restructuring and merger and acquisition engagements.



The Turnaround Atlas Awards, presented by Global M&A Network, honor excellence in the restructuring, distressed investing, insolvency, special situations M&A transactions and turnaround communities.

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories:

Global Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year

Public Relations Firm of the Year

E-Commerce Restructuring of the Year: The Saadia Group Acquires e-Commerce Business Intellectual Property including New York & Company, Inc. and Fashion to Figure from RTW Retailwinds, Inc.

Energy Oil & Gas Restructuring of the Year: EP Energy Corporation Chapter 11 Restructuring

Fitness Services Restructuring of the Year: 24 Hour Fitness Chapter 11 Restructuring

Materials & Resources Restructuring of the Year: Covia Corp. Chapter 11 Restructuring, followed by Investment from Golden Gate Capital

Restaurant Restructuring of the Year: CraftWorks Holdings, LLC Chapter 11 Restructuring and Takeover by Fortress Credit Co LLC

Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year (Large Mid-Markets): Verity Health Systems of California Chapter 11 Reorganization and Sale of Various Assets including St. Francis Medical Center to Prime Healthcare Services

Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year (Large): Chapter 11 Restructuring of J.C. Penney and Acquisition of Retail and Operating Assets by Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. and Simon Property Group, Inc.

Chapter 11 Liquidation of the Year: Rochester Drug Co-Operative, Inc.

Chapter 11 Restructuring of the Year (Large Mid-Markets): American Addiction Centers (AAC Holdings) Restructuring

Cross-Border Turnaround of the Year (Large Mid-Markets): Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Restructuring Under Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act and Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and Takeover by Group Led by Catalyst Capital Group

Cross-Border Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year (Large): GNC Holdings, Inc. Chapter 11 Restructuring and Acquisition by Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Affiliate of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited

Corporate Turnaround of the Year (Mid-Markets): Carbo Ceramics, Inc. Restructuring

Turnaround of the Year (Large Mid-Markets, value range $500 to below $1 billion): Lakeland Tours, LLC (WorldStrides) Chapter 11 Restructuring

Turnaround of the Year (Large, valued above $1 billion): McDermott International, Inc. Pre-Pack Restructuring

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Global M&A Network for our dedication to our clients in the turnaround and restructuring space,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “This past year brought many challenges, but our longstanding expertise and commitment to creating leading practices around the world helped us achieve the best possible outcomes for clients.”

Story continues

Mark McCall, Global Leader of the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, said, “Our ability to support restructuring across a range of disciplines underpins FTI Consulting’s unique position in the industry. Our cross-segment capabilities allow our professionals to leverage multiple viewpoints to deliver results to our clients. Congratulations to everyone throughout the firm who had a hand in helping us achieve this exciting accomplishment.”

