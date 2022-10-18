U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

FTI Consulting Names Miriam Wrobel Global Leader of ESG & Sustainability Offering

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·3 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

Growing Team with Diverse Expertise Provides Clients with End-to-End Support

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Miriam Wrobel as Global Leader of the firm’s growing ESG & Sustainability offering.

Ms. Wrobel, a Senior Managing Director based in San Francisco, joined FTI Consulting in 2021 and advises clients on ESG and energy transition strategy, transaction structuring and due diligence. She will lead a diversified team of professionals across FTI Consulting’s global network who work on ESG and sustainability-related matters.

“ESG and sustainability-driven demands are dynamic and evolving. As a trusted advisor to the world’s leading law firms, corporations, financial institutions and private equity firms, FTI Consulting is called upon to help clients manage risk and opportunities,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “Miriam and our expert-led team will bring the full scope of our differentiated offering to clients to support them across their ESG programs.”

Companies face increasing pressure from multiple stakeholders, including employees, customers, shareholders and the communities in which they do business, on ESG and sustainability-related issues. According to the January 2022 FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer survey of more than 2,000 large companies across the G-20, 66% of respondents said they do not have sufficient ESG or sustainability expertise to cope with increasing scrutiny, which will continue as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and regulators in other countries explore possible climate-related disclosure requirements.

FTI Consulting’s ESG & Sustainability offering unites FTI Consulting’s strengths in risk and investigations, compliance, finance, transactions, due diligence, data and analytics, economic consulting and modeling, cybersecurity and communications, among others — a unique spectrum of services that provides end-to-end support for clients across the world.

“Robust ESG programs help companies identify and mitigate risks, seize opportunities and engage key stakeholders, driving profitability while helping businesses evolve. Strategic ESG investments make good business sense and are the right thing to do,” Ms. Wrobel said. “I am excited to help bring the full depth of our expertise to help organizations across the globe enhance their efforts and serve the interests of all stakeholders.”

Visit FTI Consulting’s ESG & Sustainability offering website to learn more, and click here to sign up for the weekly ESG+ Newsletter to receive the latest insights on ESG and sustainability trends and news.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


