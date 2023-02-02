U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +20.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,040.00
    -108.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,598.25
    +184.00 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.60
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.22
    -0.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.40
    +25.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.84 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.59
    -1.81 (-9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4510
    -0.4740 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,792.80
    +731.07 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +301.10 (+124.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.25
    +48.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

FTI Consulting to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Host Conference Call

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·1 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before the New York market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat

    Merck & Co. posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, but forecast softer near-term profits, sending shares lower in pre-market trading. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.62 per share, down 10% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.54 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 2% to $13.83 billion, against the $13.67 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Merck forecasts sharp drop in COVID antiviral pill sales in 2023

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally. The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading. Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts' estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Meta, Harley, Honeywell, Merck, Lilly, and More

    Shares of Meta Platforms surge after fourth-quarter revenue at the Facebook parent tops analysts' expectations. Eli Lilly posts disappointing sales of its obesity drug.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $1

  • Enterprise Products makes $5.6B profit in 2022, transports record volumes in Q4

    Looking ahead, Enterprise Products has over $3 billion in assets under construction that are slated to enter operations this year.

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNatio

  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insiders need another US$1.6m to breakeven on a US$2.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of Cano Health, Inc. ( NYSE:CANO ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • Eli Lilly Earnings Show 9% Sales Drop on Covid-19 Treatment Decline

    Eli Lilly & Co. said revenue for the recently ended quarter fell 9% as lower sales of its Covid-19 antibodies and the strong U.S. dollar weighed on growth. The pharmaceutical company said Thursday that quarterly revenue fell 9% to $7.30 billion, slightly below analyst estimates, according to FactSet. In November, the Food and Drug Administration said bebtelovimab, a Covid-19 antibody treatment from Lilly, was no longer authorized for use because it was unlikely to be effective against certain Omicron offshoots that had become dominant in the U.S.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).