FTI Consulting Strengthens Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment with Appointment of Senior Managing Director Martin Wong

SINGAPORE, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced its continued investment in its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Asia with the appointment of Martin Wong as a Senior Managing Director.



Based in Singapore, Mr. Wong brings over 24 years of experience in rehabilitative corporate restructuring and insolvency administration involving judicial management appointments, schemes of arrangement, receiverships, and voluntary and court liquidation. Mr. Wong also engages in business advisory services, helping underperforming corporations improve financial performance.



Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wong was a partner and head of the restructuring and insolvency practice at KPMG in Singapore, where he led some of the largest local and international restructuring and insolvency appointments, including Lehman Brothers in Asia Pacific, numerous listed entities and large privately held organisations with extensive offshore operations.

“I am delighted to welcome Martin to our growing Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Asia,” said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “This appointment reflects our continued investment in growing our teams across the region and our commitment to providing local expertise and support for our clients, backed by the global FTI Consulting platform. Martin is highly regarded within the market, bringing with him a wide range of experience and an extensive network at what is an exciting period of growth for the firm in Asia.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Wong has gained extensive experience in dealing with complex cross-border enforcement and recovery issues. His international experience extends to cover a number of markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Italy, Germany, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wong said, “FTI Consulting offers an exciting and dynamic platform to extend my reach as an insolvency practitioner seamlessly beyond the Singapore market, which will undoubtedly enable me to better support my clients with their increasingly complex and — all too often — cross-border credit exposures. I very much look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting.”

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

