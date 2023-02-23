FTL market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by ArcBest Corp and C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FTL market size is forecasted to increase by USD 794.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased outsourcing of logistics services and growing automation in warehousing. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the FTL market was valued at USD 794.08 billion. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FTL Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcBest Corp, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J and J Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Saia Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, Swift Transportation Co., TRANS TECH LOGISTICS PTY Ltd., Transportation Management Solutions, United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Story continues

Get a holistic overview of the FTL market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by end-user (agriculture, fishing and forestry, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and others), mobility type (domestic and international), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The agriculture, fishing, and forestry segment was valued at USD 833.63 billion in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. FTL is ideal for large-volume orders such as agriculture, fishing, and other services, as well as for high-risk or time-sensitive orders that need prompt delivery. Businesses with smaller or fragile orders, such as agriculture, fishing, and other services, prefer FTL shipping to reduce the risk of damage. The growth of the agriculture, fishing, and other industries will increase the demand for FTL. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Related Reports:

Third-party Logistics Market in India by End-user, and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 – size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,978.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and VAS), and end-user (manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverage, automotive, and others).

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 - size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 458.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others) and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this FTL market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the FTL market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the FTL market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the FTL market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of FTL market vendors

FTL Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 794.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ArcBest Corp, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J and J Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Saia Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, Swift Transportation Co., TRANS TECH LOGISTICS PTY Ltd., Transportation Management Solutions, United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global FTL market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Mobility type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Agriculture and fishing and forestry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Wholesale and retail trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

7.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ArcBest Corp

12.4 DB Schenker

12.5 Estes Express Lines

12.6 FedEx Corp.

12.7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

12.8 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

12.9 R L Carriers Inc.

12.10 Saia Inc.

12.11 Southeastern Freight Lines

12.12 Swift Transportation Co.

12.13 TRANS TECH LOGISTICS PTY Ltd.

12.14 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.15 Werner Enterprises Inc.

12.16 XPO Logistics Inc.

12.17 Yellow Corp

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global FTL Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftl-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-3-by-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-arcbest-corp-and-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-among-others--technavio-301751748.html

SOURCE Technavio