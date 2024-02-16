FTSE 100 jumps amid US inflation shock

The FTSE 100 on the London Stock Exchange has gained as much as 1.4pc today - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The FTSE 100 jumped after a stronger-than-expected rise in US wholesale prices pushed up the value of the dollar.

The UK’s blue chip index rose by 1.5pc, the biggest daily increase since October.

It comes after data showed producer prices in the world’s largest economy came in higher than expected, affirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off the start of its rate-cutting cycle to the middle of the year.

The producer price index (PPI) gained 0.3pc in January, up from forecasts of a 0.1pc rise, according to the Labor Department. On a year-on-year basis, the PPI increased 0.9pc, compared with expectations of a 0.6pc rise.

Earlier this week inflation in the US fell by less than expected in January to 3.1pc.

The higher PPI triggered a rise in the dollar, which is up 0.3pc against the pound, handing a boost to the large number of exporters on the FTSE 100.

London’s flagship stock index had already been performing strongly as investors remained optimistic about potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England after the UK fell into recession.

The largest gainer on the FTSE 100 today has been NatWest, rising as much as 7.2pc after revealing stronger-than-expected annual profits.

06:00 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us. We'll be back on Monday morning ahead of stock market in London opening. In the meantime, here's a report from Tim Wallace on the cheery news that the recession might already be over:

A surge in retail sales last month has raised hopes that Britain’s recession may already be over. Retail sales volumes jumped by 3.4pc in January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, rebounding after a disappointing Christmas. January is typically a month of discounting for retailers to shift stock not sold over the festive period. The sales figures suggest Britons flocked to the sales to hunt out bargains. Compared with January last year, sales volumes were up 0.7pc – with the amount of cash spent also rising by 3.8pc. Strong consumer spending could help the economy return to growth in the opening months of the year, economists predict, putting an end to the recession that was officially declared this week.

Continue to read the full report...

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds, pictured last November - Heathcliff O'Malley

05:44 PM GMT

Honduras bans cryptocurrency trading

Honduras’ banking regulator has banned the Central American country’s financial system from trading in cryptocurrency and similar virtual assets, it said in a resolution, citing risks of fraud and money laundering.

The National Banking and Securities Commission said a resolution, dated from Monday but made public on Friday, had “immediate effect.”

The resolution bans institutions under its supervision to “maintain, invest, intermediate or trade in cyptocurrencies, crypto-assets, virtual currencies, tokens, or any similar virtual assets not issued or authorized by the central bank.”

Honduran law does not currently regulate crypto assets, though platforms trading in them do operate in the country.

The watchdog noted that as many of these platforms are domiciled in multiple jurisdictions, Honduran law cannot control them and they run the risk of “lending themselves to activities of fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.”

05:37 PM GMT

'Forward looking' Footsie unworried about recession

The FTSE 100 had a strong end to the week, with boosts to share prices among mining companies and investors seemingly happy that NatWest has a permanent boss.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said:

The FTSE 100 outperforming its peers in a rising market is a rare phenomenon. The UK blue chip index has risen by close to 3pc in the past three days and today shrugged off US producer prices rising the most in five months which curtailed the bull run in other markets on both sides of the pond.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown explained:

The FTSE 100 seems nonplussed about news the UK economy dipped into recession in the second half of last year. Inflated borrowing costs and huge spikes in the cost of living took the wind out of the economy’s sails. One reason for the market’s optimism is that this is a forward-looking measure, suggesting the outlook for company resilience hasn’t really changed too much on this news. We’ve been waiting for the shoe to officially drop, and there will be some relief it’s finally happened too.

05:28 PM GMT

Virgin Media O2 to launch rival to BT’s Openreach

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is preparing a fresh challenge to the dominance of BT’s Openreach, setting up a network infrastructure business that will seek to poach wholesale customers from the former state monopoly. Matthew Field reports

The telecoms business said on Friday it would set up a dedicated network arm, comparable to Openreach, to house its fixed broadband assets. The business is expected to have revenues north of £1bn, connecting an estimated 16m households, and will seek to take on internet providers that currently pay to use Openreach’s fibre network. The new structure will also give VMO2’s owners, Liberty Global and Telefonica, the option to bring in additional investors as it upgrades its cable network to fibre. It may also look to buy up struggling “alt nets”. These smaller fibre providers have been building networks in parts of the UK, largely funded with debt investment, but are facing greater costs amid rising interest rates and inflation. Openreach, which is owned by BT, currently sells access to its network in wholesale deals to broadband providers such as TalkTalk, Sky and Vodafone. Lutz Schüler, chief executive of VMO2, said the restructure “reinforces our position as the leading challenger to Openreach in the market” and provides options for “alt net consolidation and wholesale opportunities in future”. Kester Mann, an analyst at CCS Insight, said: “With dozens of alternative providers, the UK is ripe for consolidation and such a move would bring Virgin Media O2 crucial scale benefits.” The new business will be distinct from Nexfibre, a joint venture between Liberty, Telefonica and infrastructure fund Infravia, which is also seeking to connect remote parts of Britain.

A person walks past a Virgin Media shop in London - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

05:19 PM GMT

Google, Amazon, TikTok and ChatGPT-maker vow to fight AI election interference

Tech giants including Google, Amazon, TikTok and OpenAI have pledged to crack down on attempts to use artificial intelligence to meddle in this year’s elections. James Titcomb and Matthew Field report:

A group of 20 companies signed an accord at the Munich Security Conference on Friday promising to invest in technology to detect AI fakes and limit their spread online. It comes amid growing concerns that the rapid improvements in AI tools to create deceptive text, images and video will allow malicious actors and foreign states to interfere in democratic votes. Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Sadiq Khan have all been imitated in fake audio or video messages generated by AI this year. The agreement, the “Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections”, has been signed by AI companies including OpenAI and Anthropic; social networks including Meta, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter; and tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft. The accord’s eight pledges include developing technology to detect AI fakes, researching how AI models can be used to deceive voters, and informing users about the risk of AI-powered election interference. The pledge is focused on AI-generated audio, video and images designed to deceive voters about what politicians say, but also covers false information designed to affect voting patterns, such as misleading voters about the date of elections. More than 4bn people in more than 40 countries are expected to vote this year.

05:10 PM GMT

The AI cooking instructor ... and the mistakes that give the game away

The developer of ChatGPT has unveiled a new AI tool that can create photorealistic videos using only text prompts. Matthew Field reports:

The new bot from Silicon Valley start-up OpenAI – called Sora, the Japanese word for “Sky” – produces synthetic clips up to a minute long that can appear almost completely lifelike. The AI tool can respond to detailed requests and generate “complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details”, OpenAI said. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief, advertised the tool on X, formerly Twitter, by inviting users to submit prompts for videos that Sora then generated. One particularly lifelike clip was generated by the prompt: “A [sic] instructional cooking session for homemade gnocchi hosted by a grandmother social media influencer set in a rustic Tuscan country kitchen with cinematic lighting.” However, while the clip may look hyperrealistic at first glance, there are errors.

Continue to read the full story...

A video created by Open AI's newly released text-to-video "Sora" tool plays on a monitor in Washington DC today - Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

04:54 PM GMT

FTSE closes up

The FTSE 100 closed up 1.5pc. The biggest riser was NatWest, which confirmed the appointment of its chief executive, sending the shares up 7.09pc. It was followed by mining company Antofagasta, which rose 5.65pc. The biggest faller was Airtel Africa, down 3.22pc, followed by Vodafone, down 1.41pc.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose 0.48pc. The biggest riser was Baltic Classifieds, up 4.63pc, followed by Tui, up 4.02pc. The biggest faller was Close Brothers, down 2.98pc, followed by Trainline, down 2.66pc

04:46 PM GMT

Goldman Sachs profits drop 24pc

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs saw revenues drop 2pc to $46.3bn (£36.8bn) last year, while profits plunged 24pc, reaching £8.5bn, according to an earnings report released today.

Bloomberg reported that it boosted the pay of its boss, David Solomon, 24pc to $31m (£27m), despite the results.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, at Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference held in California in 2018 - Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

04:33 PM GMT

US dollar rises as interest rate cuts seem further away

The US dollar has risen after data showed producer prices in America came in higher than expected, affirming expectations the US Federal Reserve will hold off the start of its interest rate-cutting cycle to the middle of the year, or even later.

The US has experienced strong gains in the costs of services such as hospital outpatient care, heightening fears that inflation is picking up after months of cooling.

The producer price index rose 0.3pc last month, the largest increase since August 2023. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.1pc.

The increase was the largest in five months. The data followed on the heels of an increase in consumer prices in January and prompted financial markets to dial back expectations that the Fed would start cutting interest rates in June. Data on Thursday also showed prices of imported goods surging in January.

Eugene Epstein, at Moneycorp in New Jersey, said:

Year to date, the dollar has been stronger. But if you consider the strong jobs, inflation, and GDP (gross domestic product) numbers, you could make the argument that the U.S. dollar should be way higher than it is. I just see sideways trading or a slow grind higher for the dollar as a more likely scenario.

04:14 PM GMT

World will need less lithium that thought, says producer, as EV demand stumbles

The world’s largest lithium producer has cut its forecast for how much lithium buyers will want in 2030, as the shift to electric vehicles stumbles, according to a FT report.

Albemarle now says that 3.3m tonnes of “lithium carbon equivalent” will be needed, down from 3.7m tonnes it previously predicted.

In addition to scepticism towards electric vehicles from drivers in countries such as Britain, Chinese customers are reportedly opting for cheaper electric cars with smaller batteries (and less range), which require less lithium. Meanwhile, hybrid electric cars - which remove the fear that some drivers have of running out of electricity - also have smaller batteries.

03:54 PM GMT

World Trade Ogranisation warns that trade deals are 'a bit tough' right now

The head of the World Trade Organisation has warned today that it could be difficult to strike deals at a major ministerial meeting later this month given a spate of upcoming elections, recessions and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Trade ministers gather for a meeting in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29 where they will try to broker global trade agreements, including on reforming the 29-year-old body’s hobbled dispute system and cutting fishing subsidies.

“It’s going to be a bit tough because the conference is taking place at a difficult conjuncture,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva, describing negotiating positions as far apart. “We are facing a lot headwinds, economic and political headwinds. You will understand it’s not going to be easy.”

However, she said she felt she thought some outcomes were still possible which might include the second part of a deal on cutting subsidies for fishing that are emptying the world’s oceans and a road map for agriculture talks.

One of the challenges is multiple elections this year, she said, in comments which included the United States’ November election where polls show former President Donald Trump leading.

“As you know elections do influence the way people negotiate,” she said.

During his presidency, Trump launched a trade war with China, blocked the WTO’s ability to adjudicate trade disputes and threatened to withdraw from the 164-member organisation.

Asked how the WTO would prepare for a possible return of Trump, Okonjo-Iweala said: “We will continue to strengthen ourselves... We will try to show why it is important to stay with WTO terms.”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the WTO, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in January - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

03:41 PM GMT

Germany plans subsidies for industry to go green

The German government is to spend €4bn (£4.28bn) in subsidies to support energy-intensive companies switching to green production.

As part of Germany’s aim to reach net zero by 2045, Berlin plans to award companies in industries such as steel and chemicals 15-year subsidies in return for reducing carbon emissions in their production, the economy ministry said in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters.

The ministry said the European Commission had approved the subsidies’ instrument, adding that it would launch the first calls for funding shortly.

03:34 PM GMT

That's all from me this week. Alex Singleton will keep an eye on the markets from here and keep you up to speed.

A quick round up before I sign off...

The pound is down 0.2pc against the dollar at $1.25. Sterling has also fallen 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth 85p.

Brent crude oil was last down 0.1pc on the day and heading towards $83 a barrel.

The FTSE 100 was up 1.5pc and the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.3pc.

03:12 PM GMT

Mortgage costs rise as interest rates expected to stay higher for longer

Banks are pushing up mortgage costs amid warnings that economic uncertainty could delay future rate cuts.

Our senior money reporter Fran Ivens has the details:

NatWest, Coventry Building Society and TSB raised rates on fixed mortgages today, after Santander and Nationwide increased the cost of deals on Tuesday. Meanwhile data from financial analyst Moneyfacts show average rates on two-year mortgages have risen from 5.59pc on Tuesday to 5.69pc today. The increases will hit the 1.5m homeowners who need to remortgage this year, likely on to much higher rates.

Read how borrowing rates have changed.

02:59 PM GMT

US stocks fall after wholesale inflation data

Wall Street stocks fell in early trading following another US inflation report that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

US wholesale prices rose 0.9pc on an annual basis in January, more than expected, following a similar result earlier this week in consumer prices.

Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after the CPI data, but bounced back the last two days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4pc at 38,603.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2pc to 5,019.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1pc to 15,889.46.

Among individual companies, Coinbase jumped 14 percent after reporting a $273m (£217m) profit in the fourth quarter compared with a $557m (£443m) loss in the year-ago period.

Nike fell 3pc as the sports giant plans to trim two percent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.

02:39 PM GMT

Wall Street muted after wholesale inflation blow

Wall Street’s main indexes opened subdued after a stronger-than-expected producer prices report dampened expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.41 points, or 0.1pc, at the open to 38,751.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.40 points, or less than 0.1pc, at 5,031.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.26 points, or less than 0.1pc, to 15,910.43 at the opening bell.

02:29 PM GMT

FTSE 100 heads towards strongest day in four months

The FTSE 100 is on track for its best day in four months after a stronger-than-expected rise in US wholesale prices pushed up the value of the dollar.

The UK’s blue chip index has risen 1.4pc and would be on track for its strongest day since November if it holds onto its gains.

It comes after data showed producer prices in the world’s largest economy came in higher than expected, affirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off the start of its rate-cutting cycle to the middle of the year.

It triggered a rise in the dollar, which is up 0.3pc against the pound, handing a boost to the large number of exporters on the FTSE 100.

London’s flagship stock index had already been performing strongly as investors remained optimistic about potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England after the UK fell into recession.

02:17 PM GMT

UAE pledges unmatchable investment in The Telegraph

The United Arab Emirates has pledged unmatchable investment in The Telegraph if its planned takeover is allowed, in its first public comments on the controversy over its potential threat to press freedom.

Our business editor Christopher Williams has the latest:

Writing in The Telegraph, Rani Raad, the chief executive of International Media Investments (IMI), the UAE company providing 75pc of the funding for RedBird IMI’s planned deal, said that “any other bid simply cannot offer anything like the financial security and investment we can”. Rival bidders including a consortium of the hedge fund billionaires Sir Paul Marshall and Ken Griffin, and the publisher of The Daily Mail remain interested in an acquisition of The Telegraph if RedBird IMI’s complex debt deal with the Barclay family fails. Mr Raad added: “RedBird IMI intends to grow The Telegraph brand precisely at a time when in the UK and the US the media industry seems to be in a spiral of retreat, redundancies, and spending cuts. “To be clear: as media owners, we will be doing just the opposite, which must surely be welcome news to the management and staff of The Telegraph.”

Read how Mr Raad addressed the controversy over its potential threat to press freedom.

01:58 PM GMT

Dollar gains after stronger wholesale price rises

The US dollar gained after data showed producer prices in the world’s largest economy came in higher than expected, affirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off the start of its rate-cutting cycle to the middle of he year.

The Labor Department report showed that the producer price index (PPI) gained 0.3pc in January, up from forecasts of a 0.1pc rise. On a year-on-year basis, the PPI increased 0.9pc, compared with expectations of a 0.6pc rise.

The dollar was up 0.3pc against the pound, which is worth $1.25, and climbed 0.5pc against the yen to 150.57 yen.

01:45 PM GMT

S&P 500 expected to open lower after wholesale prices data

The S&P 500 has turned negative in premarket trading after stronger-than-expected producer inflation report quashed market speculation of an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

A Labor Department report showed producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3pc month-on-month in January, compared with the 0.1pc increase expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Annually, it rose 0.9pc versus the 0.6pc estimated growth.

The core figure, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 0.5pc month-on-month compared with the estimated 0.1pc increase. On an annual basis, it rose 2pc versus the 1.6pc expected growth.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 97 points, or 0.3pc, S&P 500 e-minis was down 4.5 points, or 0.1pc, and the Nasdaq 100 e-minis reduced its gains to be up 31.75 points, or 0.2pc.

The data has raised some warning flags for some investors:

Combine this week's PPI and CPI data with the retail sales data and you've got what looks like STAGFLATION.



Before you keep buying stocks at all-time highs, take a look at the first half of the 1970s. — Stanphyl Capital (@StanphylCap) February 16, 2024

01:33 PM GMT

US wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Wholesale prices in the US rose at a sharper pace than analysts had predicted last month in a blow to hopes of swifter interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The producer prices index (PPI) increased by 0.9pc in the year to January, according to the Labor Department, more than the 0.6pc estimated by economists.

01:18 PM GMT

Pret cuts prices of best-selling sandwiches after profiteering accusations

Pret a Manger has reduced the price of its best-selling sandwiches after the retailer was hit with claims of profiteering.

Our senior business reporter Daniel Woolfson has the details:

Price cuts have been introduced across Pret’s six most popular products, with some sandwiches falling by up to £1. That includes the price of a tuna baguette, which has been lowered from £4.25 to £3.99, and the Posh Cheddar baguette, which has fallen from £4.99 to £3.99. A total of 66p has also been knocked off the price of a cheese toastie, which now costs customers £4.99. Egg mayo sandwiches have also been cut from £3.40 to £2.99. It comes after the sandwich chain was forced to defend hiking prices over the past two years.

This chart shows how Pret has slashed the prices of its six top sellers.

Sandwich maker Pret a Manger has cut the prices of its top sellers - Robert Alexander/Getty Images

12:52 PM GMT

Goldman Sachs analyst jailed for insider trading

A former Goldman Sachs analyst has been jailed for 22 months after he was convicted of using inside information to buy shares in listed companies and make more than £140,000.

Mohammed Zina, 35, was convicted of all nine charges on Thursday, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said Zina’s actions “strikes at the very heart of our financial markets”.

Prosecutors said he used confidential information to buy shares in six companies between July 2016 and December 2017, including chip designer Arm after he gained knowledge of SoftBank Group’s impending $32bn acquisition.

Zina would have made another £50,000, but he was arrested before he could sell his shares in snack maker Snyder’s-Lance Inc, prosecutors said.

He had pleaded not guilty to six offences of insider dealing and three counts of fraud for allegedly lying to Tesco Bank about the purpose of loans which were used to buy the shares.

Judge Tony Baumgartner sentenced him to 22 months in prison, saying: “You betrayed the trust of your employer, as well as cheated honest investors in the shares you traded using inside information you saw at work.

“What you did strikes at the very heart of our financial markets and the trust and confidence the public places in them.”

Former Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Zina was found guilty of insider trading - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

12:39 PM GMT

Uncanny granny: ChatGPT-maker debuts new AI video generating tool

The developer of ChatGPT has unveiled a new AI tool that can create photorealistic videos using only text prompts.

Our senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

The new bot from Silicon Valley start-up OpenAI – called Sora, the Japanese word for “Sky” – produces synthetic clips up to a minute long that can appear almost completely lifelike. The AI tool can respond to detailed requests and generate “complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details”, OpenAI said. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief, advertised the tool on X, formerly Twitter, by inviting users to submit prompts for videos that Sora then generated.

Read the prompt that generated this lifelike clip.

12:01 PM GMT

UK gas market 'weathered the storm of Red Sea tensions'

Cornwall Insight said it expects Ofgem to cap the price of a unit of gas at 5.96p and electricity at 23.27p from April 1.

It is the consultancy’s last forecast before Ofgem announces the price cap next Friday.

The forecasts are normally very close to the actual announcements as both are based on publicly available data.

Cornwall said: “Lower overall price cap predictions suggest the UK has, for now, weathered the storm of Red Sea tensions, securing a steady supply of LNG (liquid natural gas) through the Atlantic.”

However, it warned that as long as the UK is reliant on fossil fuels it will have to continue importing expensive gas from countries which could decide to stop selling it to Britain.

The forecast from Cornwall is marginally higher than the £1,620 that the consultancy predicted a month ago.

11:53 AM GMT

Healthy gas supply will help keep energy bills down, say analysts

After predicting a 15pc fall in typical household energy bills from April, Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said:

Forecasts show energy bills returning to their lowest levels in over two years, providing a much-needed respite for a nation struggling with a cost of living crisis. Fairly healthy gas supply across the Atlantic, coupled with high storage levels in Europe, are helping to keep bills down. But we mustn’t get too complacent. Our energy system is still walking a tightrope, and we cannot be sure another political or economic crisis won’t send bills straight back up. Even with the drop, prices will remain a struggle for many. We need to remember, bills remain hundreds of pounds above pre-pandemic levels, and if we don’t speed up the switch to sustainable energy and cut down on volatile imports, they are likely to stay that way.

11:44 AM GMT

Households predicted to save £293 on energy bills

The typical household energy bill will fall by £293 a year from April when the next Ofgem price cap kicks in, analysts have forecast.

The consultancy Cornwall Insight predicted that the price cap will be set at £1,635 per annum, down from its current level of £1,928 per year.

The 15pc fall would bring energy bills down to their lowest level since the six-month period from October 2021 to April 2022.

It would also hand a boost to the Government and the Bank of England as it will likely bring inflation below or close to policymakers’ 2pc target.

It would be less than half its peak of £4,279 in the first three months of 2023, although the Government capped household bills at £2,500 during that time.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said:

After a painful two years of sky-high energy bills, suggestions of a 15pc drop in rates could be some light at the end of the tunnel. While the price cap won’t officially be announced until next week, today’s forecast is a clear indication that energy prices are finally moving in the right direction and would be the lowest cap in two years.

11:32 AM GMT

US stock markets on track to open higher

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are poised to open higher but things could change when a producer inflation report is published before the opening bell.

Wall Street’s main indexes have recovered after a setback earlier in the week following higher-than-expected US inflation.

January’s slump in US retail sales revived optimism about rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the first half of the year.

Traders’ bets are tilted towards June as the start of the Fed’s easing cycle, with 34.8pc betting on a rate cut as soon as May, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

At 1.30pm, we will see the latest producer prices data for January, which will further shape the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy path. The reading is expected to show prices inched up 0.1pc after an unexpected dip last month.

Among big movers for the day, Applied Materials jumped 13pc in premarket trade after the semiconductor equipment supplier forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on strong demand for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence.

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.1pc, the S&P 500 had gained 0.2pc, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.6pc.

11:17 AM GMT

FTSE 100 trebles in value - since Japan last hit a record high

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index traded near a record high overnight, some 35 years after it peaked and then plunged with the collapse of Japan’s financial bubble.

If you had bought the FTSE 100 at the same time as the Nikkei was last at its record high in 1989, you would have more than trebled your money by now - with the index rising from 2,423 to a close of 7,597.53 on Thursday.

If you had bought the S&P 500, your investment would have increased more than 13-fold during that time.

this is mental pic.twitter.com/QO0U332NUj — Neil Wilson (@marketsneil) February 16, 2024

11:05 AM GMT

Sunak: Our plan is working on economy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted “our plan is working” and he can “give everyone the piece of mind that there is a better future for them and their families,” as he spoke following two bruising by-election defeats.

Asked how it is possible to cut taxes during a recession, he said:

Because of our plan to halve inflation, which has been successful over the past year, and because economic conditions have improved. We have already been able to start cutting taxes for people. We delivered a significant tax cut at the start of this year, cutting the rate of national insurance from 12pc to 10pc, now that means someone on an average earnings of about £35,000 is seeing a tax cut worth £450 that hit their payslips in January. Now that will benefit everyone in work, it demonstrates that our plan is working. And if we stick with that plan, I can give everyone the piece of mind that there is a better future for them and their families ahead, and we can all have a renewed sense of pride in the country.

10:50 AM GMT

Oil falls amid gloomy outlook for demand

Oil prices have slipped following a gloomy demand outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Brent crude was down 1.1pc to trade below $82 a barrel after rising 1.5pc on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate was down 1pc to nearly $77, having neared its highest close since mid-November.

Oil had made gains as US equities closed at another record and the dollar eased, making commodities more attractive for overseas buyers.

However, the Paris-based IEA raised concerns that oil markets could be in surplus all year as global demand growth loses steam.

10:36 AM GMT

City veteran steps down as chairman of Thames Water's parent

Adrian Montague has stepped down as chairman of the parent company of Thames Water amid questions over its £37.5m dividend to shareholders in October.

The City veteran was appointed as chairman of both the utility company and its parent Kemble Water Holdings in June as it raced to reorganise its finances following the sudden resignation of chief executive Sarah Bentley.

The supplier revealed in December that its debt pile rose to £14.7bn in the six months to September, while profits fell by 54pc to £246.4m.

Around the same time, lenders were told “there is no certainty” over whether funding for a £2.5bn rescue package would be received, as it said the cash package will depend on Thames Water hitting regulatory targets and avoiding nationalisation.

Adrian Montague has stepped down as chairman of Kemble Water Holdings, the parent company of Thames Water - Leon Neal/Getty Images

10:15 AM GMT

Retail, hospitality and construction hit hardest by insolvencies

Retail, hospitality and construction businesses delivered the largest number of company insolvencies last month.

Although the 1,769 recorded in January was an increase compared to the same month a year earlier, insolvencies were actually down compared to December’s 2,002.

PwC restructuring partner Zelf Hussain, said:

The next few weeks could still prove to be challenging due to the slower post-Christmas trading period. Notably, the prevalence of businesses considering Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) has increased year-on-year, indicating a proactive approach by some firms to address their financial challenges through cost reductions and restructuring rather than outright insolvency. Nevertheless, we have found that there are less gains to be derived from CVAs than a few years ago. Many businesses have already renegotiated their leases to market levels - meaning that despite seeking to restructure and offload costs, some firms will still be forced into insolvency. With the latest GDP figures showing that the UK was in a technical recession at the end of last year, the retail, hospitality and construction sectors continue to bear the brunt of insolvencies. These industries, traditionally sensitive to shifts in consumer behaviour and economic conditions, remain under significant pressure due to ongoing challenges, including changing consumer priorities and supply chain disruptions - issues which may not be resolved in the first half of this year.

10:02 AM GMT

Insolvencies rise past pre-pandemic levels

The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales rose above pre-pandemic levels last month as recession gripped the economy.

There were 1,769 insolvencies, which was 5pc higher than in the same month in the previous year.

David Hudson, restructuring advisory partner at FRP, said:

The relentless rise in insolvencies continues, and we don’t expect it to slow anytime soon. A real concern is that current financial distress spreads further. Last year’s insolvency data shows a large proportion of Creditor’s Voluntary and compulsory liquidations – a sign that many of the closures were among SMEs. Should more mid-market firms start to fail, the impact is likely to have even greater ramifications up and down supply chains. A larger stone ultimately ripples much wider. Significant trading risks abound for the months ahead. Early interest rate cuts still look unlikely, meaning capital and debt costs will remain high for some time yet. And companies, particularly retailers and hospitality firms, will be bracing themselves for the rise in the National Living Wage in April, which could add further strain to already stretched bottom lines. There’s good reason to be optimistic that economic conditions will improve this year, but for now businesses are still driving down a bumpy road.

09:49 AM GMT

'Oversupply' of gas to send prices plummeting next year, says Goldman Sachs

An “oversupply” in the wholesale gas market will send prices plummeting from 2025, Goldman Sachs has said, giving hope to families grappling with high energy bills.

The Wall Street banking giant said liquefied natural gas prices would turn lower next year and particularly between 2026 and 2028.

Although it warned Europe is not yet out of its energy crisis, it said there would be a “gradual softening” in the difference between demand and stocks “following a sharp rise in global LNG supply”.

Europe’s benchmark gas contract surged by more than 200pc in the wake of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine in 2022 as Vladimir Putin cut off pipeline supplies to the Continent.

Prices have fallen by 92pc since their peak at more than €339 per megawatt hour in August 2022 to about €25 today.

Goldman Sachs said prices for Dutch front-month futures, as the contract is known, could fall to about €15 in 2028.

Prices have already fallen more than 20pc so far this year after a mild winter meant consumption was lower than expected, with storage sites fuller than normal for the time of year.

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and cutting off of gas supplies to Europe sent energy costs soaring - Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Pool via REUTERS

09:35 AM GMT

NatWest tops FTSE 100 amid mortgage arrears surprise

NatWest shares have gained 3.3pc to top the FTSE 100 after the taxpayer-backed British bank confirmed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive.

The lender said profits jumped nearly a third in 2023 amid higher interest rates.

The bank also revealed also lower-than-expected impairment charges, linked to defaults on mortgages as borrowers struggle with high interest rates.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said:

Impairment charges were better than expected as customers continued to show remarkable resilience in the face of higher inflation and interest rates. Absent any major shock to unemployment, low default rates are expected to continue over 2024.

08:54 AM GMT

FTSE 100 on track for weekly gain amid rate cut hopes

UK shares advanced as stock markets headed for weekly gains as investors remained optimistic about potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England after recent economic data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.7pc and hit an over one-week high while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.5pc.

Both indexes were on course to post gains for the week, breaking a two-week losing streak.

Industrial metal miners climbed as much as 3.2pc, tracking the increase in base metal prices, driven by expectations of rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, lower-than-expected inflation - which held steady at 4pc - and the economy slipping into recession has bolstered market sentiment amid hopes that the Bank of England would cut interest rates from its nearly 16-year high levels.

Retail sales in the UK surged by a stronger-than-expected 3.4pc in January, yet it did little to dampen market optimism.

Money markets are pricing in an about 72 basis points of interest rate cuts this year.

Among single stocks, Segro advanced as much as 2.5pc after the warehousing group cited optimistic prospects for its investment market business in 2024 and posted a better-than-expected annual profit.

08:34 AM GMT

EDF returns to profit but takes €7.9bn hit amid Hinkley Point delays

EDF, the French state-owned power giant, went back into profit last year following its massive losses in 2022 - despite ballooning costs for its UK nuclear project at Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

Our energy editor Jonathan Leake has the details:

Annual results published today show the electricity company recorded a net profit for 2023 of €10bn (£8.6bn). In 2022 it lost €17.9bn after several reactors had to be shut down for repairs. Last year, with most of the reactors back online, French nuclear production rose by 41.4 terawatt-hours to 320.4 TWh. Earnings were boosted further because the increased output coincided with historically high electricity market prices. The group said it expects nuclear power output to rise again in 2024. But the company, which runs all of the UK’s existing nuclear stations, is still carrying €54bn in net debt. It also emphasised its concern over its UK investments, pointing out that it had spent £3.6bn last year but earned only £3.4bn - on which it also paid a £600m tax bill to the UK. It also booked a €7.9bn impairment related to its UK operations, including the long-delayed Hinkley Point C reactor, which is costing much more than expected.

The dome for Hinkley Point C's first reactor was lifted into place in December

08:21 AM GMT

Nike to cut more than 1,600 jobs as it aims to cut costs amid weaker profits

Nike has said it will cut about 2pc of its total workforce, or more than 1,600 jobs, as the sportswear giant looks to cut costs after flagging weaker profits this year.

Nike’s global peers Adidas, Puma and JD Sports have also warned of weaker earnings this year, as consumers cut back on non-essential spending.

In December, Nike had outlined a $2bn (£1.6bn) savings plan over the next three years through steps including tightening the supply of some products, improving its supply chain, reducing management layers and increasing the use of automation.

The company had also announced that it would incur about $400m to $450m (£318m to £358m) in employee severance costs in the third quarter.

Nike had approximately 83,700 employees as of May 31, 2023, according to a company filing.

Nike has announced it will cut about 1,600 staff - REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

08:13 AM GMT

Pound jumped after strong retail sales

The pound briefly flickered higher this morning after data showed UK retail sales grew at their fastest pace in nearly three years in January.

Although the rise in sales beat expectations, it did little to shift expectations around Bank of England monetary policy, causing the pound to drift back lower.

Retail sales rose at a monthly rate of 3.4pc in January, according to the Office for National Statistics, compared with forecasts for an increase of 1.5pc. The rise was the biggest since April 2021.

Sterling was last down 0.1pc on the day at $1.25. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.1pc at 85p.

For the week so far, the pound is on track to log its first weekly decline against the euro in two months, with a 0.1pc dip, while against the dollar, it is set for a 0.2pc decline.

08:05 AM GMT

UK markets open higher as retail rebounds

The FTSE 100 opened higher as investors were encouraged by strong UK retail sales.

The UK’s blue-chip index rose 0.7pc to 7,649.55 after the open while the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.4pc to 19,175.37.

08:03 AM GMT

NatWest names insider to run bank as Farage attacks 'continuity appointment'

NatWest has named Paul Thwaite as permanent chief executive to replace Dame Alison Rose who stepped down in the wake of the debanking crisis.

Our reporter Michael Bow has the latest:

Mr Thwaite, a NatWest veteran who previously ran its commercial bank, has been interim chief since last July and was confirmed as Dame Alison’s permanent replacement today. His appointment was expected and was criticised in advance by Nigel Farage, whose debanking by NatWest subsidiary Coutts triggered a crisis for the lender last year. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Farage called Mr Thwaite a “continuity appointment”. The banker, 52, has been at NatWest for almost 30 years. NatWest said incoming chairman Rick Haythornthwaite had led a “rigorous” search for Dame Alison’s successor after she left following a row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s account.

Read what he will earn and more on NatWest’s annual results.

NatWest has revealed its annual results

07:56 AM GMT

Retail sales figures 'difficult to interpret'

Retail sales increased by 3.4pc in January compared to the previous month after a record 3.3pc decline in December.

That was a huge swing compared to the 1.4pc growth recorded in November, which was fuelled by Black Friday deals.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, has questioned the data:

V difficult to know how to interpret January UK retail sales (blowout +3.4% MoM). If you are being charitable to ONS you would say they are picking up a very savvy UK consumer who is funnelling spending to Nov/Jan sales. Sceptics may question their seasonal adjustment factors pic.twitter.com/X36h9YnmNb — Simon French (@Frencheconomics) February 16, 2024

07:46 AM GMT

Money markets reduce bets on interest rate cuts

Traders have trimmed their bets on the number of interest rate cuts this year after official figures showed a strong rebound by retailers in January.

Money markets are now pricing in 71 basis points of cuts this year - less than three quarter of a percentage point cuts - down from 78 basis points on Thursday after Britain entered a recession.

Samantha Phillips, partner at McKinsey & Company, said the uptick in retail sales should be “accepted cautiously, as we are likely to still experience a year of ups and downs”.

She said:

Household budgets will remain under pressure and discerning consumers will remain mindful about where they hold back spending and where they splurge. Retailers may have to find new ways to appeal to consumers in a recessionary environment. With tactical cost-savings mostly exhausted, they will likely focus on share growth, whilst looking at fundamental business model shifts such as gen AI opportunities and data and loyalty programmes.

07:40 AM GMT

Consumer optimism will be tempered by recession, warns Deloitte

Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said the revival in retail sales was a “significant boost after a disappointing end to 2023”. He added:

With inflation easing and consumer confidence continuing to rise, expectations are that the Bank of England may cut interest rates in the coming months, providing a further boost to spending power. However, with confirmation that the UK economy has now entered a recession, optimism from both consumers and retailers will likely remain tempered. We have seen over recent months that consumer sentiment has decoupled from spending, with many of those feeling more positive, still shopping with restraint. For many retailers, the focus will continue to be on getting the basics right: providing real value for money, creating great experiences both in-store and online, and offering a diverse range of innovative products. Stock availability and spring product launches will also require ongoing focus, as global shipping continues to be impacted by events in the Red Sea. Equally, retailers will need to keep one eye on the longer term to make sure they are ready for a potential improvement in consumer spending in the second half of 2024.

07:35 AM GMT

'Little clarity' for Bank of England after retail sales surge

After the revival in retail sales in January, Premier Miton chief investment officer Neil Birrell said:

UK retail sales for January provided the third data point in three days on the UK economy and painted a somewhat ambiguous picture, coming in much stronger than expected. The consumer sector bounced back strongly after a weak Christmas period and these numbers suggest that ongoing higher interest rates are not having the dampening effect that was anticipated. The Bank of England will tread a careful path in its decision making as these numbers do not provide them with much clarity.

07:32 AM GMT

NatWest reveals highest profits since before global financial crisis

NatWest revealed an operating pre-tax profit of £6.2bn over 2023, higher than analysts had estimated and the highest profit since just before the global financial crisis in 2007.

It was also up by a fifth compared with 2022, with the bank benefiting from rising interest rates pushing up the cost of borrowing.

Paul Thwaite, who has been named permanent chief executive, became NatWest’s interim boss in July. He was previously running the bank’s commercial business.

NatWest made an operating profit of £6.2bn - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

07:22 AM GMT

Supermarkets lead retail rebound, says ONS

ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators Heather Bovill said:

Sales increased across nearly all retail sectors, and it was a particularly strong month for supermarkets. Household goods stores, sports shops and department store retailers were amongst those reporting robust trading due to January sales promotions. A fall in prices at the pump also meant a solid month for fuel sales. Clothing shops were the only area not to see growth this month.

07:19 AM GMT

NatWest hires new chief executive after debanking scandal

NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive, succeeding Dame Alison Rose who stepped down in the wake of the debanking row last year.

The bank has released its annual results, showing that profits increased 28pc last year to £4.6bn after its net interest income increase 12pc to £11bn.

Paul Thwaite has been named the permanent chief executive of NatWest

07:10 AM GMT

Retail sales bounce back from dreadful Christmas

Retailers bounced back after suffering their worst drop in nearly two years, official figures show.

Sales volumes across the retail sector grew by 3.4pc in January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a sign the economy may be on track to recover from its recession at the end of 2023.

The recovery was the largest monthly rise since April 2021 and comes after a downwardly-revised decline of 3.3pc in December, which was the largest monthly fall since January 2021.

January’s growth far exceeded economists expectations of 1.5pc.

Heather Bovill of the ONS said: “Sales increased across nearly all retail sectors, and it was a particularly strong month for supermarkets.

“Household goods stores, sports shops and department store retailers were amongst those reporting robust trading due to January sales promotions.”

Retail sales volumes (quantity bought) rebounded 3.4% in January 2024, following a record fall of 3.3% in December 2023.



This was the largest monthly rise since April 2021 and returned volumes to November 2023 levels.



➡️ https://t.co/ipWNHoU3do pic.twitter.com/4d1LyKkEoP — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 16, 2024

07:01 AM GMT

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Retail sales bounced back last month after their worst slump on record in the run-up to Christmas, official figures show.

Sales volumes grew by 3.4pc in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain suffers longest hit to living standards since records began | UK slides into technical recession but economists warn it masks a bleaker picture

2) How worklessness and school truancy drove Britain into recession | Tories’ hopes of a feelgood factor are quashed as the economy remains stuck in the red

3) Germany’s largest lender orders managers back to the office four days a week | Deutsche Bank’s more junior staff must come to the office at least two-thirds of the time

4) Jeremy Warner: The AI jobs slaughter is coming for tech first | Highly skilled workers are at risk in the coming jobs revolution

5) Kallum Pickering: Britain is on the verge of a new house price boom | It is now even more evident why the panic over a property market crash was overblown

What happened overnight

Shares advanced in Asia, with Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index trading near a record high, 35 years after it peaked and then plunged with the collapse of Japan’s financial bubble.

The Nikkei 225 closed 0.9pc higher, at 38,487.24. It has been hovering just below the record high of 38,915.87 that it set on December 29, 1989, right before a plunge in share and property prices ushered in an era of slower, faltering growth. At its highest point Friday, it traded at 38,865.06.

Share prices have been pressing higher despite persisting signs of weakness in the Japanese economy, which fell into recession in the last quarter of 2023. Efforts to sustain growth at higher levels have had limited success, undermined by weak private investment and consumer spending.

Changes to rules regarding tax-free investment accounts have accounted for some of the runup in Japanese share prices. A weak yen has attracted bargain hunters, and stocks also have profited from investors shifting out of Chinese markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.5pc to 16,340.85 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 1.3pc to 2,647.94.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.7pc to 7,658.30. Bangkok’s SET was flat and the Sensex in India was up 0.5pc.

Taiwan’s Taiex edged 0.2pc lower a day after breaching a record high of 18,644.57 as major market mover TSMC, the world’s biggest computer chip maker, surged nearly 8pc.

That jump followed an upgrade by analysts of share price recommendations for Nvidia, whose main chip supplier is TSMC, due to expected growth in artificial intelligence.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 leading US companies rose 0.91pc, to 38,773.12, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58pc, to 5,029.73. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index gained 0.30pc, to 15,906.17.

The yield on all-important 10-year US Treasury bonds fell to 4.24pc from 4.27pc late on Wednesday.

