FTSE 100 Live 01 February: BT, Shell, Glencore update; Bank of England interest rate decision looms

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Phoenix hits cash target two years ahead of schedule

07:32 , Daniel O'Boyle

Pensions giant Phoenix has hit its cash generation target for new business two years early,after £7 billion was poured into its funds last year.

Its workplace pensions arm was boosted by the transfer of Siemens’ pension scheme, one of the largest pension transfers in recent years.

CEO Andy Briggs said: "I am delighted that Phoenix Group has delivered another year of strong organic growth in 2023, with increased new business net fund flows supporting us in delivering £1.5bn of new business long-term cash.

“This means we have achieved our 2025 new business long-term cash target two years early, reflecting the focus and investment we have put into our growth strategy. Our capital-light fee-based Workplace business continues to go from strength to strength, nearly doubling its net fund flows year-on-year, including the transfer of one of the largest workplace schemes tendered in the UK market in recent years. Our BPA business also performed well in a buoyant market, with c.£6bn of premiums contracted at a reduced capital strain of less than 5%."

Rank boss: Casino reforms 'cannot come soon enough'

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of Grosvenor Casinos owner Rank says reforms to the sector “reforms cannot come soon enough”, despite the company returning to first-half profit.

Profits came to £10.2 million, after a huge £109 million loss a year earlier due to high energy costs and one-off items.

Revenue for the period rose by 7%, with revenue at Grosvernor venues up 10%, mostly driven by a rise in customers.

CEO John O’Reilly said: “After what has been a very challenging few years for Rank due to a wide range of external macro factors, we are starting to build revenues and, with our strong operational leverage, we are improving our profitability, with the group delivering revenue and operating profit growth across all businesses.

We are well positioned to optimise the opportunities afforded by the UK Government’s planned landbased regulatory reforms which will hopefully be implemented through the passing of secondary legislation in the summer of 2024. These reforms cannot come soon enough in enabling us to modernise our proposition to better meet our customers’ expectations.”

The reforms include an increase to the number of machines that a casino can have on its floor and introduction of cashless payments.

US shares slump on rates guidance, FTSE 100 steady ahead of BoE vote

07:15 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street markets finished last night’s session sharply lower after the US Federal Reserve dashed hopes of a March cut in interest rates.

Traders are now looking at May or June for a first move after the central bank said it needed more evidence that inflation is on a sustainable path to its 2% target.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8%, while rate-sensitive stocks in the technology sector left the S&P 500 index down 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite off 2.2%.

Alphabet shares fell 7% and Microsoft by 3% as the guidance added to pressure on their high-flying valuations following results the previous evening.

Asia markets have posted a mixed session on the back of the US developments, while the FTSE 100 index is forecast by CMC Markets to open nine points lower at 7621 after a fall of 0.5% yesterday.

The Bank of England is today due to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%, with the focus on the stance of three policymakers who voted for a quarter point hike at December’s meeting.

Shell makes over $19 billion for 2023 even as profit hit by lower energy prices

07:14 , Michael Hunter

Shell has reported a 54% tumble in annual profits as tracked by a key industry measure, due to "lower refining margins".

The UK's biggest energy company said that for 2023, profit attributable to shareholders slumped 4% to $19,.4billion from $42.3 billion

For the fourth quarter, it dropped to $474 million , down from $7.04 billon in the same period a year ago.

Shell said the decline also came from "lower margins from crude and oil products trading and optimisation, and higher operating expenses" as well as the moves in refining margins.

Nonetheless, it upped its annual, regular payout to shareholders by a quarter.

The quarterly figure also included the $3.9 billion impact of a write-down on the value of its Singapore refinery and chemicals hub, which it is selling off.

For 2023, lower oil and gas prices explained the move, as global energy markets moved on from the immediate disruption of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Shell added that was "partly offset" by "by higher LNG trading and optimisation margins, and higher Marketing margins."

The industry faced a wave of popular anger art perceived profiteering during the price spike when war broke out in Europe. Today''s drop back from record highs did not leave the UK's second most valuable company free of controversy.

Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior campaigner at Global Witness, , said:

"The turmoil in fossil fuel markets, caused by war in Europe and the Middle East, has helped Shell rake in enormous profits – but instead of investing in clean energy, the company has doubled down on oil, and gas."

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard's City desk.

Much ink was spilled yesterday on the long-running political soap opera that is Brexit. It is four years to the day since Britain ceased being a member of the European Union.

Almost unbelievably, it is now more than 11 years since David Cameron uttered the fateful words, “It is time for the British people to have their say.”

And the economic verdict, more than a decade on from the birth of Brexit?

This much we do know. There is barely an importer or exporter that this paper speaks to who says that trading with the European Union has got easier. For many it is horribly harder and for food importers, even worse as new border rules finally come into force today.

On the macroeconomy, the “with one bound we are free” theory of liberation from the Brussels yoke is plainly a non-starter. The UK is currently growing slightly faster than the major economies of the Continent but, on the brink of recession, is very far from the offshore European Tiger that was promised.

As for the UK’s global reputation as a place to invest? The feeble performance of the unloved London stock market tells you all you need to know.

Four years on, the rest of the world still does not know what to make of an “independent” Britain… and is largely giving it the swerve.

Here's a summary of our top stories from yesterday: