FTSE 100 Live 01 March: Nationwide House Price Index rises for first time in over a year; Pearson results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen higher after US and Asia markets rally

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index is within sight of another milestone after reassuring PCE inflation figures helped the US benchmark to advance 0.5% to a fresh all-time high.

Another positive session today would mark 16 out of 18 positive weeks for the first time since 1971.

Magnificent Seven stocks including Nvidia and Amazon dominated yesterday’s trading after the latest US data raised Wall Street hopes of a summer cut in interest rates.

The Nasdaq Composite lifted 0.9% to set a record high, a performance in contrast to London after the FTSE 100 index closed five points ahead and unchanged for February.

According to IG Index, futures markets are pointing to a rise of 50 points to 7680 at the start of today’s session.

The Nikkei 225 led a robust performance for Asia markets, with the Tokyo benchmark up 1.9% and the Hang Seng index ahead 0.4% after China’s manufacturing sector figures beat forecasts.

House prices rise for the first time in over a year according to closely-watched survey from Nationwide

07:07 , Michael Hunter

UK house prices are rising again for the first time in over a year according to an influential survey from the UK’s biggest mutually owned mortgage lender.

The Nationwide building society revealed a 1.2% year-on-year rise in house prices in February, the first increase since January 2023. The month-on-month rise was 0.7%

A slowdown in the housing market during 2023 has been one of the main talking points in the sector. It came as the Bank of England fought runaway inflation with 14 consecutive rate rises, which took interest rates to a 16-year peak of 5.25% by August.

The next move from monetary policymakers is expected to be a cut, later this year. But worries that wholesale financial markets have moved too far in factoring one in have pushed the interest rates offered on mortgages higher in the last two weeks.

February’s rebound compares with a 0.2% drop year-on-year in the previous set of data.

Story continues

House prices remain around 3% under the record levels seen in the summer of 2022.

And even after the February uptick, Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner pointed out that “industry data sources point to a noticeable increase in mortgage applications at the start of the year, while surveyors also reported a rise in new buyer enquiries.”

He also said: “Industry data sources point to a noticeable increase in mortgage applications at the start of the year, while surveyors also reported a rise in new buyer enquiries.”

Nonetheless, attention remains firmly on the latest trends in mortgage rates being offered to house hunters.

“Borrowing costs remain well below the highs recorded last summer but, if the recent upward trend is sustained, it threatens to restrain the pace of any housing market recovery,” said Gardner.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Thursday 29 February 2024 23:34 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

A succession of Conservative Chancellors - and there have been a few - have literally written London out of the script over recent Budgets and other set piece fiscal events.

In Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement speech last November the capital got just a single mention - a throwaway reference to a small pot of money being shared with Leeds and Cambridge to unblock planning delays.

The truth is that ever since the 2019 election win - delivered to Boris Johnson by the Brexit voting former Red Wall voters of the likes of Bolsover, Wakefield, and yes, Tony Blair’s former redoubt of Sedgefield - London has become the-city-that-must-not-be-named in the highest echelons of Government.

Politically it is easy to understand why. There is almost nothing left for the Tories, particularly in central London, where gloomy activists expect to lose almost every seat in the General Election.

Economically it makes far less sense. In a depressing era of low growth and productivity, London stands head and shoulders above the rest of the country. Output per hour is 30% higher in London than the UK average, and London’s half a trillion pound economy - more than the GDP or Belgium or Argentina - will grow at a forecast average of 1.5% over the next decade. Not good enough, but a long way ahead of any other region.

If the UK is ever to find a way out of the economic morass it is stuck in the escape will be led by London.

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: