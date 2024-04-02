FTSE 100 Live 02 April: Mortgage Approvals, PMI Manufacturing

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Red flag as Revolution bars suspends shares over results delay

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Revolution Bars has suspended trading in its shares, after failing to publish results on time, as questions swirl about the pub chain’s future.

Last week, Revolution confirmed it had been looking at “strategic options” including a sale or venue closures in order to keep itself alive.

Today Revolution said it “continues to evaluate all the options available to it, including engaging with key stakeholders and potential investors with respect to a fundraising.”

The suspension will be lifted when the results are published.

Revolution shares closed at 1.15p on Friday, valuing the business at only £2.65 million.

FTSE 100 seen lower amid US inflation worries, oil near $88 a barrel

07:14 , Graeme Evans

Traders in London are set for a lacklustre start to the week after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index closed in the red last night.

Their falls of 0.6% and 0.2% respectively came after robust manufacturing figures fuelled concerns about ongoing price pressure in the US economy.

According to IG Index, futures are pointing to a flat start in London with the FTSE 100 index set to open slightly lower at near a one-year high of 7945.

The Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite were broadly flat overnight, with the exception being the Hang Seng index after a jump of more than 2%.

The gold price is at $2254 an ounce after setting a record yesterday, while Brent Crude is slightly higher this morning at $87.97 a barrel.

Nationwide: House prices dip in March

07:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK house prices dipped in March, after five straight months of rises, but are still slightly higher than they were a year ago.

The average home price across the UK was £261,142, up 1.6% on March 2023 but down 0.2% from February 2024.

In London, prices were up 1.6% quarter-on-quarter at £519,505.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said: ““Activity has picked up from the weak levels prevailing towards the end of 2023 but remain relatively subdued by historic standards. For example, the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in January was around 15% below pre-pandemic levels. This largely reflects the impact of higher interest rates on affordability. While mortgage rates are below the peaks seen in mid-2023, they remain well above the lows prevailing in the wake of the pandemic (as shown in the chart below).”