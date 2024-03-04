FTSE 100 Live 04 March: Aviva enters Lloyd’s market with Probitas acquisition, blue-chips seen lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Aviva to enter Lloyd's of London insurance market with £242 million acquisition of Probitas

07:30 , Michael Hunter

Aviva, the FTSE 100 insurer, is moving into the Lloyd’s of London insurance and re-insurance marketplace for the first time, via £242 million deal.

It is buying Probitas, a Lloyd’s syndicate, in a move which Aviva says “significantly expands market opportunity for Aviva's Global Corporate & Specialty (GCS) business”.

Probitas’ “Syndicate 1492” at Lloyd’s – London’s world famous marketplace for insurance and re-insurance – reported written gross premiums of £288 million in 2023. It underwrites insurance in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia, Australasia, Latin America & Canada.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva, said: “Aviva's presence in the Lloyd's market opens up new opportunities to accelerate growth in our capital-light General Insurance business."

AI healthcare firm Renalytix receives offer

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Renalytix, which uses AI-powered diagnostics for the management of kidney disease, today said it had “received an unsolicited approach from a large and well-capitalised publicly listed strategic diagnostics company, which is in the process of evaluating an acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the company.”

Renalytix did not disclose the name of the business or the size of the offer. Its stock has fallen some 70% over the past year.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

We can’t be sure what the Treasury Committee’s lengthy investigation into sexism in the City is going to conclude.

But I think we can guess that it is not going to say there isn’t enough of it.

Progress has been made, it will say. The question is how much teeth it asks City regulators to bare on banks still not getting the point.

One thing the Committee should say is that sexism is tied up with ageism. Women are never quite the right age for promotion they say: either too inexperienced or, later, too caught up with the family they have since had.

City institutions themselves complain that they lose talented early-fifties women who decide they have had enough. As if the fault line here wasn’t directly with them.

If this goes wrong, all we get are a few days of sexism in the City headlines.

If Parliament and the Financial Conduct Authority take this seriously, there is a chance of genuine progressive change that will make workplaces better for everyone.

