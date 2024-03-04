FTSE 100 Live 04 March: Aviva enters Lloyd’s market with Probitas acquisition, blue-chips seen lower
Aviva to enter Lloyd's of London insurance market with £242 million acquisition of Probitas
07:30 , Michael Hunter
Aviva, the FTSE 100 insurer, is moving into the Lloyd’s of London insurance and re-insurance marketplace for the first time, via £242 million deal.
It is buying Probitas, a Lloyd’s syndicate, in a move which Aviva says “significantly expands market opportunity for Aviva's Global Corporate & Specialty (GCS) business”.
Probitas’ “Syndicate 1492” at Lloyd’s – London’s world famous marketplace for insurance and re-insurance – reported written gross premiums of £288 million in 2023. It underwrites insurance in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia, Australasia, Latin America & Canada.
Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva, said: “Aviva's presence in the Lloyd's market opens up new opportunities to accelerate growth in our capital-light General Insurance business."
AI healthcare firm Renalytix receives offer
07:22 , Simon Hunt
Renalytix, which uses AI-powered diagnostics for the management of kidney disease, today said it had “received an unsolicited approach from a large and well-capitalised publicly listed strategic diagnostics company, which is in the process of evaluating an acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the company.”
Renalytix did not disclose the name of the business or the size of the offer. Its stock has fallen some 70% over the past year.
Recap: Friday's top stories
06:48 , Simon Hunt
Good morning from the Standard City desk.
We can’t be sure what the Treasury Committee’s lengthy investigation into sexism in the City is going to conclude.
But I think we can guess that it is not going to say there isn’t enough of it.
Progress has been made, it will say. The question is how much teeth it asks City regulators to bare on banks still not getting the point.
One thing the Committee should say is that sexism is tied up with ageism. Women are never quite the right age for promotion they say: either too inexperienced or, later, too caught up with the family they have since had.
City institutions themselves complain that they lose talented early-fifties women who decide they have had enough. As if the fault line here wasn’t directly with them.
If this goes wrong, all we get are a few days of sexism in the City headlines.
If Parliament and the Financial Conduct Authority take this seriously, there is a chance of genuine progressive change that will make workplaces better for everyone.
Here’s a summary of our other top stories from Friday:
British supply chain specialist Wincanton has recommended a £726 million cash offer from GXO Logistics, the American owner of Clipper Logistics. The 605p-a-share offer is significantly higher than 480p-a-share offer from Ceva Logistics, a unit of the French shipping company CMA CGM, which had previously been recommended by the Wincanton board.
ITV shares rose as much as 15% after the £255m sale of its stake in streaming service BritBox.
FTSE 100 education group Pearson reported a rise in pre-tax profits to £493 million in 2023, up from £323 million, thanks to increased trading profits and a drop in restructuring costs.
Elon Musk says he is suing OpenAI, claiming it is pursuing profit ahead of the benefit of humanity in Microsoft deal.
City wants Hunt to go for growth and looks for a boost to London's stock market, while Square Mile experts alo say don't write offa 2p income tax cut just yet.
And...writing in the Standard, Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson warns on the constant threat of cyber attacks.