FTSE 100 Live 5 April: Halifax house prices down in March, blue-chips set for big fall after US sell-off

US sell-off 'has people scratching their heads'

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com, says the plunge in US stocks had more to do with global geopolitical risks than interest rates.

Rodda said: “The overnight price action has people scratching their heads. It was a classic risk-off move, however one that hasn’t been seen in quite some time. The catalyst appears to be fears of a broadening conflict in the Middle East amidst fears of an Iranian reprisal for the assassination by Israel of one of its key military leaders.

“Stocks fell, and bonds rallied, so did the US Dollar and gold is near record highs, suggesting that, contrary to one narrative floating around the markets, the move wasn’t associated with hawkish Fed-speak—in particular, from Minnesota Fed’s Neel Kashkari. The dead giveaway was the spike in oil prices. It’s closing in on six-month highs, driven by the risk of supply shocks.”

FTSE 100 seen 1.2% lower after US markets slide, crude oil above $90

07:19 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is set to fall by about 1.2% after Wall Street shares last night slumped on fears that US interest rates will stay elevated for longer.

The sight of Brent Crude above $90 a barrel contributed to the worries that persistent inflation pressures will delay the hoped-for summer cut in rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the S&P 500 index by 1.2%, leaving US markets on course for their worst week since October. The VIX index of volatility also jumped to a five-month high.

IG Index is reporting that futures markets expect the FTSE 100 index to decline by almost 100 points to 7878. The top flight yesterday finished within sight of a record high, having risen 0.5%.

The selling comes ahead of today’s release of US non-farm payrolls, which will offer fresh clues about the interest rate outlook.

Deutsche Bank economists are forecasting growth in payrolls of 200,000, which compares with the previous month’s reading of 275,000. The unemployment rate is seen ticking down a tenth to 3.8%.

Halifax: UK house prices slip in March, but up from last year

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK house prices declined y 1% during March, but are still slightly up year-on-year, according to Halifax.

The latest Halifax House Price Index showed the average price was £288,430. That’s down 1% from February but up 0.3% from last March.

In London, prices grew slightly faster year-on-year, by 0.4% to £539,917.

Kim Kinnaird, Director, Halifax Mortgages, said: ““That a monthly fall should occur following five consecutive months of growth is not entirely unexpected, particularly in view of the reset the market has been going through since interest rates began to rise sharply in 2022. Despite this house prices have shown surprising resilience in the face of significantly higher borrowing costs.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:36 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

For the unfashionable over-50 crowd who like Superdry clobber the idea that it might disappear altogether seems more than a shame.

No one is mistaking me for a clothes horse, but it does nice fitting chinos and jackets that are smart enough to work anywhere.

When Superdry floated on the stock market in 2010 at 500p it was valued at £395 million, it had no debt, and co-founder Julian Dunkerton banked £80 million and had stock then worth another £130 million.

Since the stock is now about 10p and the company is worth £10 million that valuation now looks absurd.This never was Dunkerton’s fault – he hired bankers to get him a price, that’s the one they got. Then he handed over to other management, who vastly exaggerated the possibilities Superdry had of becoming some sort of global lifestyle brand. (The price point is different, but see also: Aston Martin.)

The pity about brands like Superdry is that they are stuck in the squeezed middle.

At the cheap end, Primark soars. At the top end, Burberry does well.

In the middle, Superdry, Ted Baker and the rest have a really rough game to play.

Their best bet is to be bought out by (shudders) Sports Direct, now Frasers Group, with the kit downgraded and sold for cheap.

~

