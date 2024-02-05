FTSE 100 Live 05 February: Revolution Beauty legal settlement, Vodafone cloud growth

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

ONS survey suggests jobless rate may be lower than thought

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

The ONS has brought back its labour force survey unemployment stats, which suggest the jobless rate could be significantly lower than previously thought at just 3.9%.

However, the lower rate is mostly due to higher economic inactivity rather than more people in work.

The figures for September to November show an unemployment rate of 3.9%, compared to the 4.2% figure published by the ONS using PAYE data.

The ONS said: “The reweighted estimates suggest that over the last five months, though the employment rate has remained broadly flat, the unemployment rate may have fallen, offset by an increase in the rate of economic inactivity; however, some uncertainty remains in these estimates.”

Revolution Beauty reaches £3m legal settlement with founder

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Revolution Beauty has reached a £3 million legal settlement with its founder Adam Minto after a protracted dispute over his management of the company.

Under the terms of the deal, Minto will pay a sum just under £500k annually for the next six years, with interest of up to 8% for any late payments.

A letter of claim sent to Mr Minto said: "The claim alleges that Mr Minto breached his fiduciary, statutory, contractual and/or tortious duties to the company.

"The company is looking to recover material sums relating to the exceptional costs the company incurred as a result of the matters alleged."Minto left the company in 2022.

FTSE 100 seen higher after US jobs cheer, Asia markets struggle

07:13 , Graeme Evans

European markets are forecast to make a steady start to the week after strong jobs figures meant Wall Street finished Friday’s session sharply higher.

Non-farm payrolls jumped by 353,000 in January, up from an upwardly revised 333,000 in December in a further sign of resilience in the US economy.

Even though the figures ended any hopes of a March interest rate cut, the Nasdaq Composite finished the session 1.7% higher and the S&P 500 index up by 1.1%. Meta Platforms jumped 20% after announcing its first ever dividend.

Slower growth in China’s services sector after January’s PMI reading edged down to 52.7 meant a mixed session for Asia markets this morning, with the Shanghai Composite down 1.1% and the Hang Seng index slightly lower.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 6.6 points on Friday but is forecast by CMC Markets to open today’s session 11 points higher at 7626.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:36 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that London’s lacklustre stock market activity is a sign there’s scant new business springing up to whet investor appetites.

The reality is anything but. A brief peer into developments in the fintech industry shows the capital is teeming with innovation.

Speak to the founders of tech start-ups in London and they’ll tell you that early-stage funding for their ideas is plentiful. But getting the cash to scale up – the so-called series B and C rounds – is much harder in Britain, and that’s when they pick up the phone to investors in the US – sometimes relocating the business in the process.

That is the gap that the public markets could and should fill – but neither of these firms look keen to float. As the boss of one of them tells me, they don’t want to take a big knock to their valuation, which is what joining the LSE entails. As small investors continue yanking money out of UK stocks at record pace, that attitude looks set to persist – and we all suffer as a result.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from Friday:

