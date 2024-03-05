FTSE 100 Live 05 March: Spirent to go private in £1 billion deal; IWG, Reach results; shares set to fall

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 slips with financial stocks under pressure

08:10 , Michael Hunter

Financial stocks are under pressure in opening trade as the FTSE 100 continue to drift lower, with traders looking ahead to tomorrow’s Budget for a full sense of direction.

The main London stock index started the day down 22 points at 7618.75, a slip of 0.3%.

Financial stocks and miners stood out on the list of fallers. Barclays was down 1.8p, or 1.1%, to 169p. Prudential fell 8p to 765p, also a drop of 1%.

Fresnillo, the Mexican silver miner, was up 21p, or 1.5% at 478p.

London estate agency Foxtons points to signs of spring in the capital's sales and lettings markets

07:57 , Michael Hunter

Foxtons, the. major London estate agency chain, offered fresh insight into the state of the capital’s housing market today.

It said the value of properties under offer was up 31% year-on-year at the end of February ,with a “ recovery in buyer demand levels as mortgage rates have begun to reduce”.

The trend should continue, with the company predicting “good year-on-year revenue growth in the first half of the year, with further growth expected in the second half if mortgage rates continue to stabilise and pent-up demand is released.”

Meanwhile, the strains in London’s undersupplied rental market were showing signs of easing.

Foxton’s said: “Lettings market supply and demand dynamics have normalised, with increased levels of available rental stock and fewer tenants registering for each available rental property compared to 2023.

“As expected, year-on-year rental growth has moderated with rental prices remaining at elevated levels.”

The chain reported a 34% slump in profit before tax for 2023 of £7.9 million, when the property market slowed as the Bank of England raised rates to a 16-year peak of 5.25%.

Revenue rose 5% to £147.1 million.

Greggs ups dividend and vows to open up to 160 new stores

07:33 , Simon Hunt

Greggs has increased its dividend and plans to open as many as 160 net new stores in 2024 as its slow takeover of the high street showed no signs of abating.

Story continues

Britain’s biggest baker reported a 20% jump in sales in 2023 to £1.8 billion while pre-tax profits rose 13.1% to £168 million.

The Newcastle-based business recommended a final dividend of 46.0p per share bringing its total ordinary dividend per share of 62.0p per share, up 5.1% from 2022.

CEO Roisin Currie said: “Whether in our shops, our manufacturing sites, our distribution network, or in Greggs House, our teams stepped up to make sure that we kept pace with the increased customer demand as we delivered on our strategic growth plan.”

(Greggs)

Reach sees digital sales tumble

07:27 , Simon English

Daily Mirror publisher Reach saw revenues for the year fall5.4% to £568 million with digital sales under particular pressure.

Amid criticism of the usability of the company websites,digital sales fell 15% to £127 million, while print circulation remains a “resilientand predictable revenue stream”.

Print sales are down just 2% to £439 million for the yearto March 5.

CEO Jim Mullen, who has cut hundreds of jobs this year,said: “The success of our strategy also came to the fore this year. Despite the macroeconomic pressures, we have continued to build a stronger digital businesswith an increasing portion of much higher yielding revenues, reducing ourreliance on the open market. At the same time, we have expertly managed our print business, maintaining circulation revenues as well as deliveringnecessary cost and efficiency plans across the Group.”

Reach has “steadily increased use of AI through the year”,added Mullen. We have “made many necessary changes to our teams this year”.

Spirent to be taken private in £1 billion blockbuster deal

07:21 , Michael Hunter

Another deal to take a London-listed company private has been announce this morning, and it is a blockbuster.

Spirent, the FTSE 250 communications firm, will go private in a £1 billion deal with US peer Viavi Solutions.

It is prices at 175p, made up of a cash offer of 172.5p and a special dividend of 2.5p.

The price is a premium of over 61% to Sprint’s closing price yesterday, of 108.4p.

Spirent provides network testing and security capabilities used by 5G and other networks run in a range of sectors from defence to financial services and the public sector, as well as transportation and healthcare.

The Crawley-based multinational dates back to 1936, when it was set up as Goodliffe Electric Supplies to fill gaps in the electronics market.

It is now active in cutting-edge markets including self-driving cars.

Spirent has been cited on the London Stock Exchange since 1955.

The deal will take another major name from the City. Last month, tour group Tui’s investors overwhelmingly backed plans to delist from London.

Arm, the chip designer and the UK’s most successful tech firm, turned its back on its old home when it returned to life as a listed firm last year, choosing New York over London.

Flutter, the betting group behind Paddy Power has listed in the US, which will be the main home of its shares. And Irish building products giant CRH made the same move.

New car market records strongest February in 20 years

07:17 , Simon Hunt

The new car market recorded its strongest February in 20 years, figures show.

Registrations of new cars were up by more than 10% last month compared with February 2023, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The SMMT reiterated its plea for “fairer” taxation of electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

It is urging Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to halve VAT on the purchase of new EVs and make public charging “as easy and affordable as plugging in at home”.Battery electric cars held a 17% market share last month.In September last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delayed the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK from 2030 to 2035.

The SMMT will publish final figures for February registrations at 9am.

(PA) (PA Archive)

Bitcoin stays on course to re-take record high

07:11 , Michael Hunter

The world’s best-known crypto currency is rallying again this morning, keeping it on course to return to its highest ever level.

Bitcoin is up a further $3,419 this morning taking it to $67,139. That is within touching distance of the record – $68,999.99 – reached in November 2021.

The digital asset was boosted when US regulators cleared the sale of exchange traded funds based in it.

And crypto markets have been abuzz with talk of a mystery buyer taking building a multi-billion dollar Bitcoin holding since last April.

London and European stocks set to slip

07:02 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 100 and its European peers are expected to decline in opening trade, after declines in Asia overnight and a lower close for US stocks took Wall Street away from record highs.

According to opening calls from spread betting companies, the main London index will fall by around 14 points, with similar dips in Paris and Frankfurt.

Mainland China’s indices ticked higher, coming back from earlier losses, after the official target for economic growth for 2024 was set at 5%.

Events in London and Frankfurt due later in the week are likely to define direction.

Traders are waiting for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget, likely to be the last before the next election. The European Central Bank announces its next decision on interest rates on Thursday.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, is due to appear before Washington lawmakers on Thursday to testify on monetary policy.

For Tuesday, there are earnings due from IWG, Reach and Greggs, as well as London-listed silver miner Fresnillo.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:47 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Jeremy Hunt will be applying the final polish to his Budget over the next 24 hours. Let’s hope there is something there for London to cheer... but it seems a long shot.

The political pressure on the Chancellor to deliver for his Prime Minister and his party is perhaps more intense than in any election year in living memory, arguably since Norman Lamont’s Budget of March 1992. But this time the task is far harder.

As our poll yesterday showed, Conservative support has slumped even further to 20%, as low as it has been since Ipsos began tracking the party ratings in 1978. It is a huge ask and Hunt is tightly boxed in by the rotten state of the pubic finances.

If the Sunday papers are to be believed, Rishi Sunak had been holding out for a 2p cut in the basic rate of income tax, a blatant electoral bribe that Jeremy Hunt and the Treasury will rightly decide is wholly unaffordable. Hunt has done a decent job in steadying the ship in the most desperate of circumstances since he was parachuted into No 11 after the fiasco of the 2022 mini-budget.

What he has not been able to achieve, however, is any significant movement on the economic growth dial. It will be up to his successor, almost certainly Labour’s Rachel Reeves, to tackle that challenge.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: