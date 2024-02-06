FTSE 100 Live 06 February: BP 2023 profits fall to $15.2 billion as UBS ups cost savings, blue-chips up 1%

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

BP’s new boss Murray Auchincloss unveiled more share buybacks today, despite the oil giant's lower profits of $3 billion (£2.4 billion) for the final quarter of the year.

In today’s other corporate developments, UBS fell to a quarterly loss of $279 million (£222 million) amid the "first phase" of its integration of Credit Suisse.

Measures to support stability meant the Hang Seng index jumped 4.1% today but the prospect of a longer wait for interest rate cuts has dampened risk appetite elsewhere.

Market snapshot: FTSE jumps on China stimulus hopes

08:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Markets are off to a strong start after renewed hopes of Chinese stimulus.

Take a look at our latest market snapshot.

Nintendo ups forecasts on strong Switch sales

08:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Nintendo has upped its profit forecasts as it sees stronger-than-expected sales of its Switch console this year.

The video gaming giant now sees sales for the year to 31 March coming to 1.63 trillion yen (£8.74 billion), up from 1.58 trillion, and profits rising to 510 billion yen.

The business said: “For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try not only to put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales.”

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were among the most successful game launches of the year.

The latest instalment in The Legend of Zelda series, Teats of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

UBS increases cost cuts -- jobs at risk

07:38 , Simon English

UBS fell to a loss of $279 million (£222 million) in the final quarter of last year as it began the "first phase" of integration with Credit Suisse.

It is aiming for cost cuts of $13 billion, up from the $10 billion previously expected.

That controversial deal brokered by the Swiss government last year came after dramatic losses at Credit Suisse's investment banking arm.

Today UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said: "2023 was a defining year in UBS's history....as we move to the next phase of our journey, we will focus on restructuring and optimising the combined businesses."

Story continues

Thousands of City jobs will go. Credit Suisse has -- or had -- 5000 UK staff mostly at Canary Wharf while UBS has 6000 mostly at Broadgate in the City.

To placate investors, UBS said today it will buy back up to $1 billion of shares and reinstate a dividend in May.

Globally, UBS said it has cut headcount by more than 3000 in the last quarter. It said the merger of UBS and Credit Suisse should be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Ermotti added: " While our progress over the next three years will not be measured in a straight line, our strategy is clear. With enhanced scale and capabilities across our leading client franchises and improved resource discipline, we will drive sustainable long-term growth and higher returns."

BP says oil production to rise this year, renewable energy to fall

07:29 , Michael Hunter

BP said today that it expects fossil fuel production to increase this year, while output from more environmentally friendly energy sources will be lower.

Revealed within its annual results for 2023, the update is likely to stoke controversy over carbon emissions and moves toward renewable energy. The update came out alongside news of a further $3.5 billion payout for investors in the year ahead.

The company said:

"BP expects underlying production from oil production & operations to be higher and production from gas & low carbon energy to be lower."

It also said payouts relating to the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 would be "around $1.2 billion" during 2024.

Asia markets rebound despite poor US session, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The Hang Seng index has rebounded 4% and the Shanghai Composite by 3.2% amid hopes that China will roll out measures to help stabilise markets.

The rapid improvement in Hong Kong puts back the losses seen since 25 January as the volatile period for investors in the region continues.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a longer wait for interest rate cuts kept US investors on the sidelines yesterday as the S&P 500 index finished Monday’s session 0.3% lower.

The leading benchmark had been down 0.8% at one point after strong services sector figures reduced the pressure on US policymakers to cut rates.

Deutsche Bank reported this morning that investors now see a 17% chance of a March cut and 113 basis points of cuts by the December meeting, the lowest so far in 2024.

The FTSE 100 index fell 2.68 points yesterday and is forecast by CMC Markets to open 23 points higher at 7636.

BP's annual profits halve for 2023 but investors get fresh payout

07:06 , Michael Hunter

BP has reported a sharp drop in as lower oil and gas prices pull earnings down from record levels across the industry.

The key industry measure, underlying replacement cost profit, halved to $13.8 billion, or £11 billion. Annual profit attributable to shareholders was $15.2 billion (£12.11 billion)

The first set of annual figures under new CEO Murray Auchincloss also include a $1.75 billion payday for investors via a new share buyback. It also said shareholders would get a further $3.5 billion in buybacks in the first half of 2024.

For the fourth quarter, profit fell to $371 million from $4.9 billion in the preceding three months and $10.8 billion in the same part of 2022.

For 2023 as a whole, BP paid out almost $8 billion in share buybacks and lifted its ordinary dividend by 10%.

Auchincloss called 2023 "a year of strong operational performance", adding: "We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company, and committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders."

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

News that Jeremy Hunt has asked the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to run the rule over the abolition of VAT-free shopping for foreign tourists should not come as a great surprise.

It did not get much attention at the time, but in the Commons debate that followed the Autumn Statement in November the Chancellor promised Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, leader of the Scrap the Tourism Tax campaign, that “we are looking again at the numbers”.

The ending of the perk always had a strong anti-London flavour to it at a time when shoring up the northern red wall after Boris Johnson’s 2019 election victory was the only game in town.

By handing responsibility from the Treasury to the OBR Hunt can take the tricky politics out of the decision.

It remains to be seen what the OBR comes up with but the anecdotal evidence suggests a massive shift in tourist spending from London to Paris and Milan over the past three years.

There seems little doubt that pragmatic Hunt is preparing a tourist tax off-ramp that will allow him to please backbench Tory and Fleet Street critics while presenting the U-turn as in the interests of UK plc as a whole, not just the capital.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from yesterday: