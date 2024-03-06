FTSE 100 Live 6 March: Legal & General results; markets seen steady ahead of Jeremy Hunt budget

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 on course for opening gains

07:00 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index is expected to make opening gains, with attention in the City set to shift to Westminster for the Budget.

It is likely be the last set of tax and spending measures before a general election expected this year. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to find room to cut National Insurance by 2p.

Such a move would save a full-time worker on a salary of £35,000 around £450 a year.

But it would also use up much of the government’s so-called “fiscal headroom”, the space in which it can make decisions on increased spending or lower tax rates.

Nonetheless, City experts are also expecting a package of tax cuts for motorists.

Beforehand, there are earnings due from Legal & General.

The FTSE 100 will rise by around 6 points according to futures trading, with its European peers expected to make. gains in Paris and Frankfurt.

Overnight in New York, tech stocks led a brisk retreat from the record highs last week on major indices. Apple fell almost 3%, with the near €2 billion fine from the EU casting a shadow over the stock. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.7% and the S&P 500 lost 1%.

In Asia, stocks were mixed, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng higher, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 flat and India’s Sensex lower.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:37 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Yesterday’s agreed £1 billion takeover bid for Spirent Communications marks another dismal day for the City.

For how much longer can the top brass of the London Stock Exchange, led by CEO David Schwimmer, and the Treasury led by Jeremy Hunt look on while the stream of companies quitting London become a torrent?

Spirent, which older readers will remember as Bowthorpe, has been quoted in London for almost 70 years, and is a serious global player in a vital fast-growth sector, 5G communications, with a headquarters in Crawley.

To make things even worse, Mark Dixon, the boss of another huge UK success story, shared workplace provider Regus’s owner IWG, appears to be putting the finishing touches to a move to a listing in New York.

At this rate it is only a matter of time before one of the UK’s great FTSE 100 household names will up sticks in search of more exciting valuations overseas. That would mark a shattering blow to the prestige of the City, London and the UK as a whole. It cannot be allowed to happen.

