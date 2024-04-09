FTSE 100 Live 09 April: Imperial Brands update, shares seen flat

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Flat start for FTSE 100 after subdued US trading, oil above $90

07:16 , Graeme Evans

A downbeat US session means London’s FTSE 100 index is expected to follow Monday’s 0.4% improvement with a fall of about 2.5 points to 7940.

The S&P 500 index finished broadly flat last night as Wall Street traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of tomorrow’s monthly inflation reading.

The release of the consumer prices figure comes with the probability of a June interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve now seen at just 52%.

Trading was more positive for Asia markets after the Nikkei 225 rose 1% and the Hang Seng index by 0.75%.

On commodity markets, the gold price stayed near record territory at $2346 an ounce and Brent Crude traded at $90.58 a barrel.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

It was perhaps inevitable that after the failed experiment of appointing a former Whitehall mandarin and industry regulator as its boss, John Lewis would seek out a nuts-and-bolts retailer to replace her as its new chairman.

And they do not come much more nuts and bolts than Jason Tarry. Until his departure just a few weeks ago he had spent his entire 33-year career at Tesco since joining as a graduate trainee in 1990.

For the last six years he was running the UK supermarket business that is at the heart of Britain’s biggest retailer. The fact that he quit when he could have easily run down the clock as a Tesco lifer suggests that he had his eyes on a much bigger career prize.

Now arguably the most prestigious job in retailing — a post only previously held by five men and one woman — has come his way.

Although the term of the incumbent Dame Sharon White does not end until February, Tarry will step into the role in September in a sign of the urgency of the challenges facing John Lewis and its sister firm Waitrose.

Mr Tarry will have the shortest of honeymoons before diving into his in-tray. His top priority will inevitably be restoring the margins and profitability that the business was once renowned for after three years of losses and only a modest return to the black last year.

