FTSE 100 Live 10 April: Tesco, M&C Saatchi results, shares seen higher ahead of US inflation

THG posts another year of losses after sales slip

07:44 , Simon Hunt

E-commerce firm THG posted another major loss today after it reported a fall in revenues.

The Manchester-based business made an operating loss of £185 million in 2023 -- that is only marginally smaller than the £496 million loss in 2022 after accounting for a one-off £275 million impairment recorded that year.

Revenues slipped 8.4% to just over £2 billion amid a fall in its beauty sales and an exit from a number of unprofitable business units.

Net debt jumped by a fifth to £218 million.

CEO Matt Moulding said the year “was certainly not without its headwinds, but the Group responded proactively, and emerged stronger.

“Following the challenging global environment in 2022, we repositioned our three businesses to focus our resources onto margin recovery and a return to sustainable revenue growth.”

Direct Line rings the changes with new CFO brought in from Aviva

07:40 , Michael Hunter

Direct Line, the FTSE 250 insurer, appointed a new chief financial officer today, as it seeks to move on from its recent rejection of a £3.1 billion takeover bid.

Jane Poole joins from Aviva, where she has been the CFO of the FTSE 100 firm’s UK and Ireland general insurance business since 2021.

She will take over from Neil Manser, who has been in post since January 2021 and worked for Direct Line for ten years before that, including a leading role in the company’s stock market floatation in 2012.

The reshuffle comes weeks after the Bromley-based firm rebuffed the approach in February from Belgian rival Ageas, an offer it branded “opportunistic”. The bid last followed a turbulent 2023 for Direct Line, which issued a profit warning and axed its dividend in January that year. It led to the sudden departure of its chief executive, Penny James.

Her permanent replacement, Adam Winslow, took up the job last month after acting CEO Jon Greenwood ran the firm on an interim basis.

Jane Poole, said today: "I am delighted to be joining Direct Line Group as CFO at this important time and motivated to drive business performance to realise the significant potential ahead.

Tesco profit surge to reignite 'greedflation' debate

07:39 , Simon English

Tesco saw profits soar by 160% in the last year, figures that are bound to reignite the debate about so-called “greed inflation”.

The UK’s biggest grocer saw profits jump to £2.29 billion on sales up 7.4% at £61.4 billion. Critics saw Tesco and other big firms have been selling smaller items at higher prices under the cover of inflation.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “Inflationary pressures have lessened substantially, however we are conscious that things are still difficult for many customers, so we have worked hard to reduce prices and have now been the cheapest full-line grocer for well over a year. We have continued to invest in helping customers where it matters most, cutting prices on more than 4,000 products and doubling down on our powerful combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.”

Shareholders will be pleased. The dividend is up 11% to 12.1p.

Murphy says consumer sentiment is “improving” and that Tesco is growing its market share.

Speedy Hire warns construction slowdown will hit profits

07:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

Tools and equipment hire firm Speedy Hire is the latest company to warn its profits will be hit by the impact of surging interest rates, as it said its results will be on the lower end of guidance.

Revenue was down 5%, as the construction sector that makes up the main part of Speedy Hire’s customer base was hit by”cost inflation and softer demand”. Many housebuilders have warned that rising interest rates have hit their ability to deliver projects.

However, the business said it was well-positioned to benefit from a recovery this winter.

FTSE 100 higher ahead of US inflation reading, Hang Seng rallies

07:21 , Graeme Evans

The prospect of US inflation figures later today has failed to dampen the mood after futures trading pointed to a positive start for London’s FTSE 100 index.

IG Index is reporting that the top flight benchmark will open about 0.5% or 42 points higher at 7977, having fallen by nine points in yesterday’s session.

Wall Street also saw robust trading on Tuesday after a late rally helped the S&P 500 index finish 0.1% higher while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%.

However, Deutsche Bank notes the S&P 500 has now gone seven sessions without a new record, the longest run without an all-time high since January.

The caution in the US reflects mounting interest rate cut uncertainty in the build up to today’s inflation reading for March.

Economists expect the year-on-year measure to pick up by two-tenths to 3.4% but for the core CPI measure to decline slightly to 3.7%.

Elsewhere today, the Hang Seng index rose 1.5% to its highest level in a month. Gold is near a record at $2357 an ounce and Brent Crude at $89.51 a barrel.

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Is Wael Sawan bluffing when he says he is prepared to move Shell’s main listing from London to New York if its shares stay as undervalued as they are currently?

I would not bet on it.

Although his Bloomberg interview is the first time the oil giant’s CEO has made the threat explicitly in public, he has been saying much the same thing privately for some time.

The 49-year-old has dual Lebanese and Canadian nationality and his career has taken him all over the world in a variety of roles often far away from head office. He feels that the antipathy for the oil and gas sector expressed through the Extinction Rebellion movement and other high profile campaigns is an indulgent “north west Europe” phenomenon not shared by the rest of the world, particularly in developing countries.

He is also deeply frustrated by what he sees as London investors’ under-appreciation of the financial performance of the company, and the British government’s over-taxation of its profits, a state of play unlikely to be eased by Keir Starmer’s arrival in Downing Street and Ed Miliband’s at the Department of Climate Change.

f that threat does not shake the Stock Exchange out of its complacency, it is difficult to know what will.

