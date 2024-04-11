FTSE 100 Live 11 April: Lok'nStore bought by Shurgard for £378 million, Darktrace ups guidance, index flat

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Darktrace ups guidance for second time in a row

08:17 , Simon Hunt

Darktrace has raised its annual revenue and margin forecasts for the second time in a month as the cybersecurity firm reported a 27% jump in third-quarter revenue.

The Cambridge-based business now expects full-year revenue growth of at least 25.5%, 0.5 percentage points above the high end of its previous 23.5% and 25.0% range, which it said reflected continued strong recurring sales to revenue conversion and a relatively stable exchange rate environment.

CFO Cathy Graham said: “Following the roll-out of significant Go-to-Market changes in our first quarter, we were very pleased to see the resulting benefits that drove strong second quarter results, continue to accelerate third quarter financial performance.

“Today's results reinforce our view of first half stabilisation and second half re-acceleration.”

Shurgard to buy Lok'nStore for £379m in 1110p per share bid

07:57 , Michael Hunter

The run of international deals taking UK companies off the London stock market gathered pace this morning, with an offer from Belgian firm Shurgard for its British peer Lok’nStore

The 378 million deal will intensify concern that companies listed in the City are looking inherently undervalued by a struggling stock market, making such buyout deals more likely.

But the 1110p per share offer, priced at a 16% premium to where Lok’n’Store’s stock closed yesterdays was backed by its board.

Lok’nStore began in 1995 in Horsham and listed in May 2000. Shurgard started in the same year and is now Europe’s biggest self storage firm, with 270 sites in seven European countries used by 190,000 customers.

Marc Oursin, Chief Executive Officer of Shurgard, said: “ I am excited to disclose this new acquisition in the UK, which doubles our presence in the country, and accelerates our growth and expansion strategy.

“The acquisition brings with it a strong pipeline and development team, which can be leveraged to accelerate new opportunities in London, the South East and Manchester.”

Andrew Jacobs, Chair of Lok'nStore, said:

"Lok'nStore's board believes the offer represents significant value for Lok'nStore's shareholders.

“ We believe that integrating Lok'nStore's assets and operations into Shurgard is highly complementary considering Lok'nStore's asset locations and positioning in its markets.”

FTSE 100 steadies after US inflation shock, Brent Crude above $90

07:23 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index closed 0.95% lower last night after another hot US inflation reading caused global markets to revise bets on summer interest rate cuts.

The headline print of 3.5% and third monthly increase for core inflation of 0.4% means September is now the most likely date for the first move by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year US Treasury yield saw its biggest jump since September 2022 as the Wall Street shares rally that’s delivered a series of recent record highs for the S&P 500 came unstuck.

Traders have also lowered the probability of the Bank of England cutting rates in June, as well as the European Central Bank ahead of today’s policy decision.

London-listed property, housebuilding and utility stocks reversed after the inflation surprise but a late recovery meant the FTSE 100 index finished 26.42 points higher at 7961.21.

IG Index expects the top flight to open about 0.2% or 19 points higher today.

Brent Crude this morning stood above $90 a barrel, with gold steady at $2336 an ounce despite the deterioration in the outlook for US rate cuts. A stronger dollar left the pound near five-month lows at $1.25 this morning.

Poundland sales slip as it switches clothes to Pepco brand

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Sales at Poundland slipped in the first three months of 2024, its parent company Pepco revealed today.

The 0.7% decline came as the discount chain switched its clothing range to Pepco-branded products.

Pepco, which is one of Europe’s top retailers and also owns the Dealz brand, also appointed Stephan Borchert as its new boss after Trevor Masters left last year.

07:12 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Can Britain’s slow lane economy manage to eke out growth for two months on the trot for the first time since September?

That does not seem a very high bar to aspire to yet such are the grim realities of the UK’s parlous situation that it would be seized as major triumph by Downing Street after the autumn recession.

The consensus forecast among City scribes point to a 0.1% advance in GDP when the scores on the doors for February are revealed on Friday. Following the 0.2% mini-boom (by recent standards) in January that would represent something of a sustained spurt on recent performance.

But hang on to your hats.

The anecdotal feedback we hear consistently is that consumer spending remains fragile, with interest rates still at 5.25%, and business cost pressures have not gone away.

Throw in “noises off” such as the diversion of shipping away from the Red Sea thanks to the Houti attacks, and the relentlessly awful weather, and my guess would be that UK plc will do well to reach the heady heights of 0.1%.

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon’s tour d’horizon message to shareholders this week outlined many reasons why inflation may prove harder to master than the Bank of England currently hopes, delaying and slowing the interest rate cuts that would provide a welcome adrenaline rush.

Let’s hope the City forecasters are right, after all, even slow growth is better than no growth - just.

