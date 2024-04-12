FTSE 100 Live 11 April: 'We can safely say' recession ended as GDP up 0.1%, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Slender growth in February today fuelled hopes that the UK economy is out of recession.

But the chances of near-term interest rate cuts to support the recovery are diminishing after this week’s strong US inflation reading.

The FTSE 100 index is ending a choppy week on the front foot, while gold and oil prices remain elevated.

FCA reminds motor finance firms to get ready for car loan payouts

07:52 , Michael Hunter

The City’s main market watchdog has reminded motor finance firms to prepare for a looming wave of complaints and payouts for over-priced car loans.

The Financial Conduct Authority is running an investigation over incentives offered to sales people to promote more expensive loans instead of cheaper ones borrowers could have qualified for.

It could trigger the biggest series of consumer payouts since the multi-billion pound payment protection insurance scandal.

The FCA said today it wrote to companies “to remind them they must maintain adequate financial resources” to handle “any additional operational costs from increased complaints and, where applicable, to meet the costs of resolving those complaints.”

Some firms exposed to the so-called “discretionary commission arrangements” (DCAs) over car loans have already taken action. Close Brothers, the City bank, has identified where it can get hold of £400 million to settle claims. Lloyds Bank set aside £450 million.

The entire bill is expected to run into billions.

Barclays has taken findings from the Financial Ombudsman Service which upheld car loan complaints to judicial review, adding to uncertainty over what might happen next

Today, the FCA issued a reminder over preparations for possible payouts : “We have observed firms taking different approaches to account for the potential impact of previous use of DCA on their financial resources,” adding:

“We want to provide certainty to consumers and firms as soon as possible. However, that relies on receiving comprehensive data promptly from a range of firms, and potentially, the speed and outcome of any litigation.”

Growth slows to 0.1% in February as economy hit by torrential rain

07:45

The UK economy inched ahead by just 0.1% in February as torrential rain hit the construction industry.

Latest GDP figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that Britain is still stuck in a pattern of slow growth.

But it has at least escaped from the recession of the second half of last year with growth in two consecutive months for the first time since last September.

'Still very little momentum' in the economy

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ed Monk, associate director, Fidelity International, comments on the latest UK GDP figures: “It has to count as good news that the economy is returning to growth - the GDP estimate today means the UK grew 0.4% across January and February. Last year’s recession appears to have been both shallow and short-lived but the fact remains that UK growth remains weak. We may be shaking off technical recession but that won’t change the feeling that there is very little momentum in the economy.”

FTSE 100 seen higher after US tech rebound, gold above $2390

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is poised to recoup yesterday’s losses after the S&P 500 index rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7% to a fresh record.

Wall Street’s tech-led rally came after encouraging producer price figures lifted the interest rate outlook in the wake of Wednesday’s 3.5% CPI reading.

Factory gate prices rose by 0.2% last month, an improvement on 0.6% the previous month and slightly better than forecast.

Despite the figures, the chances of a US rate cut in the first half of the year appear remote.

Deutsche Bank now only sees one rate cut at December’s Federal Reserve meeting, followed by modest further reductions in 2025.

Beyond that, the bank expects the Fed to guide the policy rate back towards a neutral level that is likely just below 4% by the end of 2026.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% or 37 points yesterday but is forecast by IG Index to open today’s session 32 points higher at about 7956.

Elsewhere, gold’s strong run continued this morning by touching a new record above $2390 an ounce while Brent Crude remained above $90 a barrel.

'We can safely say' recession ended

07:17 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paul Dales of Capital Economics says today’s GDP figures mean the UK remaining in recession is highly unlikely.

Dales said: “GDP would need to fall by an unlikely 1.0% m/m or more in March for the economy to contract in Q1 as a whole. As a result, we can safely say that, after lasting just two quarters and involving a total fall in GDP of just 0.4% or so, the recession ended in Q4.”

UK GDP up 0.1%

07:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK GDP edged up in February, by 0.1%.

That adds to hope that the UK has crept out of recession, though growth remains meagre. Whether the UK exited its end-of-2023 recession will be confirmed next month with March’s figures.

The figure is in line with economists’ expectations.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said: “The economy grew slightly in February with widespread growth across manufacturing, particularly in the car sector. Services also grew a little with public transport and haulage, and telecommunications having strong months.

“Partially offsetting this there were notable falls across construction as the wet weather hampered many building projects.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Even just a few days ago, the route for markets seemed clearer.

Inflation was under control nearly everywhere that matters, even if the Fed was making noises suggesting otherwise. That was just the US central bank chief Jay Powell making sure we didn’t get ahead of ourselves.

In the UK, May inflation figures would come in at 2% or lower, City economists were sure, setting the scene for rate cuts that would take borrowing costs from 5.25% at present to 4% by Christmas.

All this might come too late to be of any use to Rishi Sunak’s election chances — but it was as nailed-on as these things ever get.

That fall in rates would see investors switch out of bonds, which would be paying lower returns, and into shares, giving stock markets, especially the one in London, a much-needed boost. Talk about Shell or other FTSE 100 giants decamping to the US in search of higher valuations could be safely put to bed.

But yesterday there was an American spanner in the works in the form of inflation still at 3.5%.

Jay Powell, it turns out, wasn’t kidding around. Market expectations for interest rate cuts in the US quickly shifted from June to September.

Middle East tensions show little sign of abating, which means oil prices that are volatile at best and heading higher most likely, only putting further pressure on inflation.

All of which means some economists are now predicting no rate cuts at all this year, a marked about face.

