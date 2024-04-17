FTSE 100 Live 17 April: UK Inflation at 3.2%, shares flat after big fall yesterday, ASOS £270m loss

The FTSE 100 has steadied after the worst day in nine months yesterday.

The resilient performance came as it emerged that UK inflation dipped to 3.2%, the lowest since September 2021 but a little ahead of expectations.

Rio Tinto, Asos, Ladbrokes owner Entain and travel firm Saga are among those reporting today.

FTSE 100 holds firm as miners rally, Severfield jumps 12%

08:39 , Graeme Evans

A stronger session for mining stocks has left the FTSE 100 index broadly unchanged after yesterday’s 1.8% slide.

Rio Tinto lifted 72p to 5326p following an in-line production update, while Anglo American rose 50p to 2145p and gold miner Fresnillo added 4% or 23.5p to 608p.

Other stocks up by about 1% included JD Sports Fashion and Standard Chartered, while Burberry rose 12p to 1147p as investors drew encouragement from a first quarter trading update by LVMH.

Flutter Entertainment and Next posted the biggest falls in the FTSE 100, down by 175p to 14,825p and 102p to 8736p respectively.

The FTSE 250 index was 22.07 points lower at 19,322.47, with oil services firm Hunting down 4% or 15p to 343p.

In the FTSE All-Share, ASOS jumped 10% after its interim results while structural steel firm Severfield rose 12% or 6.5p to 60.5p after reporting a record UK and Europe order book in a robust year-end update.

Market snapshot: FTSE 100 flat

08:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

There was no sign of a rebound from yesterday’s steep fall with the FTSE 100 flat in early trading.

Take a look at our market snapshot:

Entain UK revenue down as safer gambling changes hit

08:19 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain saw revenue in the UK and Ireland dip by another 7% in the first three months of the year, on top of the big hit it took from new safer gambling policies in 2022 and early 2023.

The business said it “continues to experience the effects of our regulatory implementation, as it brought in rules like “affordability checks” for high-spending gamblers ahead of those checks becoming law.

It said the “levelling of the UK regulatory landscape,” when the rest of the sector brings in the same checks, will help it grow in the UK again.

Overall, revenue was up by 3%, driven mostly by central and eastern Europe.

Interim boss Stella David said: “Overall, we are pleased with the progress being made against our plan to accelerate Entain's operational performance. There is still more to do, but the team is fully engaged in delivering operational improvements, product enhancements, as well as greater organisational agility and efficiency. We look forward to building on this momentum as we focus on our strategic priorities of organic revenue growth, margin expansion and winning in the U.S. We remain confident that our continued focused execution will drive organic growth into 2025 and beyond."

Wide difference between goods and services inflation

08:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

Simon French of Panmure Gordon flags the ‘widening spread’ between goods and services inflation.

Rio Tinto sticks to guidance despite iron ore decline

08:01 , Graeme Evans

Iron ore production from Rio Tinto’s Pilbara assets in Western Australia fell 2% year-on-year to 77.9 million tonnes in the first quarter of the year, the mining giant told investors in Sydney last night.

Although Pilbara output was 11% lower than the final three months of 2023, the FTSE 100-listed company reiterated production guidance for this year.

Chief executive Jakob Stausholm said: “We delivered stable operating results in the first quarter, including improvements at our bauxite and aluminium businesses, as we navigated seasonal challenges across our global operations.”

Bauxite production of 13.4 million tonnes was 11% higher than a year ago, while aluminium output of 800,000 tonnes rose 5%.

Stausholm said areas of focus continued to be growth in energy-transition materials, the ramp-up of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and the first full quarter of recycled aluminium production from Matalco in North America.

Rio Tinto’s Sydney-listed shares were broadly flat today.

'Last mile to Bank of England target may be longest'

07:51 , Daniel O'Boyle

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “While the latest reading is marginally higher than expected, inflation continues to move in the right direction with the cooling of the areas of inflation that are most felt by Britons, such as food, stoking a sense of optimism over where prices are heading.

“Things are looking up, but the last mile to the Bank of England’s 2% target may feel like the longest to Britons who have endured daily battles against rising prices.”

Another huge loss for ASOS

07:48 , Daniel O'Boyle

ASOS reported another huge loss today as it continued to deal with huge piles of excess stock.

Revenue fell by 18% to £1.5 billion for the first half ot its financial year, as the online fast-fashion retailer aimed to be “more agile”.

It reduced costs as it cut its excess stock by almost £600 million, but still made a £270 million loss. That’s slightly smaller than the loss a year earlier.

José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, Chief Executive Officer said: “At the beginning of this year we explained that FY24 would be a year of continued transformation for ASOS as we take the necessary actions to deliver a more profitable and cash generative business. Under our Back to Fashion strategy, we set out three priorities for the year - to offer the best and most relevant product, to strengthen our relationship with customers and to reduce our cost to serve. We have delivered on each of these in the first half of the year, including right-sizing our stock ahead of target to drive our best first half cash performance since 2017 and seeing excellent results in our Test & React model, which is growing at pace. ASOS is becoming a faster and more agile business, and we are reiterating our guidance for the full year as we lay the foundations for sustainably profitable growth in FY25 and beyond."

Sales could decline by as much as 15% next year. ASOS also appointed Dave Murray as its new CFO. He previously worked at FarFetch and MatchesFashion, both of which went bust this year.

(ASOS)

Saga says it will meet looming £150 million bond payment as its pre tax loss narrows

07:44 , Michael Hunter

Over 50s travel and insurance group Saga has narrowed its annual loss by 53% to £129 million, helped by fuller ships on its cruise line.

The heavily indebted group said it would meet a £150 million bond payment due in May.

It pointed to “sufficient liquidity ... through a combination of available cash and utilisation of the £85.0m facility” it set up with with its chairman, Roger De Haan, who ran the company for 20 years from the mid 1980s and is the son of the group’s founder.

De Haan upped the size of the credit line he has offered the company, and extended its maturity until April 2026 “to support the group with its deleveraging plans”.

The overall loss related to a £105 million impairment charge from its insurance division and restructuring costs of over £40 million.

It also cut its debt burden, by 10% to just over £637 million. It said further reductions were “ a key strategic priority”.

At its ocean cruise line, the proportion of berths sold, or “load factor” reached 88%, up from 75%.

Underlying profit for the year to the end of January more than doubled to over £38 million.

Investors yanks £1.2bn from Liontrust in latest blow to UK shares

07:34 , Simon English

The strife in UK fund management continued today when Liontrust said it had lost another £1.2 billion in funds in the last three months.

Chief executive John Ions said: “This follows a period in which many of our core investment strategies, notably quality growth, small/mid-caps and UK equities, have been out of favour, impacting both performance and flows.”

Yesterday, Ashmore, the emerging markets fund manager, said investors had withdrawn $2 billion in the first three months in the year as they look to cut risk.

These figures follow ones from March that shows money is flowing out of London equities at the fastest pace ever. According to the Investment Association, UK savers took £14 billion out of UK shares in 2023, the 8th consecutive year of outflows.

Liontrust added: “We believe our focus on active management can deliver both for clients and the Company. Liontrust has excellent investment teams with proven processes and strong long-term performance. As market sentiment changes, Liontrust is well positioned to benefit.”

UK inflation experience 'starting to look like US'

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics highlighted the slower decline in services inflation, which she said raised a risk of the UK seeing inlfation stall the way it has in the US.

She said: “After two months of downside surprises, the fall in CPI inflation in March was smaller than everyone had expected. There were no real surprises in energy prices, with fuel price inflation rising from -6.5% to -3.7%. What we hadn’t anticipated was the smaller fall in services inflation from 6.1% to 6.0% (CE 5.9%, BoE 5.8%).

“Within services, restaurants & hotels, recreation & culture, and health inflation all surprised on the upside. Food price inflation surprised to the upside too, falling from 5.0% to 4.0%. As a result, these inflation figures look a little like the recent experience in the US, where after easing rapidly the pace of disinflation and has slowed.”

'“Today’s data unlikely to move the needle for Bank of England'

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, said today’s inflation data won’t change much for the Bank of England.

Selfin said: “The overall outlook for inflation remains broadly positive, however there are several risks which could cause a setback. Oil prices have rallied over the past month which has led to an increase in prices at the pump for consumers. Also, the hike in the National Living Wage could potentially contribute to persistence in services inflation which remains elevated.

“Today’s data are unlikely to move the needle for the Bank of England. We expect inflation to return to target later this spring, which raises the prospect of interest rate cuts from June onwards. Fewer rate cuts by the Fed are unlikely have a major impact given the more favourable inflation outlook and the ongoing weakness in the UK economy.

FTSE 100 turns lower after inflation print, Wall Street stocks steady

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Stock markets have steadied despite Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell saying the fight against inflation could take longer than expected.

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite finished slightly lower after Monday’s big losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% higher.

Policymakers recently signalled three rate cuts in 2024 but hot inflation and the recent rise in oil prices means many on Wall Street are betting on just one move in December.

Powell said: "Right now, given the strength of the labour market and progress on inflation so far, it's appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us.”

The FTSE 100 index fell 1.8% yesterday on the higher-for-longer rates outlook, but this morning’s UK inflation reading appears to have dampened hopes for a positive start to today’s session.

IG Index had called the FTSE 100 to open 26 points higher at 7846 but futures markets are now pointing to a slightly weaker start.

'Too early to declare victory' on inflation

07:13 , Daniel O'Boyle

James McManus, chief investment officer at Nutmeg, said we’re still far from victory on inflation.

“Headline inflation continues to move closer to the Bank of England’s elusive 2% target, but it’s too early to declare victory.

“Deflation in energy prices, thanks to the falling Ofgem price cap, has helped to bring headline inflation down.

“But core Inflation is expected to remain sticky thanks to services inflation, which incorporates wage growth indirectly.

“Yesterday’s data showing average wages before bonuses grew at 6% over a year ago, is of critical focus for the Bank of England.

“The market expects the UK central bank to make at least one 0.25% cut to the base rate before the end of the year, with more cuts likely to be priced in should inflation and wages surprise with slower growth over the summer months.”

Food and fuel drive inflation decline

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March to its lowest annual rate for two and a half years.

“Once again, food prices were the main reason for the fall, with prices rising by less than we saw a year ago.

“Similarly to last month, we saw a partial offset from rising fuel prices.”

Read more on the figures here

UK inflation dips to 3.2%, slightly above expectations

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK inflation dipped to 3.2% in March, the lowest figure since September 2021.

That’s a little higher than economists’ expectation of 3.1%.

Core inflation was also slightly higher than expected at 4.2%.

Good morning - FTSE 100 Live

06:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

There is something of a parable of our times about the TClarke takeover deal unveiled this morning.

The business, which has always been headquartered in London and listed here since 1949, was a genuine pioneer.

When impresario Richard D’Oyly Carte decided that his audiences at Savoy Theatre should be the first in the world to enjoy electric lighting it was to Tommy Clarke that he turned to install the wiring.

The company he founded, TClarke, went on to become the wiring installers of choice for royalty and nobility during the pre-war years. There is still a refreshingly old fashioned feel about a business that has kept it founders’ name for 135 years and has retained its independence through good times and bad.

Until today.

TClarke shares have been listed in London since 1949 making it one of the exchange’s oldest continually traded stocks. Its directors complain today about the under valuation and illiquidity of the shares in justifying their decision to sell out to purchaser Regent Gas.