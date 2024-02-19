FTSE 100 Live 19 February: Moneysupermarket results, Currys takeover speculation, shares seen lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The £700 million takeover pursuit of Currys is in focus today after the electricals chain turned down an approach by US activist investor Elliott.

Traders are also looking ahead to a busy week of corporate results, with Barclays, Rolls-Royce and US-listed Nvidia among those reporting.

Moneysupermarket today revealed record annual revenues of £432 million, despite no material contribution from the energy switching market.

Currys rejects £700m bid approach

Currys rejects £700 million offer from US activist investor Elliott

07:30 , Michael Hunter

Currys, the electrical goods retail giant, confirmed this morning that it turned down a £700 million offer from a US activist investor.

Elliott Investment, offered 62p per share for Currys. The stock closed at 47p on Friday,

But Currys says this morning that the price “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects” and its board rejected it “unanimously”.

Citigroup advised Currys as it considered the offer.

Elliott, which is known as an activist investor which seeks to unlock value from target companies, already owns Waterstones, the high street bookseller.

Currys has struggled with problems within its Nordic business Elkjop, which was hit hard by heavy discounting at rivals of stock pulled from Russian markets after sanctions followed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In November, it announced the sale of its Greek business Kotsovolos for £175 million to Greece’s Public Power Corporation.

Last month the fridges-to-phones retailer said like-for-like sales in the peak trading season in the run-up to Christmas fell 3%.

Hipgnosis Fund to take Mercuriadis' firm to court as it seeks indemnity for "stolen idea" claim

07:20 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund fund says it is planning to take founder Merck Mercuriadis’ company, which manages the fund’s portfolio, to the High Court after it "refused" to offer indemnity from lawsuit from a defunct business he was involved with.

Investment adviser Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM), led by Mercuriadis, currently faces a lawsuit from Hipgnosis Music Limited (HML), which the music mogul was a director of, accusing him of “the unlawful diversion of the Hipgnosis business opportunity”.

Earlier this month, the fund, which owns the rights to hits by artists like Blondie, Beyonce and Shakira said it was seeking an indemnity “against any liability that might be incurred by the Company resulting from the actions of Mr Mercuriadis or Hipgnosis Songs Management”. But today the fund revealed that HSM has “refused” this offer.

Beyonce announces ‘country-themed’ Renaissance Act II album during Super Bowl (Andrew Harnik/AP) (AP)

The music royalties fund said: “The company is concerned, having been assured by Mr Mercuriadis and the Investment Adviser that these claims are without merit and that they intend to vigorously defend them, that the request for an indemnity was refused. The company is not insured as to the costs of this claim.

“The Company now intends to bring a Part 20 Claim in the High Court against the Investment Adviser in which it will seek a full indemnity.”

FTSE 100 seen slightly lower ahead of blue-chip results, Hang Seng lower

07:16 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is expected to hold on to most of Friday’s 1.5% or 114 point improvement as IG Index is forecasting a fall of about 10 points to 7703.

US markets are closed today, with dealings ahead of the long weekend seeing an end to a run of five weekly gains for the S&P 500 index.

When Wall Street returns, the focus will be on Wednesday’s results by Nvidia after shares posted the best performance of the year so far in the S&P 500.

London-listed results later this week include Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index is 0.9% lower but the Shanghai Composite has reopened following the new year holiday with an improvement of 1.6%.

Average price tag on a home jumped by more than £3,000 in February

06:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

The average price tag on a home jumped by more than £3,000 month-on-month in February, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the average new seller asking price increased by 0.9% or £3,091 this month to £362,839, Rightmove said.

The website said the increase is in line with the seasonal rise it would expect in February.

Big week for results with banks in focus

06:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, looks ahead to a big week for UK banks.

She says: “There are some major UK earnings releases this week including Barclays on Tuesday, HSBC, Glencore and BAE Systems on Wednesday, Anglo American, Rolls Royce, Lloyds and Standard Chartered on Thursday. The UK banks will be in focus, after a generally weak earnings season for banks on Wall Street, and net interest income is the metric to watch.

“Looking at Lloyds first, the market expects net interest income to decline in 2023 and for it to forecast further weakness in 2024. The outlook for UK economic growth and what the Bank of England does next will be key drivers of Lloyds’ share price performance in 2024.

“Barclays will also be in focus as the bank reports results and its first major strategic update since 2016. Will the bank pledge to further increase its retail banking presence, after focusing on the investment bank for most of the last 8 years?

“Finally, HSBC has fared better than its UK rivals so far this year and has weathered the Chinese economic storm better than many had hoped. Revenues for 2023 are expected to rise by nearly 20%, although there could be some signs of weakness in Q4, which may not bode well for 2024.”

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:37 , Daniel O'Boyle

The other day Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was musing on why UK bank share prices are so weak.

A “puzzle”, he said. Didn’t investors realise what great value bank shares are?

A stat the governor may not know: Since the start of the year the value of shares in Barclays, Santander, Lloyds, NatWest and Close Brothers are down by a combined £10 billion.

That’s tricky for the government, which wants to offload its remaining 35% stake in NatWest, perhaps as soon as the summer, in a supposed “tell Sid” deal.

If the governor is right that these shares are cheap, then Sid can buy in at a low valuation and watch as Andrew Bailey turns out to be better at picking shares than setting interest rates.

Alternatively, maybe the shares are priced perfectly correctly for an economy in recession where consumer confidence has been biffed.

If big investors don’t fancy NatWest shares, why should we?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says he wants to get “full value for money” for the stock. So, he’s not going to flog them at a discount.

A better plan, especially since we have paid for these shares once already when we bailed out what was then Royal Bank of Scotland back in 2008, would be to give us those shares for free.

This week, the bank reporting season is set to continue, with Barclays tomorrow, HSBC on Wednesday and Lloyds on Thursday.

