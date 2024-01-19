FTSE 100 Live: UK retail sales plunge by 3.2%, Deliveroo beats earnings guidance, shares higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Retailers endured a tough end to 2023 after official figures today revealed a shock plunge in sales volumes for December.

The biggest monthly decline since January 2021 increases the chances the UK economy experienced a mild recession at the end of the year.

In today’s session, Deliveroo and DFS Furniture have updated on trading while the FTSE 100 index is higher after a tech-led rebound on Wall Street.

'Diverging fortunes' as retail sales slide

Waitrose logistics firm in £765m takeover

Deliveroo earnings ahead of hopes

FTSE 100 rallies after strong US handover, retailers hold firm

08:34 , Graeme Evans

Traders regained their appetite for risk today as the FTSE 100 index jumped by a surprise 0.8%, up 60.50 points to 7519.59 after Wall Street's strong session.

The recovery included a gain for housebuilder Persimmon of 27.5p to 1452.5p, while mining giant Anglo American improved 23p to 1818.6p

BP also did well, up 5.25p to 449.5p after Brent Crude futures moved back towards $80 a barrel.

The retail sector was largely untroubled by today’s poor official sales figures, particularly as most leading players have delivered their festive updates.

Next shares rose 12p to 8398p and JD Sports Fashion added 0.7p to 108.95p, but Marks & Spencer fell 1.5p to 252.5p.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index improved 61.69 points to 19,009.73, led by corporate merchandise firm 4imprint after it said profits will be slightly higher than the top end of City forecasts. Shares jumped 6% or 300p to 4935p.

DFS warns on revenue, but shares rise

08:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

Furniture seller DFS issued a revenue warning today, as "record hot weather in September and early October" hit sales.

However, it left its profit guidance unchanged, as it expects to be able to cut enough costs to offset the weaker revenue.

Sales were down 5.6% in the six months to Christmas Eve.

But investors were undeterred, as the stock rose by 2.4p, or 2.2% to 113.2p.

CEO Tim Stacey said: "The group has performed well in tough trading conditions. Despite the weaker than expected market, good operational performance and progress on gross margins and lowering our cost base have enabled us to deliver a profit for the first half that is slightly ahead of the prior year and we remain on track to deliver our full year profit target."

French shipping firm Ceva to buy Waitrose logistics firm Wincanton in deal worth £765 million

07:38 , Michael Hunter

Wincanton, the logistics firm best known for hauling Waitrose groceries, is being bought by French shipping firn Ceva.

The bid is being recommended by Wincanton's board, and values the Chippenham-based firm at £764.9 million including debt.

The cash component of the bid is worth £567 million. Shareholders will receive 450p per share in cash, a 52% premium.

Wincanton began in 1925 as milk distributor and now employs around 20,300 people from 170 sites. it has 8,500 vehicles.

It also distributes Neal Yard Remedies products and has the logistics contact to support the supply chain for nuclear power plant being built at Hinckley Point.

Deliveroo rides into 2024 with earnings ahead of expectations

07:37 , Simon Hunt

Deliveroo today said its 2023 earnings guidance was set to come in above the top end of expectations as it cheered resilient demand despite squeezed consumer spending.

The London-based business said gross transaction value, a measure of the total size of orders, rose 8% to £4.2 billion in the UK and 3% worldwide. Order numbers rose 1% in the UK and contracted 3% worldwide.

The numbers look better than an update from rival Just Eat earlier this week, which said orders fell 6% in the UK last year and as much as 16% in Southern Europe as consumers on squeezed incomes pared back their takeaway orders.

(David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Retail figures 'would subtract 0.15 percentage points from real GDP growth'

07:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

What do today's retail figures mean for the hopes that the UK avoided a 2023 recession?

Alex Kerr, assistant economist at Capital Economics, says: "Today’s release would subtract around 0.15 percentage points from real GDP growth in December, which increases the chances the economy may have ended 2023 in the mildest of mild recessions. Looking ahead, some of the drag from higher interest rates on existing mortgage holders may result in a further modest decline in real consumer spending in Q1. But we think interest rate cuts from June and the further boost to real household incomes from falling inflation will support a recovery in real consumer spending in the second half of this year."

'Diverging fortunes' on the high street

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

The weak retail sales figures appear at odds with the results reported by some London-listed companies in recent weeks.

Erin Brookes, European retail and consumer lead at Alvarez & Marsal, says that may mean some firms were still winners over Christmas while others saw an extreme decline in sales.

She said: "This appears at odds with recent retailer results, with the likes of Marks & Spencer and Next reporting booming sales over the festive period – the latter even revising its profit guidance higher. This suggests that performance was polarised, with strong brands and propositions emerging as Christmas winners while others fall behind. It’s likely that these diverging fortunes will only be exacerbated through the year, as consumers remain discerning about where they spend."

Superdry to report results next week

07:20 , Simon English

Struggling fashion chain Superdry will publish its half-year results next Friday, Jan 26, it alerted the market today. The group, led by Julian Dunkerton, recently appointed PwC to review its finances and look at possible options to raise cash.

It earlier admitted that trading before Christmas was "significantly below management expectations". The battered shares are likely to come under further pressure today.

Dunkerton, the co-founder who returned as CEO after a boardroom coup, still believes the company can be turned around

Wall Street and Nikkei 225 benefit from tech rebound, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:17 , Graeme Evans

A tech-led rally boosted Wall Street last night as the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.3% higher and the S&P 500 index up by 0.9%.

Strong quarterly results from the semiconductor sector and a broker upgrade for Apple shares were factors in the performance. The iPhone maker rallied 3% while other Magnificent Seven stocks Nvidia and Meta Platforms lifted 2%.

The US performance was in contrast to the lacklustre showing in London, where shares steadied after Wednesday’s global slump but the FTSE 100 index lagged European benchmarks with a rise of 12.80 points to 7459.09.

The handover from Wall Street and a stronger oil price means CMC Markets expects the top flight to open 15 points higher at 7474, although any gains today are unlikely to prevent another weekly decline.

On Asia markets, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.4% on the back of the tech rebound and after Japan’s inflation rate dropped to a 17-month low. The Hang Seng index and Shanghai Composite both traded in the red.

Long-term retail sales picture 'subdued'

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

The decline in retail sales is the biggest since January 2021.

Heather Bovill, Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators at the ONS, said customers buying presents early played a part, but there were also signs of long-term decline.

She said: “Following a strong November, retail sales plummeted in December with all types of outlets being hit. This was the largest overall monthly fall since January 2021, when the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions knocked sales heavily.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales.

“Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.

“The longer-term picture remains subdued, with quarterly sales dipping, while annual sales volumes fell for the second consecutive year, to their lowest level in five years.”

Retail sales fall by 3.2% as high street has disappointing christmas

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Retail sales fell by 3.2% in December, in a very disappointing Christmas for the high street.

That means sales volumes fell by 0.9% in the last three quarters of the year, and have now fallen for consecutive quarters.

The figures are seasonally adjusted, meaning the actual figures were likely higher than in November, but the rise was much less than in past years.

Non-food store sales volumes fell fastest, by 3.9%.

