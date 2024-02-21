FTSE 100 Live 21 February: UK in record budget surplus, HSBC disappoints despite $30bn profits

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The latest public borrowing figures will be especially closely watched, as they will reveal how much headroom Jeremy Hunt has for tax cuts at next week’s Budget.

On the corporate side, HSBC reported profits of more than $30 billion, but the figures were below market expectations because of write-downs.

BAE and Rio Tinto are also among the FTSE 100 companies reporting results today, with the blue-chip index set to open flat.

BAE Systems profit rockets, helped by record order intake

07:21 , Michael Hunter

BAE Systems has reported a 9% rise in sales and profits, helped by record order intake as governments around the world beef up their defences in uncertain geopolitical times.

It files revenue of over £25 billion for 2023 and underlying earnings of £2.5 billion.

The £38 billion company upped its payout to shareholders by 11% to 30p per share.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive, said: “Our performance, combined with our global footprint and record order intake, means we're well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years

“This will help us deliver on our order backlog and help ensure our government customers stay ahead in an uncertain world, whilst delivering increased value to our shareholders and the communities where we operate.”

FTSE 100 seen flat amid Wall Street jitters, China stocks rally

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street shares lost ground last night as traders awaited today’s Federal Reserve minutes and Nvidia earnings after tonight’s closing bell.

Shares in the semiconductor giant fell 4%, reflecting the weight of expectations after an AI-fuelled rally that has propelled the company to a $1.7 trillion (£1.35 trillion) valuation.

The jitters meant the S&P 500 index retreated 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.9%, with other Magnificent Seven stocks also in the red.

Retailer Walmart bucked the trend, closing 3% higher at a fresh record after its fourth quarter results beat expectations.

The weak US session failed to knock the recovery of Chinese stocks as the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index are up 1% and 1.8% respectively.

The FTSE 100 index closed nine points higher at 7719 last night and is forecast by IG Index to open today’s session broadly unchanged.

UK in record budget surplus

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK recorded a record budget surplus in January, in a boost to Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Budget.

The Government typically brings in more money than it spends in January, but the end of the energy support scheme and lower interest payments on inflation-linked gilts helped ensure the surplus was bigger than ever before.

ONS Deputy director for public sector Jessica Barnaby said: “January’s surplus is the largest in nominal terms since monthly records began in 1993, although borrowing in the year to January is only slightly lower than the same period last year. Tax receipts are always higher in January than other months owing to self-assessed taxes, which often leads to a surplus.

“Also, with recent reductions in the RPI rate, interest payable on government gilts and without last year’s energy support schemes, overall expenditure was down on this time last year, despite increased spending on public services and benefits.

“As a proportion of gross domestic product, public sector debt is up on the year, and remains at levels last seen in the 1960s.”

HSBC reports record profits but China worries bite shares

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

HSBC posted record profits of more than $30 billion (£24 billion) for the last year, figures that are bound to respark the debate about bank profiteering and increase calls for a windfall tax on the biggest lenders.

With the UK in recession and consumers struggling, high bank profits are unlikely to play well with the public.

Chief executive Noel Quinn, who declined to speak to the Evening Standard directly for the first time in years, told shareholders that the bank would pay out its highest dividend since the financial crisis of 2008 and buy back another $2 billion of shares to boost investor returns.

06:57 , Daniel O'Boyle

City grandees were in pretty chipper mood on Monday night at the annual dinner of the Corporation’s Policy and Resources Committee — an event that is far, far grander than its prosaic title sounds.

Despite the gloomy headlines about the dearth of IPOs and companies shifting their listings to New York they insist the Square Mile is evolving, not declining.

They point to the growth in overall City employment and the speed with which skyscrapers such as 22 Bishopsgate filled with tenants, despite concerns that hybrid working has made the traditional office redundant. In his speech, committee chairman Chris Hayward called for services — and particularly the City’s specialities of financial and professional services — to be given far greater priority in the Government’s trade policy.

As he put it: “As a country, we export more of our management consultancy services than we do cars.”

Here’s a look at some of our other top stories:

He has an unarguable point although the plea has a stable door and bolting horse feel to it.

The mighty services sector, which does after all account for more than 80% of Britain’s GDP, was ridiculously overlooked in the Brexit trade negotiations. That would have been the time to put services front and centre of trade policy.

Many of the barriers to European markets that Brexit created are still in place, although they are gradually being lowered through painstaking negotiations as relations with Brussels slowly warm up.

But he is right about the direction of travel. And although the City is a thriving tech power house, the latest worrying report from Goldman Sachs shows that we still have a long way to go in creating the high productivity small businesses that could power the economy out of its current productivity malaise.

Lack of access to finance was flagged as one of the key challenges holding these firms back.

So as well as selling its wares to the rest of the world the City must not neglect “exporting” its services to the rest of the UK to help bridge that yawning funding gap.