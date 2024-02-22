FTSE 100 Live 22 February: Lloyds results, shares seen higher after Nvidia beats expectations

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The latest blockbuster results by semiconductor giant Nvidia have given global markets a lift, with the Nikkei 225 setting a record high early today.

The FTSE 100 index is also set for a strong session as traders review more blue-chip results, including by Lloyds Banking Group and Rolls-Royce.

The lender made profits for the year of £7.8 billion but is also setting aside £450 million in relation to the City regulator’s car loans investigation.

07:41 , Daniel O'Boyle

WPP boss Mark Read is eyeing more cost cuts to get the business back on track after disappointing 2023 results.

The ads giant is targeting an extra £300 million in savings, having already made £475 million of savings since 2020.

That comes as profits fell by 5%, with revenue flat. Revenue is expected to be flat again next year, but a slight margin improvement will help profits.

The UK was somewhat of a bright spot, with 5% growth helping to offset decline from American tech giants.

Advertising giant WPP has cautioned over weaker spending by US tech firms (WPP/PA)

The business is investing more in AI, with its WPP Open product.

Read said: "At our recent Capital Markets Day we detailed our strategy to capture the opportunities of AI, data and technology, while harnessing the full power of our offer to clients, building world-class agency brands, and driving strong financial returns through efficient execution.

"AI will be fundamental for our business and we are embracing the opportunities that it presents, putting it at the heart of our operations and our work for clients. Our AI-powered platform, WPP Open, is now being used by more than 30,000 people across WPP with growing adoption by our clients.”

Rolls-Royce profits more than double in 2023

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Profits at Rolls-Royce more than doubled in 2023 after the world-famous engine maker’s latest restructuring plan took off.

The FTSE 100 company earns revenue from the amount of hours its Trent branded engines are in the air. The rebound in tourism and business travel also drove the advance.

Group-wide underlying profit for the year reached £1.6 billion, up from £652 million in 2022 and ahead of its own forecasts of a range between £1.2 billion and £1.4 billion.

Tufan Erginbilgic, the CEO who took charge a year ago, said:

"Our transformation has delivered a record performance in 2023, driven by commercial optimisation, cost efficiencies and progress on our strategic initiatives.

“This step-change has been achieved across all our divisions, despite a volatile environment with geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.”

Lloyds Bank sets aside £450m for car loan probe

07:23 , Simon English

LLOYDS BANK offered a positive view of the UK economy this morning, with booming profits and low impairment charges on bad debts.

It made profits for the year of £7.8 billion a rise of 11%.Charges for debts not being repaid by customers fell sharply to £308 million and the dividend on a widely held share is up 15% to 2.76p.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn said: " With continued cost of living pressures we know that 2023 was challenging for many. We were proactive in providing support. By using data and insights to gain a deeper understanding of customer needs, we contacted 7.5 million customers and around 600,000 businesses to help withtheir financial resilience.”

Lloyds has set aside £450 million to deal with potential fines from the City regulator from its investigation into car loan commissions.

That suggests the bill across the whole banking sector could run into many billions of pounds.

The bank said: “There remains significant uncertainty as to the extent of any misconduct and customer loss, if any, the nature of any remediation action, if required, and its timing. Hence the impact could materially differ from the provision, both higher or lower.”

Lloyds is seen as a proxy for the UK economy so the results will be closely examined for signs of distress.

Customer deposits fell by £3.9 billion to £471.4 billion.

Nvidia cheer lifts Nikkei 225 to record level, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Japan’s Nikkei 225 today hit a record high after technology stocks surged on the back of last night’s strong results by AI-led semiconductors firm Nvidia.

The benchmark, which has also benefited from Japan’s ultra-loose monetary conditions, rallied another 2% to beat the previous all-time high set in 1989.

Other Asia markets fared well as the Shanghai Composite continued its strong week with a rise of 1.3% and the Hang Seng index improved 1%.

The gains came amid relief at more forecasting-beating results by Nvidia after the California-based company reported fourth quarter revenues of $22.1 billion (£17.5 billion) and a strong outlook for the current period.

Nvidia shares rose 9% in dealings after the closing bell, having fallen back from a record high in the week leading up to the results.

The performance has left futures markets pointing to a stronger start for Wall Street after yesterday’s lacklustre session, when Federal Reserve minutes showed policymakers in no hurry to cut interest rates.

IG Index expects the FTSE 100 index to open about 31 points higher after London’ top flight lost about 0.7% in Wednesday’s session.

07:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

There was a time not long ago when Heathrow very rarely delivered a pleasant surprise.

But the days of “Heathrow hell” when London’s biggest hub was rated one of the worst major airports are hopefully behind it forever.

Today it was the turn of the airport owner’s finances to perform better than expected.

A first post-pandemic profit has landed ahead of schedule with management until recently guiding that it would not arrive until the current year.

But the remarkable recovery in international travel and London’s rapid revival as one of the most popular tourist destinations set Heathrow on the runway to a surplus in 2023, rather than 2024.

However, new CEO Thomas Woldbye was only allowing himself a brief moment of satisfaction today, with multiple storm clouds on the horizon.

The CAA’s decision on the charges that Heathrow can levy airlines means that it has to find an extra £400 million over the next three years just to stand still on profitability.

It will mean cutting costs without any deterioration in the hard-won improvements in passenger service levels.

Somehow it also needs to find some cash to start paying dividends again. There will be no resumption of payouts until 2025 at the earliest.

At the same time, the bounce in passenger numbers brings an old problem back into view: capacity constraints.

At the forecast 81.4 million passengers this year, an all-time high, Heathrow will be bursting at the seams once again.

Woldbye also has to navigate turbulence in the boardroom with Ardian reportedly the latest major shareholder to bale out. It is apparently in talks with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment about buying its stake.

It is of course to be welcomed that one of the UK’s most important pieces of infrastructure is finally making money again. But Heathrow still has a long way to travel before its finances are sustainably secure.

