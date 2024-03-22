FTSE 100 Live 22 March: Retail sales, UK consumer confidence, Wetherspoon results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Toilet paper maker to be wiped off stock exchange in £127.5m deal

07:20 , Daniel O'Boyle

Kitchen roll and toilet paper maker Accrol is the latest company to be bought off the London Stock Exchange as it agrees to a £127.5 million bid from Portuguese firm Navigator.

Navigator will pay 38p for every Accrol share.

Accrol makes Softy facial tissues, Elegance toilet roll and Magnum kitchen paper.

Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Accrol, said: "Accrol has undergone a period of significant transformation and growth over the last four years, investing in fully automating its tissue converting operations to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

“I am proud and grateful to the efforts and commitment of our people. We have grown to become a leading manufacturer of private label, own branded and licensed tissue products to the UK market and have developed broad retail relationships and a robust supply model that enables us to produce great quality and value products.”

FTSE 100 to hold firm after rates-led bounce, Asian markets weaker

07:16 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to consolidate its position at an 11-month high after yesterday’s rates cut optimism fuelled a rally for global markets.

IG Index reports that futures are pointing to a fall of four points for London’s top flight, having jumped 1.9% or 145 points to 7882 by last night’s close.

US markets also closed deeper into record territory after the earlier unchanged guidance by the Federal Reserve for three interest rate cuts in 2024.

The shift in mood accelerated after the Swiss National Bank surprisingly cut rates, becoming the first major central bank to do so in the current cycle.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.3% higher, with one of the biggest downsides being the 4% slide for Apple shares after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the iPhone maker.

Overnight in Asia, the Hang Seng index has fallen by 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite by 1% amid a big drop for technology-focused stocks.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

On Wednesday, the nation nearly fell to its knees after a catastrophe akin to the financial crash sent shockwaves through our towns and cities.

I am of course referring to the saga at Greggs, where for several hours, Brits were denied access to steak bakes and custard doughnuts after a payments IT glitch forced shop closures.

Mercifully, the crisis was resolved forthwith. Panic buying at bakeries and a run on the banks were narrowly averted.

London is blessed with probably the highest concentration of payments fintechs in the world. Hundreds of companies beaver away, lubricating the mechanics of our economy. There are so many tools to choose now, a whole secondary market has evolved known as orchestration, in which firms group together systems from multiple providers on retailers’ behalf.

And we’re streets ahead of everyone else — it’s why, for example, the tube got contactless payments about a decade before the New York Subway (the trains not the sandwiches).

But all this innovation is at risk of stalling. Some say the UK’s financial watchdog, the FCA, has become way more difficult to work with. An FOI by the Standard last year showed that approval rates for e-money licenses sunk to a pathetic 8%. As one CEO put it, it’s less effort to turn someone down than help them thrive.

There are huge risks to this overcautious approach. In the long-run, it will mean we fall behind on technological progress — meaning many more outages like the one at Greggs.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: