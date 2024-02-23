FTSE 100 Live 23 February: Energy price cap down to £1690, blue-chips seen flat as US stocks hit record again

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is in for a steady opening today, after US shares closed at another all-time high yesterday.

Among the companies reporting results this morning will be Standard Chartered.

Energy price cap down to £1,690

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will fall to by 12.3% from 1 April, a major decrease that brings energy prices to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing.

The headline cap figure - which is based off the average amount a household would spend in a year - will fall to £1,690. That’s down from £1,928. The actual cap is imposed on a per-unit basis, and so many households, especially larger ones, would be likely to spend more than this.

Ofgem said: “Despite reaching this welcome milestone, Ofgem recognises that the cost of living remains high and many customers continue to struggle with their bills as standing charges rise and energy debt reaches a record figure of £3.1 billion. “

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

We had the so called “technical recession” at the back end of last year. Are we now at the start of a “technical recovery”?

Today’s decent UK PMI numbers for February provide the glimpse of a green shoot or two with the composite index at its highest level for nine months.

At face value they suggest that GDP is set for a return to growth of some sort in the first quarter. But as every gardener knows, those tender stems remain vulnerable until the last frost of spring.

And a closer reading of the PMI release suggests that there are still many cold nights ahead. The big worry — as it has been for the past two years — is inflation. According to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the PMI data, “there are a number of areas of concern.”

The survey reveals that Red Sea shipping disruption has resulted in the highest level of supply chain delays since summer 2022.

Those elevated shipping costs have inevitably been passed on with selling prices rising at their fastest rate for nine months. Worryingly, service sector inflation “also ticked higher.”

The survey suggests that — after an energy bill-related dip in April — inflation may get stuck at around the 4% mark, twice the Bank of England’s target. Andrew Bailey said this week that interest rate-cutting could begin before the sunny uplands of a 2% CPI are reached.

But with two rate-rise hawks still perched on the Monetary Policy Committee it seems unlikely that a dove majority could push through an economy-boosting cut while inflation stays stubbornly high.

So while any signs of an upturn in activity, confidence and growth are to be warmly welcomed, the recent encouraging hopes of a rapid reduction in borrowing costs in the second half of 2024 may yet turn out to be merely “technical” optimism.

