FTSE 100 Live 23 January: December borrowing sets 2019 low, Primark boosted by Rita Ora range, shares higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The seasonal performances of Primark and Mr Kipling are in today’s spotlight after Associated British Foods and Premier Foods published updates.

Crest Nicholson’s annual results, a debt crisis at Southend airport and the latest UK public borrowing figures are among today’s other developments.

Meanwhile, stock markets are on the front foot after Wall Street set new records last night and Asia shares benefited from speculation of China stimulus measures.

FTSE 100 Live Tuesday

December public sector borrowing lowest since 2019

Primark on the up thanks to Rita Ora

Debt crisis at Southend airport

Everyman profits grow despite strikes

07:53 , Daniel O'Boyle

Profits at high-end cinema chain Everyman grew last year, despite the impact of Hollywood strikes on the film release calendar.

Underlying profits rose to £16.2 million, as revenue increased to £90.9 million.

“The Group's performance in H2 2023 was marginally affected by the well-documented WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which led to certain key titles moving to 2024,” Everyman said. “The Board is pleased however to re-confirm market expectations for 2024 and has confidence in the prospects of the business moving forward.”

It said films next year including Wicked, Despicable Me 4, Paddington in Peru, Joker: Folie à Deux, Inside Out 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Dune: Part II and an untitled Gladiator sequel should boost sales.

Dune Part II could boost Everyman (Warner Bros)

Crest Nicholson confirms profit warning as Farnham's Brightwell Yard development takes further toll in 'weak' housing market

07:47 , Michael Hunter

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has confirmed the impact of cost over-runs at a major brownfield development on its annual results, following a profit warning last week.

The FTSE 250's Brightwells Yard development in Farnham in London's commuter belt generated further costs of £11 million in the year. It will cost a further £2.5 million to complete and a review of other sites has identified other costs of £5.5 million in total.

Full-year revenue dropped by almost 30% to at £657.5 million and profit crashed to £41.4 million from £137.8 million in what it "reflecting the weakness in the housing market".

Story continues

There was an exceptional charge of £13 million, "in respect of a legal claim recently received relating to 2021 fire damage of a low-rise bespoke apartment scheme".

Peter Truscott, executive chairman, called the results "disappointing".

He said: "We have proactively streamlined the business to align with the challenging trading environment and have taken decisive measures to address operational challenges associated with Farnham and other legacy sites, implementing strategies to control costs and ensure a more precise and feasible path towards projects completion."

07:36 , Simon Hunt

Southend Airport has been plunged into a debt crisis after its owner Esken faced demands to urgently repay a near £200-million loan, the firm warned today.

Lender Carlyle Global Infrastructure said the £194 million convertible loan, which had been set to mature in August 2028, must now be repaid by 16 February -- a deadline of a little over three weeks -- after it accused Esken of breaching the terms of the debt deal.

Esken warned that forcing through the repayment would have "significant adverse implications" for the airport and would be "value destructive for all stakeholders."

The company said it has a 'robust position in relation to the claim' and was 'investigating the validity of alleged breaches' of the loan terms.

Esken has been seeking a buyer for Southend Airport since June last year, after it warned on the stability of its finances.

In 2022 the firm arranged a £50 million borrowing facility to keep its finances afloat. If unpaid, the convertible loan will turn into equity and could allow CGI to mount a takeover of the airport.

Read more here

Chancellor's "wiggle room" may not be so large

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, warned that the Chancellor's "wiggle room" for tax cuts or spending may not be as large as it first appears.

He said: “The wiggle room could easily be squashed if some of the downside risks materialise. The government’s implicit commitment to freeze fuel duty rates lowers revenue by £6 billion a year relative to current plans, while the assumption that real spending on unprotected departments would have to fall by over 2% a year is largely unrealistic in the absence of significant productivity improvements.

"That’s before considering the longer-term pressures from an ageing population, energy transition, and slowing workforce growth.”

Hipgnosis accuses founder of "cherry picking" songs for $465m sale

07:31 , Daniel O'Boyle

Music rights fund Hipgnosis says its board is investigating claims its founder and investment adviser Merck Mercuriadis “cherry picked” the fund’s best songs in a controversial sale last year to another fund he partially controls.

The Hipgnosis fund aimed to sell $465 million worth of songs by artists such as Nelly, Rick James and Shakira to an unlisted fund run by Mercuriadis' Hipgnosis Songs Management and owned by Blackstone last year. At the time, the fund said its market value did not reflect the true worth of its assets.

However, now the fund says two independent research reports claim the songs in question “were growing at materially higher rates to the overall portfolio and were therefore ‘cherry picked’”.

“The newly constituted board is investigating whether this is the case, and if so, whether this was properly and fully disclosed to the previous Board in the investment papers, which included the recommendation provided by Hipgnosis Song Management, and therefore whether the previous Board were provided with the relevant information to enable them to make a decision in the best interests of shareholder,” the fund’s board said.

Primark on the up thanks to Rita Ora

07:27 , Simon English

Primark enjoyed a good Christmas partly thanks to leisure and tailored clothing in the Rita Ora collection, the singer who has a deal with the budget fashion chain.

In the 16 weeks to January 6 retail sales were up 7.9% to £3.37 billion, a sign that Primark's popularity is undimmed. It was also able to raise margins at the clothes business.

The company did admit that Christmas sales had a a slow start due to "unseasonal warm weather".

Primark is part of the giant Associated British Foods group which owns Twinings tea and Silver Spoon sugar.

Overall sales for the company rose 5.4% to £6.88 billion. Ovaltine did well in Europe but was weaker in Asia.

The statement to the stock market said: "The Group continues to trade well. We continue to look forward to a year of meaningful progress in both profitability and cash generation, with the profitability improvement being driven by a recovery in Primark margin."ABF, a FTSE 100 company, is likely to see shares rise today.

£20bn of headroom for tax cuts?

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says: "December’s better-than-expected public finances figures brought some cheer for the Chancellor after the recent run of poor outturns and will give him a bit more wiggle room for a big pre-election splash in the Spring Budget on 6th March."

"After nine months of the 2023/24 fiscal year, borrowing is on track to undershoot the OBR’s full-year borrowing forecast of £123.9bn by £5.0bn. What’s more, with market interest rate expectations and long-dated gilt yields having fallen since November, we suspect the OBR will revise down its borrowing forecast significantly from 2025/26. That may provide the Chancellor with 'headroom' against his fiscal mandate of about £20bn in the Budget."

Asia markets higher on China support hopes, Wall Street sets new records

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Asia shares today rallied on speculation that China is preparing a package of measures worth 2 trillion yuan (£220 billion) to stabilise its stock markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which has fallen more than 10% so far this year, jumped 3% and the Shanghai Composite improved 0.5%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed slightly lower after the Bank of Japan continued its ultra-dovish policy by leaving its short-term interest rate at -0.1%.

Lower-than-expected oil prices meant the central bank revised its inflation forecast for the next financial year to 2.4% from 2.8% projected in October.

The FTSE 100 index finished yesterday’s session 25.78 points higher at 7487.71 and is forecast by CMC Markets to add another 15 points at the opening bell.

The improvement comes after US markets picked up where they left off on Friday by setting fresh highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index up 0.4% and 0.2% respectively at the closing bell.

Public borrowing lowest for December since 2019

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK Government borrowed £7.8 billion in December, the lowest for the final month of the year since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total was less than half the amount borrowed a year earlier.

A major reason for the decline was a sharp decline in interest paid on RPI-linked gilts as inflation came down.

The lower borrowing figures may provide Jeremy Hunt with some room for tax cuts at the last Budget before the election, though economists have warned that the scope for giveaways likely still remains limited.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Jeremy Hunt is hoping to recreate the Eighties “Lawson boom” with tax cuts in the March Budget, according to one particularly lurid splash headline in the Sunday papers.

Be careful what you wish for.

The Chancellor is old enough and — I assume — well versed enough in recent British economic history to know that it did not end well, either for the UK, or for the reputation of his Tory predecessor.

Hunt has many difficult tasks ahead of him as he plans for the March Budget. But “doing a Lawson” is surely not a solution for any of them.

In his 1987 and 1988 Budgets, Nigel Lawson slashed the standard rate of income tax from 29p to 25p, in two steps, and the top rate from 60% to 40%.

Within months of the 1988 budget, interest rates had doubled and the path was set for a nasty recession in the early Nineties that brought back the scourge of mass unemployment. The downturn also shattered the housing dreams of millions of homeowners when collapsing prices left them with deep negative equity that condemned tens of thousands to repossession.

Hunt has many difficult tasks ahead of him as he plans for the March Budget. But “doing a Lawson” is surely not a solution for any of them.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from yesterday: