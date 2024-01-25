FTSE 100 Live 25 January: Britvic, Halfords, Dr Martens, Foxtons update

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Asia shares surge on bank support, Tesla lower as focus moves to US GDP

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have risen sharply after China’s central bank lowered its reserve requirement ratio in an effort to boost bank lending.

Its latest support for the country’s struggling economy, which is expected to free up around $140 billion (£110 billion) in long-term capital, sent the Shanghai Composite up 3% and the Hang Seng index 2% higher.

Europe’s central bank is also in focus today, with today’s monetary policy meeting set to reveal no change in interest rates. However, traders will be looking for any signal on when rates might begin to fall.

While President Christine Lagarde has said it is too soon for the ECB to lower its guard on inflation. Deutsche Bank reported today that investors still see a 64% chance of a cut by the April meeting.

On Wall Street, the main event took place after a broadly flat session as Tesla missed earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter.

The car maker also warned that 2024 volume growth may be “notably lower” than last year, sending shares down 3% in after-hours dealings.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.6% or 41.94 points yesterday but CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open 19 points lower at 7,508 ahead of this afternoon’s fourth quarter US GDP reading.

Traders expect a slower annual growth rate for the quarter of around 2%.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk

Investing in airlines shares is not for the risk averse.

In 2007, legendary investor Warren Buffett warned that getting caught up in the romance of air travel was a fool’s errand for the smart investor.

He changed his mind later and took multi-billion-dollar positions in some of America’s biggest carriers — American, Delta and United. Then he reverted to his original stance and sold off the shares.

When things are going well for air travel, competition is so intense that profits are thin on the ground. When they are going badly, well, that is usually a sign of some calamity or other.

Story continues

EasyJet results yesterday show why Buffett is so unsure about airline stocks. Most of the things buffeting the business are far outside of its control — CEO Johan Lundgren can’t solve Middle East political tensions and run a successful airline at the same time (the first task is beyond seemingly anyone).

EasyJet is a brilliantly run business that has helped make air travel available to a wider section of the population than was ever once thought possible.

This doesn’t make flying easyJet a consumer joy — sometimes it is flat-out awful.

For that reason alone it feels like a company to endure as a customer and avoid as an investor.

Here's a summary of our other top stories from yesterday: