FTSE 100 Live 26 February: Ryanair price warning, CMA flags housebuilding concerns

Eight UK builders are facing an information sharing investigation after the competition watchdog concluded its review into why too few homes are being built.

The CMA said the complex and unpredictable planning system and limitations of speculative private development were to blame for the undersupply.

In today’s other corporate developments, Ryanair has issued a warning over higher prices and Bunzl and chipmaker EnSilica have posted results.

08:20 , Simon Hunt

Ensilica shares rose as much as 15% to 58p this morning after the British chipmaker said its opportunities pipeline surpassed $500 million.

The Oxford-based business said it had signed a new $35 million telecoms contract on top of committed supply revenues of $73 million. It posted sales of £9.6 million in the six months to end November, up 12% on the previous year.

The firm, which completed a £1.6 million capital raise in December, previously guided an opportunities pipeline of $360 million.

Bidding war looms as second suitor woos Wincanton after £764.9 million offer

07:59 , Michael Hunter

Another bid-battle is on the cards in London. Wincanton, the logistics firm in receipt of a deal worth £764.9 million from French shipping giant CEVA said today it had received “an approach from a potential competing bidder”.

Wincanton said it had not received any detail on terms, “including as to terms and price”.

It said its directors “ continue to recommend unanimously to Wincanton shareholders the increased and final cash offer by CEVA Logistics”.

Shares in Wincanton rose by over 10% to 496p in opening trade

Housebuilders face CMA information sharing inquiry

07:56 , Graeme Evans

Bunzl unveils £340 million acquisition as profits rise 10%

07:37 , Michael Hunter

Bunzl is back on the acquisitions trail, helped by news also out today to of a 10% rise in annual profit.

The FTSE 100 industrial goods firm – which distributes everything from hardhats to coffee cups and sandwich boxes – reported £968.6 million in pre-tax profit, from revenue of £11.8 billion, down 2%.

With the impact of high levels of inflation rippling out of the business, it said there was increased price competition in parts of it, with volumes down in its American foodservice division.

The £11.1 billion company is known for being highly acquisitive. It bought 19 firms in 2023, taking its total spend on deals over the last four years to £1.7 billion.

Two more deals were announced alongside the results. Bunzl is buying 80% of Nisbets, a catering equipment distributor, for £339 million.

Bunzl also announced its first move into Finland, of hygiene and clearing products firm Pamak. It takes the number of countries it operates in to 33.

Frank van Zanten, CEO, said: “Bunzl's consistent, compounding model drives both growth and resilience, and the progress we have made in recent years, combined with the strength of our financial position, means that we have a stronger platform than ever to drive market share, consolidate fragmented markets and continue to extend our successful track record for creating long term sustainable value.”

Ensilica says opportunities pipeline tops $500 million

07:30 , Simon Hunt

Ryanair warns of price hikes

07:25 , Simon English

The cost of Ryanair flights could be 10% higher this summer due to a shortage of new planes, warns CEO Michael O’Leary.

Boeing has been in trouble since an accident in January when part of one of its jets blew up during a flight. O’Leary says Boeing now has regulators “crawling all over them” and will struggle to deliver new planes on time.

Ryanair was hoping for 57 new 737 Max 8200s by March but doubts it will get that many.

Ryanair's forecast for the year to the end of March 2025 was that it would carry 205 million passengers, up from 183.5 million in the 12 months before.

Speaking at the firm's Dublin headquarters, Mr O'Leary said: "With less aircraft, maybe we'll have to bring that 205 million down towards 200 million passengers."

"If capacity was growing, I think fares would be falling," he added.

Boeing said: "We are communicating with customers that some delivery schedules may change as we take the necessary time to make sure that every airplane we deliver is high quality and meets all customer and regulatory requirements.

They added that they "deeply regret the impact this is having on our valued customer Ryanair".

FTSE 100 seen lower as Nikkei 225 sets new record, Hang Seng falls

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to open lower, despite a fresh record for Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and US markets finishing Friday’s session broadly unchanged.

IG Index expects London’s top flight to give up 13 points, having closed 0.3% higher at 7706.28 before the weekend.

The subdued trading has been in contrast to Wall Street after AI-fuelled trading lifted the S&P 500 by 1.6% last week, in spite of concerns about interest rates staying high for longer.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 continued its record-breaking run this morning by adding another 0.35% to 39.233.71. However, the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng index traded in the red after their strong performances last week.

The week ahead includes the closely-watched US personal consumption expenditures measure of inflation on Thursday, as well as UK earnings reports from IAG, Ocado, Reckitt Benckiser and Smith & Nephew.

CMA has 'fundamental concerns' with housebuilding market

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

The monopolies watchdog says it has “fundamental concerns” with the housebuilding market, claiming that the “complex and unpredictable planning system, together with the limitations of speculative private development, is responsible for the persistent under delivery of new homes”.

In a probe of eight of the UK’s top housebuilders, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the UK’s reliance on speculative private development has led to a widening gap between what the market will deliver and what communities need.

In particular, it flagged the planning system as the cause of many difficulties.

It said “the planning systems in England, Scotland and Wales are producing unpredictable results and often take a protracted amount of time for builders to navigate before construction can start”.

“The report highlights that many planning departments are under resourced, some do not have up to date local plans, and don't have clear targets or strong incentives to deliver the numbers of homes needed in their area. They are also required to consult with a wide range of statutory stakeholders - these groups often holding up projects by submitting holding responses or late feedback to consultations on proposed developments.”

It added that “private developers produce houses at a rate at which they can be sold without needing to reduce their prices, rather than diversifying the types and numbers of homes they build to meet the needs of different communities”.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:34 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

A few days ago Donald Trump took a supposedly massive blow to his reputation when a New York judge said he had been overstating the value of his real estate empire to secure loans from banks.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered penalties of $355 million and barred the would-be president from running any New York company for three years.

Donald Trump is awful, on his worst days looking like a menace to nearly all of us. But a balanced look at what he is supposed to have done on this occasion however provokes laughter.

He exaggerated the value of his assets in order to get a property loan, a mortgage basically.Since he was borrowing from large Wall Street banks, and since they all got repaid, it is very hard to see who the victim is here.

You could say it is the otherwise entirely honest member of the New York construction trade who might now be owner of what is called Trump Tower. But that assumes this person even exists in an industry known for producing massive chancers of which Trump is merely the most visibly successful.

And if presenting the most optimistic view of your financial circumstances in order to get a property loan is a criminal offence, well quite a few folk in both New York and London should be feeling nervous.

