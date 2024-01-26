FTSE 100 Live 26 January: Index up 100 points in best day of 2024, Superdry faces more woes

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The contrasting fortunes of retailers Superdry and WH Smith are in focus after they issued updates today.

The struggling fashion chain said a clearance sale may be needed to improve its cash position, having recorded a 23.5% drop in revenues in a tough trading climate.

Meanwhile, WH Smith is confident of another year of significant growth after revenues rose 15% in its largest division of UK travel.

12:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 has built on its early gains, and looks set to be in for its best day and week of an otherwise-disappointing 2024, unless US data to come this afternoon disappoints.

LVMH shares soar after results yesterday

11:47 , Daniel O'Boyle

LVMH shares are up more than 11% today in Paris, after the luxury giant was much less affected by a global slowdown in high-end spending than analysts had expected.

Shares have climbed to €764.50, the highest since early September, on the back of yesterday's results.

The share price rise for the owner of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior has added around €20 billion to the personal fortune of Bernard Arnault, one of the world's richest men.

When combined with a sharp fall in Tesla's share price yesterday, Arnault has now closed the gap between himself and Elon Musk at the top of the global rich list by more than $30 billion in the space of less than 24 hours.

An LSE "in cahoots" with Westminster needs a shake-up

11:27 , Simon English

The advert on the seat of the London black cab features pictures of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and the Kiyomizu-dera – a temple in Japan.

The strap: “We may have London in our name, but we create possibility in 190 markets.”

To critics, that ad serves as an example of exactly what is wrong with the London Stock Exchange Group. It is downplaying London rather than promoting it.

Battle for the heart of the City: Bankers say the LSEG is failing London

10:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

BANKERS are increasingly worried that the London Stock Exchange Group is ignoring its home market to pursue international expansion plans in ways that are damaging the City.

With a dearth of new stock listings, a moribund FTSE 100 and big tech floats heading to New York, City insiders complain that the self-styled LSEG is not giving proper attention to London.

Some say it would be best if the exchange was spun out of the LSEG to a different owner.

CMA probes Vodafone/Three merger

10:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Vodafone's planned merger with Three.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said: “This deal would bring together two of the major players in the UK telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy. The CMA will assess how this tie-up between rival networks could impact competition before deciding next steps.

Wickes’ profits at top of forecasts amid strong trade demand

09:51 , Daniel O'Boyle

Wickes has said it expects profits for the past year to have been at the top end of forecasts, after improved trade demand in the latest quarter.

Shares in the DIY and building supplies firm moved higher on Friday as a result.

Chief executive David Wood hailed a “robust performance” over the year despite an overall decline in sales.

FTSE 100 up 1% on rally for heavyweight stocks, FTSE 250 struggles

09:43 , Graeme Evans

America’s bumper GDP reading continued to boost markets today as heavyweights including Diageo, Barclays and GSK powered the FTSE 100 index 1% higher.

BP and Shell also lifted 2% as yesterday's latest signs of the US economy’s strength contributed to Brent Crude’s highest level since November.

The FTSE 100 rose 76.55 points to 7606.28, but hotel chain IHG fell 58p to 7430p on Deutsche Bank’s “sell” rating and Tesla backer Scottish Mortgage reversed 7.8p to 770.6p following the car maker’s 12% slide in value.

WH Smith dropped 20p to 1212p despite a strong update while the FTSE 250 lagged the top flight with a rise of 16.20 points to 19,239.30.

Elsewhere, DIY retailer Wickes rose 6.7p to 151.6p on robust 2023 profits guidance.

Active Energy shares collapse after supplier pulls out

09:15 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Active Energy plummeted by some 70% when markets opened this morning after the biomass business warned its key supplier had pulled out.

Active Energy said Player Design Inc (PDI), which it had been working with to develop production of its renewable 'Coalswitch' fuel at a facility in Maine, had said it would no longer commit a date to begin production.

The news has come as an embarrassment for Active Energy, which bemoaned that it had spent 2023 "actively marketing CoalSwitch fuel to a range of potential customers."

The firm added it had hired lawyers in the US to explore options.

CEO Michael Rowan said: "The actions of PDI are as surprising as they are disappointing after a long journey toward the production of CoalSwitch fuel.

"The Board is taking swift and decisive action in the interests of our shareholders to minimize the impact, and to actively investigate and pursue all available claims arising from Active Energy's dealings with PDI over the last 3 years."

Higher oil stocks boost FTSE 100, Wickes update lifts shares 5%

08:43 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 0.75% or 56.20 points higher at 7585.93, led by Diageo’s 4% or 100.5p recovery to 2810.5p ahead of next week’s interim results.

BP and Shell rose 2%, up 8.25p to 463.9p and 46.5p to 2437.5p respectively, after the Brent Crude price lifted to its highest level since November.

Other heavyweights up by more than 1% included GSK, Barclays and HSBC.

Hotels group IHG led the fallers board, down 100p to 7388p after Deutsche Bank analysts switched to a “sell” recommendation with a target of 5800p.

Tesla-backer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust also retreated 9.8p to 768.6p after the electric car maker’s shares closed 12% lower last night.

WH Smith rose 7p to 1239p after its update but the FTSE 250 index failed to keep pace with London’s top flight after dropping 14.73 points to 19,208.37.

in the FTSE All-Share, DIY retailer Wickes rose 5% or 6.5p to 151.4p after reporting that 2023 profits are likely to be towards the upper end of market forecasts. Superdry rose 0.4p to 17.3p following its interim results.

Market snapshot: Big early rise for FTSE 100

08:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 could be in for its best day of the year after a big early rise.

Take a look at today's market snapshot.

Saga confirms reports it is considering selling stake in its cruise line

07:51 , Michael Hunter

Saga, the specialist travel group and insurer for the over-50s, has confirmed it is considering offloading the operation of its cruise line to a partner.

The heavily indebted firm said that the move would be in line with its new "capital light business model", adding:

"The Board is exploring opportunities to optimise Saga's operational and strategic position in Cruise, where exceptional demand for its boutique ocean cruise offer means it is operating at close to capacity."

Sky News first reported the plan.

Superdry finance boss to go as brand struggles

07:45 , Daniel O'Boyle

Already tatty Superdry shares are likely to take a further hit today as chief financial officer Shaun Willis said he will go.

Giles David comes in as interim CFO and will work with his predecessor in an “orderly transition” up to April.

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and CEO of Superdry, said: "Shaun is passionate about Superdry and has been a key figure in delivering a number of operational and strategic programmes. I am grateful for all of his contributions to the business, particularly his support on the ongoing turnaround plan, and I wish him all the very best with his future plans."

Superdry shares open today at 17p, which values the equity at just £16.7 million.

They were 123p just a year ago and are likely to come under further pressure today.

Wills said: “I have enjoyed my time at Superdry but now is the right time for me to move on. Superdry remains a business and brand of which I am extremely fond, and I wish Julian and the team every success in the future.”

The company has been looking to raise cash from investors amid talk it might take itself off the stock market altogether.

Superdry, which has a plush new store on Oxford Street says its mission remains to be the “#1 Premium Sustainable Style Destination” .

Station and airport shops sales head north at WHSmith as high street slips

07:42 , Michael Hunter

Books and magazine retailer WHSmith has reported another rise in sales for its chain of stores in airports and stations, offsetting a drop on the high street.

Sales at its UK Travel division – the company's biggest – rose 15% in the 20 weeks to January 20. North America sales were up 7% and the Rest of the World rose by almost a fifth

High Street sales fell 4%. WHSmith said it was on track for cost cuts of £10 million in that part of the business.

The company, which started its first newsagent in 1792, said it was no course to open 110 shops this year.

Superdry says clearance sale may be needed to free up cash as questions remain on future

07:40 , Daniel O'Boyle

Superdry says a big clearance sale could be needed to improve its cash position as revenue fell by 23.5% in the six months to 28 October.

Revenue was £219.8 million, as unseasonably warm weather hit sales, as previously warned. The business turned a profit of £3.3 million, but only because of the money it made from selling its IP rights in Asia.

Superdry continues to warn that there is “material uncertainty” about its future. It said: “we retain a number of mitigating actions to improve liquidity if required including, but not limited to, additional brand rights sales in non-core territories and the clearance of aged inventory at accelerated rates.”

Founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said: “This has clearly been a difficult period for Superdry. A challenging consumer retail market, set against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty and some remarkably unseasonal weather conditions have all combined to weaken the financial performance of the Group. These macro and external factors have been further exacerbated by the underperformance of our Wholesale segment.

“Whilst, to some extent, this was expected due to the decision to exit our US operations and the sale of the brand rights in non-core territories, the segment continues to prove challenging.”

Finance boss Shaun Wills will also be stepping down

Asia markets struggle but FTSE 100 seen higher, crude at $82 a barrel

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5% last night to set a record high for a fifth consecutive session, buoyed by fourth quarter GDP growth above expectations at an annual 3.3%.

The soft landing hopes were offset by Tesla’s fall of 12% after the previous evening’s earnings miss. Meanwhile, US futures for today are pointing lower after first quarter guidance by semiconductor firm Intel sent its shares 10% lower in late dealings last night.

European markets held firm yesterday after the European Central Bank policymakers kept rates unchanged but kept alive the prospect of a cut by the summer.

The FTSE 100 index closed two points higher last night and is forecast by CMC Markets to start today’s session up 30 points at 7559.

Asia markets are largely in the red, with the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng index down by 1.3% and 1.6% respectively. Brent Crude is set for a weekly gain after yesterday going above $82 a barrel for its highest level since November.

Consumer confidence improves to two-year high

07:06 , Graeme Evans

Consumer confidence in the UK is at a two-year high as inflation pressures begin to ease, the monthly barometer published by GfK showed today.

The headline score rose three points to minus 19, the best level since January 2022 and a significant improvement on the reading of minus 45 a year ago.

The view on people’s personal finances for the coming year gained two points to stand at zero, ending 24 months of negative scores for this measure.

The major purchase index rose three points to minus 20, up from last year’s minus 40,, and the view of the general economic situation over the next 12 months rose four to minus 21. It was minus 54 last January.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Despite the cost-of-living crisis still impacting many households across the UK, consumers appear to be encouraged by the positive news about falling inflation.

“On balance, while there is national and global turmoil, the Consumer Confidence Index has started 2024 on a positive note – let’s see if this optimism continues.”

This month marks 50 years of the survey, which was conducted among a sample of 2000 people.

06:44 , Simon Hunt

What seems to have been a stellar Christmas for pubs and restaurants across the capital has been followed by a very quiet start to the year certainly not helped by the 31-day temperance pledge of Dry January.

If February 1 at least bring an end to that, there are plenty of other storms on the horizon. Yet more rail strikes next week will bring the now familiar spike in cancellations and downturn in booking.

A bit further down the line comes the one they are all really getting worried about… the 9.8% rise in the national minimum wage on 1 April.

The increase from £10.42 to £11.44 is the biggest ever hike in cash terms and the first time it has gone up by more than £1. While it is obviously to be welcomed that workers in an industry notorious for low levels of pay will have more money in their pockets, there is no denying the sense of dread among employers in the sector.

As Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin pointed out this week, the labour costs embedded in the price of a pint in a pub are hugely higher than those of a tinny on a supermarket aisle. The knock-on effect of the 10% hike in labour costs will inevitably be fewer punters in pubs, restaurants and bars.

